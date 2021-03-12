Top news of the day: PM flags off Dandi march to mark 75 years of India’s Independence; Quad summit to focus on ramping up COVID-19 vaccine supplies, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Led by Mahatma Gandhi, 78 people had started the Dandi Yatra on March 12, 1930 from Sabarmati Ashram by announcing the ‘Salt Satyagraha’.

Other outcomes from the meeting will involve commitments on climate action cooperation, critical and emerging technologies , i.e., 5G, and cybersecurity issues, according to senior U.S. administration officials who spoke with reporters on a briefing call hours before the meeting.

India recorded 23,285 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in around 78 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,13,08,846, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on March 12. The death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The party demanded an “immediate, thorough and unbiased investigation” into the incident. To underline their claim that the alleged attack was pre-planned, the party, in the memorandum, listed eight instances.

The DMK HAS retained most former Ministers and MLAs in its list of 173 candidates. As many as 187 candidates (including 14 of its allies) will contest on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

The CPI(M) has reaped benefits of the dissidence in the UDF to breach what was otherwise strong bastions of the UDF in the region in the past Assembly elections. That strategy is now being extended to Perinthalmanna, Kondotty and Wandoor seats in Malappuram district.

The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association’s shutdown call assumes significance ahead of the first phase of polling on March 27, which covers 47 seats, mostly in the tea-growing areas of eastern Assam.

Certain provisions are against principles of secularism, according to petition.

Justice Malhotra, in an emotional address, said she was “leaving the court with a great sense of fulfilment”. Justice Malhotra is known for her lone dissenting opinion in the Sabarimala judgment.

Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | Mobile phone seized from Tihar jail

The recovered phone is suspected to have been used for operating a Telegram channel allegedly used to claim responsibility for terror acts/threats, said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Exchanges and cooperation between nations should contribute to mutual understanding and trust among nations, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa “vehemently” condemned the Rajapaksa administration’s invitation to the Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin, for a virtual meet of regional body BIMSTEC early April. The invitation “basically legitimised the military takeover”, Mr. Premadasa said, describing the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena’s move as “distasteful and dastardly.”

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was at 4.06% in January.

Mining output declined 3.7%, while power generation grew 5.5% in January.

Ind vs Eng Twenty20 series | Morgan wins toss, invites India to bat

Opener Rohit Sharma has been rested for the first two games, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the side along with Shardul Thakur. Left-hander Shikhar Dhawan will open alongside KL Rahul. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be seen bowling in this five-match series.