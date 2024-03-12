March 12, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

SBI sends electoral bonds details to Election Commission

The State Bank of India sent details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India in compliance with the Supreme Court order on March 12. The Supreme Court ordered SBI to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the EC by close of business hours on March 12. As per the order, the EC will have to publish the details shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.

Lok Sabha polls | Congress releases second list of candidates for 43 seats

The Congress on March 12 announced its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath once again from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara and Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav from Rajasthan’s Jalore. The party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from Assam’s Jorhat and Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon. Rahul Kaswan, who switched over from the BJP a few days ago, has been fielded from Churu in Rajasthan.

10 people get life term in 2018 Hapur mob lynching case

A local court in Hapur convicted all 10 people accused in the 2018 mob lynching case and sentenced them to life imprisonment on March 12. The court of Additional District Judge Shweta Dixit, after hearing both parties, convicted 10 people of killing 45-year-old Qasim Qureishi and assaulting Samaydeen (62) on a false rumour of cow slaughter. According to government counsel Vijay Chauhan, the court has also imposed a fine of ₹58,000 each on Rakesh, Hariom, Yudhishthir, Rinku, Karanpal, Manish, Lalit, Sonu, Kaptan, and Mangeram of Dhaulana’s Bajhaida village.

Nayab Saini sworn in as Haryana CM; 5 others take oath as Ministers

BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana’s new Chief Minister on March, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet ministers resigned from their posts. Along with Mr. Saini, BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal and Banwari Lal and independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala also took oath as Ministers. Mr. Saini was administered the oath of office by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

New portal for applying for citizenship under CAA launched

The Central Government on March 12 launched a new portal for people applying for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act. Besides the portal, the government will also launch the mobile app ‘CAA-2019’ to facilitate applications, Ministry of Home Affairs officials said.

Bharat Shakti exercise tests tri-service fire power, showcases indigenous defence equipment

As awestruck spectators watched the ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise here in Rajasthan on March 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pokhran has become witness to the trinity of India’s ‘aatmanirbharta’, belief and self-pride. The integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise was held for about 50 minutes at the Pokhran field firing range where India showcased the prowess of its indigenous defence equipment.

IAF’s Tejas Aircraft crashes at Jaisalmer; pilot ejects safely

A Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force crashed at Jaisalmer during an operational training sortie on March 12. This is the first crash of the indigenous jet since it first flew 23 years ago on January 4, 2001. “The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident,” the IAF said in a post on social media. The incident occurred as the tri-service fire power demonstration exercise Bharat Shakti was underway not far away which was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India rejects China’s comments on PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Rejecting China’s statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Ministry of External Affairs on March 12 said the country “doesn’t stand to reason”, as Arunachal is integral part of India. “Further, it will not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions,” the MEA said in a statement.

‘Sanatana Dharma’ row | Bihar court summons Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks

A court in Ara in Bihar took cognisance of a complaint on Tuesday and issued summons against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, for his remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’. A complaint was filed by an advocate, Dharnidhar Pandey, who claimed that Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin remarks had hurt the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.

PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project worth ₹1,200 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 said a country which does not cherish its heritage has a bleak future. Mr. Modi launched the ₹1,200 crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial masterplan at Sabarmati in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city and inaugurated the redeveloped Kochrab ashram at a function on the anniversary of the famous Dandi Yatra, or salt march, taken out by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12, 1930.

Why haven’t you moved Himachal Pradesh HC against disqualification: Supreme Court asks disqualified MLAs

The Supreme Court on March 12 asked six rebel Congress MLAs, who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, as to why they have not moved the High Court challenging their disqualification. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania had on February 29 disqualified the six MLAs on the Congress’ plea for “defying” the party whip that required them to be present in the House and vote for the budget.

NCP declares names of 8 candidates for Assembly elections

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has declared the names of eight candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The first list of candidates was declared by the party during a mass joining programme in Itanagar on March 11 include former MLA Likha Saaya, former Minister Tapang Taloh, Loma Gollo, Nyasam Jongsam, Ngolin Boi, Aju Chije, Mongol Yomso and Salman Mongrey.

Assam Police ‘order’ opposition parties to withdraw stir against CAA, warn of action

The Assam Police have issued notices to opposition parties “ordering” them to “withdraw” the hartal over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and warned that “legal action” will be taken against them if they fail to follow the diktat, officials said on March 12. The 16-party United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA) has called a statewide hartal to protest against the implementation of the CAA.

Launched more than 100 rockets at Israeli positions: Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah said on March 12 it launched more than 100 rockets at Israeli military positions in retaliation for a strike on the country’s east that killed one person the day before. Hamas ally Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily cross-border fire since the Gaza war erupted in October, but several Israeli strikes have recently hit Hezbollah positions further north, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.

Ukraine needs more than a billion dollars to rebuild its scientific infrastructure, U.N. agency says

Ukraine will need more than a billion dollars to rebuild scientific infrastructure that was damaged or destroyed during two years of Russia’s war on its neighbor, the United Nations’ cultural and scientific agency said on March 11. More than 1,443 scientific facilities, many attached to the country’s universities, have been damaged or destroyed along with 750 pieces of vital technical equipment, most of which is beyond repair, UNESCO said in a report.

Ishaq Dar appointed as Pakistan’s new Foreign Minister

Ishaq Dar, a four-time former Finance Minister, has been appointed as Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, as the new government settled in to tackle myriad problems at the domestic and external fronts, including its relations with India and other neighbours. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 11, inducted 19 members into his Cabinet, ending the tenuous wait for the completion of government formation in the cash-strapped country.

Retail inflation eases marginally to 5.09% in February

India’s retail inflation remained virtually unchanged at 5.09% in February from 5.10% in January, even as food prices paid by consumers rose from 8.3% to 8.66%, the National Statistical Office said on March 12. The industrial output growth slowed to 3.8% in January, from an upgraded uptick of 4.24% in December. The manufacturing sector’s growth slowed to 3.2% from 4.5% a month ago, even as the uptick in mining and electricity generation accelerated to 5.9% and 5.6%, respectively.

All England Championship | Sindhu enters second round after Li retires

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the second round of the women’s singles competition at the All England Championships after her German opponent Yvonne Li retired following the completion of the first game in Birmingham on Mach 12. World No. 11 Sindhu, a former world champion, won the first game 21-10 before world No. 26 Li decided to throw in the towel.