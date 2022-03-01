The major news headlines of the day, and more.

In this handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service, a burnt car is seen in front of a damaged City Hall building, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Indian student killed in Kharkiv shelling

The conflict in Ukraine has claimed an Indian life. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday confirmed that an Indian citizen who was studying in Kharkiv, second largest city of the country, was shot to death. The MEA has summoned Ukrainian ambassador Igor Polikha for urgent consultation.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | India ramps up evacuation

Indian medical students in Ukraine, China stare at an uncertain future, seek government help

Indian students studying medicine in Ukraine are now facing the same uncertainty as those who were forced to leave their universities in China two years ago, following the COVID-19 outbreak. They say their future in terms of returning to their universities and finishing courses offline is bleak. The National Medical Commission does not recognise online education which, according to the students stranded in India, causes loss of multiple years for them. Both sets of students complain that there is no end in sight, which is adding to their trauma.

Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city Kharkiv; convoy nears Kyiv

Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine’s embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe’s largest ground war in generations.

BJP ally JD(U) in fray in Manipur, hopes to be ‘Kingmaker’

The Janata Dal (U) has been campaigning rather vigorously in the Manipur Assembly polls, against its own ally, the BJP, and has declared that it has the potential to emerge as a “kingmaker” in the election. The party is contesting in 38 out of the 60 seats after initially having planned to fight only 20. “We had initially thought we would fight on 20 seats, but we found many good candidates, including ex-police officer Thounaojam Brinda,” said Afaque Ahmad Khan, general secretary of the JD(U) and party in charge of the Manipur polls. Many of those denied ticket in the BJP and the Congress, comprising even sitting MLAs, have also made a beeline for JD(U).

Ukraine crisis: India calls for immediate cessation of violence, says all differences can only be bridged through honest dialogue

India has said that it was deeply concerned over the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and reiterated its call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities, saying all differences can only be bridged through honest, sincere and sustained dialogue. India’s Permanent Representative to the U.N. Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti told a rare emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on Ukraine convened on February 28 that New Delhi is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals still stranded in Ukraine.

Ilker Ayci declines Air India CEO offer

Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci has declined Tata Sons’ offer to head Air India as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following concerns over his closeness to Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan as well as his alleged links with al-Qaeda.

Ashneer Grover quits as BharatPe MD soon after getting board meeting agenda

Fintech firm BharatPe’s managing director Ashneer Grover has resigned minutes after receiving an upcoming board meeting agenda, which included consideration of action against him based on the report submitted by advisory firm PwC.

Russia-Ukraine crisis | Government of India needs strategic plan for evacuation, every minute precious: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and called upon the Union government to draw up a strategy for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death in a tweet on Tuesday and said it was in touch with the family of the student.

Jason Roy pulls out of IPL citing bubble fatigue

England’s flamboyant batter Jason Roy on Tuesday pulled out of the upcoming IPL citing extended stay in the tournament bubble, dealing a blow to his new franchise Gujarat Titans weeks before the event gets going. The 31-year-old South African-born English cricketer was signed by Gujarat Titans for his base price of ₹2 crore at the mega auction.

South Africa beats New Zealand by 198 runs, splits series 1-1

South Africa completed an extraordinary turnaround in form when it beat New Zealand by 198 runs in the second Test on Tuesday to square the two-match series. After setting New Zealand a target of 426, South Africa bowled out the home team for 227 to win with more than a session remaining at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

PM Modi briefs President Kovind on Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and briefed him on various issues, including the Ukraine crisis, official sources said.

Explained | The significance of Mriya, the world’s largest aircraft destroyed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Ukrainian government announced on Sunday that Antonov An-225 or Mriya, the biggest aeroplane in the world, was destroyed by Russian forces on an airfield near Kyiv. Fighting continued in Ukraine for the fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a military operation in the neighbouring country on February 24, 2022.

Centre relaxes guidelines for scientists, makes it easier to access grants

The Centre has relaxed compliance guidelines for scientists, making it easier for them to access grants and rope in associates for research and development projects. The new guidelines for ‘Ease of Doing Science: Towards less government, more governance’ are aimed at reducing the compliance burden and switching from research administration to research facilitation.