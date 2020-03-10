Top news of the day: Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, meets Modi; 12 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in India, and more

The political crisis in Madhya Pradesh came to a head on Tuesday morning as former Union Power Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paving the way for his joining the BJP.

Nine fresh cases of COVID-19 has been reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 56. The number of confirmed cases in India stood at 47 on March 9.

The latest revolt and subsequent expulsion of Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia can be a turning point in the tussle between the party’s younger lot of leaders and veterans.

The latest development af ter Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster aircraft with Indians evacuated from Coronavirus-hit Iran landed at Hindan Air Force Station on Tuesday morning.

Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday for quitting the party, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing “personal ambition” over ideology.

A video explaining the Yes Bank crisis

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of sensitive petroleum products such as petrol and diesel by 30 paise and 25 paise a litre respectively across major cities as the price of international crude oil fell.

The United States is keen to end its longest-ever conflict, and under the terms of a deal signed in Doha last month has said all foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months

Ranji Trophy | Pujara, Vasavada wear down Bengal with marathon stand on day two

After Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested earlier today that all movie theaters be shut down in the state till March 31, keeping in mind the larger public good, the producers and distributors in the industry have decided to honour his request by shutting down cinemas till March 16.

A video on the seven women handpicked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a social media takeover on International Women's Day 2020.

Weiman Kow and her comics have become popular on Instagram with kids — and adults — for being a simple, yet effective guide on staying safe during these worrying times

Vaathi Coming, the second single from Vijay’s Master has been released. The song, which is a kuthu number, has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by the composer along with Gana Balachander, who has also written the lyrics. The duo also feature in the video of the song that has been released.