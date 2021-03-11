Top news of the day: PM’s photo removed from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in poll-bound States; ADR report says 44% of MLAs who switched parties joined BJP, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Election Commission of India had taken up the issue after the Trinamool Congress complained that the Prime Minister’s photo on the certificates in poll-bound States was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

At a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) V.K. Paul termed the coronavirus situation, especially in Maharashtra “worrisome”.

The Association for Democratic Reforms report analysed the election affidavits of 443 MLAs and MPs who switched parties and recontested polls in the past five years. Out of the 405 MLAs across the States who quit and switched parties, 42% were from the Congress, the report found, while the BJP came in a distant second with 4.4%. On the other hand, the BJP was the party of choice for 44.9% of the recontesting MLAs, followed by the Congress with 9.4%.

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata hopes to return to ‘her field in next 2 or 3 days’

Preliminary medical tests detected severe bone injuries in Mamata Banerjee’s left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck, say hospital sources.

Kerala Assembly elections | 20% of sitting MLAs in Kerala faced tight race in 2016 Assembly elections

Their victory vote margin was less than 5,000.

Assam Assembly elections | Opposition targets BJP after court stays wage hike for tea workers

Party plays down issue, says union leaders are conveying intent in right perspective.

A large number of gangs indulging in such cyber frauds earlier operated from Jharkhand's Jamtara. Accused Pradeep Kumar Mandal, Pintu Mandal, Ankush Kumar Mandal, Santosh Mandal and Ganesh Mandal were part of the gang being probed by the ED.

The government had not bothered to implement the recommendations made by the Law Commission of India in its 277th report on the miscarriage of justice in 2018, it stated.

The application was filed by a member of the Rohingya community, Mohammad Salimullah, represented by advocates Prashant Bhushan and Cheryl d’Souza. He said that his application was based on reports in The Hindu and other media outlets that Rohingya members had been detained in a sub-jail in Jammu.

The draft outline of the Five-Year Plan (FYP) and objectives through the year 2035 were passed by the National People’s Congress.

Rights group Amnesty International accused the military of adopting battle tactics against demonstrators.

On a visit to a school in east London, Prince William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago. “I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do,” the prince said.

An earlier real world study had showed effectiveness at preventing symptomatic disease at 94% and asymptomatic illness at 92%.

Brands including Panasonic, Haier and Thomson are considering to increase prices from April this year, while some like LG have already raised prices.

The Indian unit of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn will assemble the device in its plant in Tamil Nadu, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Ind vs Eng | With World Cup in mind, India start search for perfect combination

A blend of favourable results in the present and finding the perfect combination for the near future will be India’s main endeavour when they square off against a well-rounded England in a five-match T20 International series starting in Ahmedabad on March 12. For skipper Virat Kohli, the primary aim will be to get an idea of his core group of players going into the ICC T20 World Cup in October.