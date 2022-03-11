The major news headlines of the day and more.

AAP’s Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann greets Delhi CM and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on March 11, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty via PTI

Mann to take oath as Punjab CM on March 16

The ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh.

Tussle in BJP for Manipur CM’s post

A section within the BJP feels incumbent Nongthombam Biren Singh, who led the party to victory, should be the natural choice for continuing at the helm. Another says this would undermine the crucial role played by other leaders who helped the party grow from strength to strength.

Russian forces edge closer to Kyiv as city becomes ‘fortress’

Russian forces are currently encircling at least four major Ukrainian cities and armoured vehicles have rolled up to Kyiv’s northeastern edge, where suburbs including Irpin and Bucha have endured days of heavy bombardment.

Students stranded in Sumy finally return

This was the most difficult part of the evacuation of Indian civilians from Ukraine.

India, China hold 15th round of Corps Commander talks at Chushul-Moldo Meeting Point

Defence sources expressed optimism on the outcome of the talks given the recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been “encouraging and positive”.

Congress to come precariously close to losing Leader of Opposition post in Rajya Sabha

By July, there will be no Akali MP and only one BSP member will be left in House.

Lakhimpur Kheri case | Farmers’ families seek urgent hearing of plea against bail to Union Minister’s son

In an oral mentioning before Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, the families’ lawyer, advocate Prashant Bhushan, said the case was supposed to be listed on March 11, but was not.

Pakistan summons India’s diplomat over alleged violation of airspace by ‘Indian-origin projectile’

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press note said that India should investigate the incident that took place around 6.50 p.m. on March 9, and warned that there could be “unpleasant consequences” to such developments.

Ukraine crisis accelerating need for France, Europe to rethink value, supply chains: French Minister

It is a major crisis in Europe in terms of defence issues, since Second World War, says Franck Riester.

Govt. appoints ex-financial services secretary Debasish Panda as IRDAI chief

Mr. Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, retired as financial services secretary in January this year after a two-year stint.

TikTok nears Oracle deal in bid to allay U.S. data concerns

The agreement would come a year and a half after a U.S. national security panel ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that U.S. user data could be passed on to China’s communist government.

Malinga joins Rajasthan Royals as fast-bowling coach; Upton returns

Malinga, who took 546 wickets in 340 matches across three formats for Sri Lanka and also led the country to the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup trophy, will be working with the talented group of pacers in the Royals’ set-up.