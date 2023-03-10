March 10, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Delhi Court grants ED 7-day custody of Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on March 10 sent AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17 in the money laundering case related to the excise policy. The city court had reserved its order earlier in the day on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea, which sought 10-day custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The ED on Thursday arrested Mr. Sisodia on a money laundering charge, after questioning him for several hours inside the Tihar Jail.

Karnataka reports first H3N2 influenza death

A person who died on March 1 in Alur taluk of Hassan district of Karnataka was infected with the H3N2 influenza virus that causes seasonal flu. The laboratory test of the samples collected from the 87-year-old person confirmed the infection on March 3, two days after his death. He had co-morbidities, like asthma and hypertension, said Dr. Shivashankar, the Surveillance Officer.

Cases of H3N2 are expected to decline from March-end: Union Health Ministry

Amid rising cases of the H3N2 virus across the country, the Union Ministry of Health on March 10 said that the cases arising from seasonal influenza including H3N2 which has claimed one death each in Haryana and Karnataka are expected to decline from March end. “India every year witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from January to March and the other in the post-monsoon season. The cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March end,” the Union Health Ministry said in a press release.

News of attacks on temples in Australia hurts us: PM Modi

Reports of vandalism targeting temples in Australia hurts India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Welcoming PM Albanese to India, PM Modi said India and Australia have been close partners covering areas like security and education but the recent incidents against Hindu temples have “disturbed” India. PM Albanese did not address the concerns mentioned by PM Modi but said, that Delhi-Canberra ties are “multifaceted” and informed that the two sides agreed on completing a Comprehensive Economic Agreement “as soon as possible”.

BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding passage of Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament

A day ahead of her appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the excise scam case, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. Kavitha on March 10 observed a hunger strike seeking passage of the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill in the second part of the Budget session of Parliament starting from March 13. CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, who inaugurated the six-hour strike programme at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, also demanded that the Modi government should bring this Bill in this session of the Parliament.

BJP must make stand on Women’s Reservation Bill clear, should table it in Lok Sabha in upcoming session: Congress

The Congress on March 10 asked the BJP to make its stand clear on the Women’s Reservation Bill and demanded that it be tabled in Lok Sabha in the upcoming second part of the Budget Session of Parliament. In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The landmark Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on 9th March 2010, ENTIRELY due to the efforts of the Congress leadership.” “But it could not find support in Lok Sabha. The Bill has not lapsed. It is alive and pending. What has stopped it from being revived?” he said.

Delhi High Court stays lower court proceedings against DCW chairperson in corruption case

The Delhi High Court on March 10 stayed proceedings of Rouse Avenue Court against Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal in connection with a case of alleged appointment of Aam Aadmi Party leaders to DCW. Ms. Maliwal had challenged a Rouse Avenue Court ruling of December 8, 2022, that had framed corruption charges against her and three others.

Unborn child among several killed by shooter at Jehovah’s Witnesses centre in Germany

A former member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses shot dead at least seven people, including an unborn child, at a hall belonging to the congregation in the German city of Hamburg before killing himself after police arrived, authorities said on March 10 . Eight people were wounded, four of them seriously. Several more people were wounded in the attack late Thursday at the Kingdom Hall building in the port city of Hamburg, where Jehovah’s Witness members were attending a religious service.

Chinese Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping’s leadership for rare 3rd five-year term

China’s Parliament on March 10 unanimously endorsed an unprecedented third five-year term for President Xi Jinping. Mr. Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) as its leader in October last year, becoming the first Chinese leader after the party founder Mao Zedong to continue in power beyond the two five-year terms.

Balochistan High Court suspends non-bailable arrest warrant against former Pak PM Imran Khan

A top court in Pakistan on March 10 suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case of hate speech against state institutions after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party filed a petition against the move. The non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Mr. Khan on Thursday on behalf of a citizen for “spreading hate” against state institutions and their offices following his recent speech.

Iran says Saudi Arabia to resume relations after tensions

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore ties and to reopen respective diplomatic missions after talks in China, state media in both countries reported on March 10, seven years after relations were severed. Riyadh cut ties with Tehran after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in the Islamic republic in 2016 following the Saudi execution of Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr. “Following talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months,” the official Iranian news agency IRNA said, citing a joint statement.

Industrial production rises 5.2% in January

India’s industrial production rose 5.2% in January this fiscal, according to official data released on March 10. Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 2% in January 2022. The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector’s output increased 3.7% in January 2023. Mining output rose 8.8% and power generation surged 12.7% during the month under review.

Protect international cricket amid surge of franchise tournaments: MCC

The Marylebone Cricket Club has called for “urgent intervention” to protect international cricket, saying it is at an “important crossroads” amidst a crowded global schedule that is getting increasingly swayed by domestic leagues. The mushrooming of leagues, including the latest offering of SAT20 and ILT20, is putting a lot of stress on the ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP), leading to an “alarming disparity” in the number of matches played by a minority of members nations which is neither “equitable nor sustainable”, it added.