March 11, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Citizenship Amendment Act notified, four years after the law was passed

The rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 have been announced on March 11 by the Modi government, according to Ministry of Home Affairs. The CAA will facilitate the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Notably, the implementation of the CAA was an integral part of the BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha Election manifesto.

Electoral bonds | Supreme Court nixes SBI plea for more time to provide details

The Supreme Court on March 11 dismissed an application by the State Bank of India for time till June 30, 2024 to provide details of electoral bonds purchased anonymously and their encashment by political parties. A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, which had on February 15 struck down the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional, gave the bank 24 hours, that is, by the close of business hours on March 12, to provide the details to the Election Commission of India. The Congress party hailed the decision, saying the top court has once again come to protect democracy from the “devious machinations” of the current regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court refuses to stay acquittal of former DU professor Saibaba, says there is no urgency

The Supreme Court on March 11 refused to stay the acquittal of former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba and five others by the Bombay High Court in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, saying it would be “unusual” to show urgency to imprison a man whose innocence had been already proved by the judgment of a court of law. “There cannot be any urgency to reverse orders of acquittal… that is unheard of. Urgency is only to reverse conviction,” Justice B.R. Gavai, heading a Bench with Justice Sandeep Mehta, addressed Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for Maharashtra.

Supreme Court to examine Madras HC ruling that downloading, watching child porn not offence under POCSO, IT laws

Terming as “atrocious”, the Supreme Court on March 11 agreed to hear a plea challenging a Madras High Court ruling which said that mere downloading and watching child pornography is not an offence under the POCSO Act and the Information Technology law. The High Court had, on January 11, quashed the criminal proceedings against a 28-year-old man charged with downloading on his mobile phone pornographic content involving children.

Supreme Court grants relief to former Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudy in disproportionate assets case

The Supreme Court on March 11 stayed the three-year prison sentence of former Tamil Nadu Minister K. Ponmudy in a disproportionate assets case. A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka also stayed the sentence of his wife, P. Visalakshi, in the case. The order paves the way for Mr. Ponmudy’s return as a legislator. The Supreme Court, in a chamber hearing in January, had granted the couple exemption from surrendering following the Madras High Court judgment.

Supreme Court dismisses West Bengal’s challenge to Calcutta HC’s transfer of probe into the attack on ED’s team at Sandeshkhali to CBI

The Supreme Court on March 11 rejected a petition filed by the State of West Bengal challenging a Calcutta High Court order transferring to the Central Bureau of Investigation the probe into an attack on a team of Enforcement Directorate officers at Sandeshkhali on January 5. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, however, ordered expunging certain remarks and observations made against the State government and the police in the March 5 order of the High Court.

Sandeshkhali ED attack case | CBI summons nine close aides of Shahjahan Sheikh

The CBI has summoned nine close aides and associates of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to appear before the agency on March 11, officials said. The agency suspects that these nine individuals were allegedly part of the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5 and instigated the crowd to target the team when they went to raid the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, they said.

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new Election Commissioners

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to restrain the Centre from appointing new election commissioners as per a 2023 law, the provisions of which have been challenged in the apex court. Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen following the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel and Anup Chandra Pandey’s retirement.

Congress moves Delhi High Court in tax penalty case

The Congress moved the Delhi High Court on March 11 against the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal order rejecting its plea seeking a stay on the recovery of outstanding tax for the assessment year 2018-19. The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Vivek Tankha before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. Mr. Tankha said it was an urgent matter as the accounts of the political party have been frozen. Acting Chief Justice Manmohan agreed to list the case for hearing during the day if the petition is in order.

Congress and its allies continue to watch through ‘lens of negativity’: PM Modi

Stating that the Congress and its “arrogant” coalition partners were perturbed by the pace of development during the BJP’s 10-year rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 accused the INDIA bloc parties of continuing to watch through the “lens of negativity”. Addressing a rally in Gurugram to inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway connecting Delhi and Haryana, Mr. Modi said the Congress and its allies had “lost sleep” over infrastructure works worth lakhs of crores of rupees and did not have the courage to discuss “vikas” (development).

China lodges diplomatic protest over PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh

China on March 11 said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, reiterating its claim over the area by saying India’s moves will “only complicate” the boundary question. Mr. Modi on March 9 dedicated to the nation the Sela Tunnel built at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh that will provide all-weather connectivity to strategically located Tawang and is expected to ensure better movement of troops along the frontier region.

Normal life affected in eastern Nagaland over shutdown for statehood demand

Normal life was affected in six districts of eastern Nagaland on March 11 due to an indefinite shutdown called by ENPO to press for its demand for a separate state, officials said. Shops and commercial establishments remained closed and most vehicles were off the roads as the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), the apex body of seven Naga tribes in the region, called for the shutdown to press for its demand.

Sweden’s flag raised at NATO headquarters, cementing its place as the 32nd alliance member

Sweden’s national flag was raised at NATO headquarters on March 11, cementing the Nordic country’s place as the 32nd member two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine persuaded its reluctant public to seek safety under the alliance’s security umbrella. Under a steady rain, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Crown Princess Victoria and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg looked on as two soldiers raised the blue banner emblazoned with a yellow cross among the official circle of national flags at the headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Trump will not give a penny into the Ukraine-Russia war if elected, says Hungary’s Orban

Former U.S. leader Donald Trump will not give money to help Ukraine fight Russia if he wins the presidency again and that will hasten an end to the war, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after meeting him. Mr. Orban, who is backing his long-time ally’s bid to return to the White House, met Mr. Trump in Florida on March 8. “He will not give a penny into the Ukraine-Russia war and therefore the war will end,” Mr. Orban told state television late on March 10. “As it is obvious that Ukraine on its own cannot stand on its feet.”

China’s congress ending with unity behind Xi Jinping’s vision for national greatness

China’s national congress is wrapping up its annual session on March 11 with the usual show of near-unanimous support for plans designed to carry out ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping’s vision for the nation. This year’s weeklong event, replete with meetings carefully scripted to allow no surprises, has highlighted how China’s politics have become ever more calibrated to elevate Xi Jinping.

‘Exposed’ England will improve after India drubbing, says McCullum

England head coach Brendon McCullum said they will have to do some deep thinking about their approach after being “exposed” in the final four matches in India but is convinced their first series defeat under his watch will make them a better side. The five-test series was billed as the biggest test of England’s swashbuckling approach to test cricket, which is built around an aggressive, fearless brand of batting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.