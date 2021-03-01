Top news of the day: COVID-19 vaccine registration only on Co-WIN portal, says Health Ministry; LPG price hiked again, domestic cylinder to cost ₹25 more, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

India on Monday opened registration and started the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination that aims to cover people above 60 and those above 45 with specified co-morbid conditions.

The Health Ministry on Monday clarified that Supreme Court judges will not be allowed to choose the COVID vaccine for inoculation, and that the process will be done entirely through the Co-Win System.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi early on March 1 morning took the first shot of COVAXIN, the Indian-researched and produced COVID-19 vaccine (produced by Bharat Biotech) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

A Paris court on Monday found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence.

Cooking gas cylinders used by households turned dearer on March 1, with national oil marketing companies increasing the price of 14.2 kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refill by ₹25 each.

The time has come to increase the private sector participation in all areas of agricultural research and development as well as in the food processing space, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a webinar on Monday on budget announcements for the farm sector, he said a food processing revolution was now overdue for several decades.

A human rights organisation has approached the Gauhati High Court seeking proper legal aid for those left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) national President N. Chandrababu Naidu was denied permission from entering the city and detained at the Renigunta airport here on March 1 as he arrived.

West Indian batting legend Viv Richards is not amused with past and present English cricketers "moaning and groaning" about the spin-friendly pitches in India and said the visitors did not prepare well for the challenge.

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh's next bout, his first since November 2019, against a yet-to-be-announced opponent will take place in Goa on the rooftop deck of a docked ship on March 19.

Amidst the tense border tension between India and China, a Chinese government-linked group of hackers targeted India’s critical power grid system through malware, a U.S. company has claimed in its latest study, raising suspicion whether last year’s massive power outage in Mumbai was a result of the online intrusion.

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on March 1 in its summer forecast for March to May. However, it has forecast a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India.

Distancing himself from the Jammu meet of G-23 leaders, senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily on March 1 virtually expressed concern over internal differences in the party spilling out into the open, and backed Rahul Gandhi’s return as president of the outfit.