People work around what Pakistani security sources say is the remains of a missile fired into Pakistan from India, near Mian Channu, Pakistan on March 9, 2022. Picture taken March 9, 2022. Photo: Pakistani security sources via Reuters

Pakistan demands joint probe into missile incident

Incident raises many fundamental questions ‘in a nuclearised environment’, says Islamabad.

Ukraine says Russian forces have captured outskirts of Mariupol

In a Facebook update on March 12, the military said the capture of Mariupol and Severodonetsk in the east were a priority for Russian forces. Mariupol has been under siege for over a week, with no electricity, gas or water.

‘We don’t want to live with Russia, it’s a fake republic’: A Ukrainian in hiding speaks of war and fear

Amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, a literature professor currently in hiding in Ukraine shares her experience, anger, and hope with The Hindu

Explained | What makes Ukraine a ‘breadbasket’ to many countries

According to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Ukraine is the fifth largest exporter of wheat in the world.

Bhagwant Mann stakes claim to form government in Punjab

“We informed the Governor that the oath ceremony would be held in Khatkar Kalan [the ancestral village of freedom fighter ‘Shaheed-e-Azam’ Bhagat Singh] at 12.30 p.m. on March 16, after the Governor asked for information on our plans,” Mr. Mann said, adding that all Punjabis were invited to the function as it was their own government.

Four militants killed in Kashmir

“Two militants of the Jaish-e-Muhammad [JeM], including a Pakistani, were killed in Pulwama and two militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in Ganderbal and Handwara,” Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said and added one militant was arrested alive.

NIA arrests six over trafficking of Rohingya Muslims

Syndicate supplied forged documents to people to evade detection in India.

Ex-student protest leader, Gabriel Boric, becomes Chile’s youngest president

Gabriel Boric won 56% of the vote in a December runoff against conservative José Antonio Kast.

PF rate cut to 8.1% for 2021-22, the lowest in years

The proposed rate will have to be ratified by the Finance Ministry before it is added to the balance of EPF account holders and usually, the PF accounts are credited with the annual returns with a significant time lag after the year in question has concluded.

Ind vs SL, 2nd Test | India all out for 252

India were all out for 252 at the dinner break on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on March 12.

Women’s Cricket World Cup | Mandhana, Kaur hit tons as India register massive 155-run win over WI

Smitri Mandhana scored 123 off 119 balls and Harmanpreet Kaur contributed with 109 runs as India registed a comprehensive victory.