Top news of the day: Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, meets Modi; 12 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in India, and more

Accompanied by Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Modi; quits Congress
The political crisis in Madhya Pradesh came to a head on Tuesday morning as former Union Power Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paving the way for his joining the BJP.
Coronavirus, live updates | Iran reports 54 new deaths, highest one-day toll
Nine fresh cases of COVID-19 has been reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 56. The number of confirmed cases in India stood at 47 on March 9.
Analysis | Jyotiraditya Scindia revolt a likely turning point in tussle within Congress
The latest revolt and subsequent expulsion of Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia can be a turning point in the tussle between the party’s younger lot of leaders and veterans.
Madhya Pradesh political crisis | Live updates
The latest development af ter Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
Coronavirus | IAF C-17 returns from Iran with 58 Indians
The Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster aircraft with Indians evacuated from Coronavirus-hit Iran landed at Hindan Air Force Station on Tuesday morning.
Congress leaders slam Scindia, say he chose ‘personal ambition’ over ideology
Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday for quitting the party, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing “personal ambition” over ideology.
OMCs cut petrol and diesel prices
State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of sensitive petroleum products such as petrol and diesel by 30 paise and 25 paise a litre respectively across major cities as the price of international crude oil fell.
U.S. begins military pullout from two Afghan bases
The United States is keen to end its longest-ever conflict, and under the terms of a deal signed in Doha last month has said all foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months
Ranji Trophy | Pujara, Vasavada wear down Bengal with marathon stand on day two
Coronavirus: Theatres in Kerala to be shut down until March 16, film releases postponed
After Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested earlier today that all movie theaters be shut down in the state till March 31, keeping in mind the larger public good, the producers and distributors in the industry have decided to honour his request by shutting down cinemas till March 16.
Coronavirus: How this Singapore illustrator’s comics fight misinformation in the age of COVID-19
Weiman Kow and her comics have become popular on Instagram with kids — and adults — for being a simple, yet effective guide on staying safe during these worrying times
