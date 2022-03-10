The major news headlines of the day and more.

The major news headlines of the day and more.

BJP poised to retain U.P.; Yogi Adityanath breaks the ‘Noida jinx’

Bharatiya Janata Party is set to retain Uttar Pradesh as latest trends from the ECI show the ruling party has won 129 seats and leading in 125 seats, while Samajwadi Party has bagged 53 seats so far and maintains a lead in 73 constituencies. Former Chief Minister Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is currently leading in just one seat, down from 19 in 2017, as per the ECI website. The Congress has won one seat and is ahead in one more. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath created a record of sorts by not just breaking the pattern of alternation in the State that had set in three decades ago but also by becoming the first Chief Minister of the State from the BJP to complete a full five-year term.

AAP sweeps Punjab; CM candidate Bhagwant Mann wins by a margin of 58,206 votes

The Aam Aadmi Party appears to be heading for a clean sweep in Punjab having won 91 seats of the 117 Assembly seats. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former CM Amarinder Singh are among the heavyweights who were losing. AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann won Dhuri seat by a margin of 58,206 seats, beating his closest rival and Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

BJP set to retain power in Uttarakhand with comfortable lead

The ruling BJP secured a comfortable lead and set to retain power with its candidates winning in 35 Assembly seats and leading in 12 more while the main opposition Congress was way behind, according to poll trends available.

BJP coalition looks set to return to power in Manipur

The ruling BJP coalition looked set to return to power in the insurgency-hit state of Manipur, as it bagged 25 seats and was leading in seven other constituencies, as per the latest ECI data.

BJP to stake claim to form government in Goa

MGP pledges support to BJP; will form government with healthy majority, says BJP’s Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

Nearly 600 Indian students evacuated from Ukraine’s Sumy reach Poland

The last big group of 600 Indian students evacuated from the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has reached Poland. The students had boarded a special train from Lviv for Poland. The students reached Lviv in western Ukraine from Poltava on another special train.

Another round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow diplomats fails

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says talks between top diplomats from Kyiv and Moscow did not result in a breakthrough vis-a-vis ending the crisis in Ukraine.

United House approves $13.6 billion for Ukraine in huge spending bill

Passage of the Ukraine aid and the $1.5 trillion government-wide legislation that carried it let both parties lay claim to election-year victories for their priorities. Democrats won treasured domestic initiatives, Republicans achieved defense boosts, and both got their imprint on funds to counter Russia’s brutal invasion of its western neighbor. Senate approval was assured by week’s end or perhaps slightly longer.

Indian economy likely to grow at 7.8% in FY23 with risk tilted towards downside: Crisil

The rating agency, however, cautioned that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and rising commodity prices do pose a downside risk to the growth.

Women’s Cricket World Cup | India handed 62-run loss by hosts New Zealand

Harmanpreet Kaur (71) was the lone warrior for India with the bat.