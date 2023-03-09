March 09, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

U.S. intel community fears increased India-Pakistan, India-China tension and conflict

The American intelligence community has told lawmakers that it apprehends increased tension between India and Pakistan and India and China with the possibility of a conflict between them. It also noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to “perceived or real” provocations from Pakistan. This evaluation on March 8 forms part of the annual threat assessment of the U.S. intelligence community that was submitted to the U.S. Congress by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence during a Congressional hearing.

‘Selling’ of MBBS seats to Kashmiri students | ED raids at three locations in valley

The Enforcement Directorate on March 9 carried out raids at three places, including at the houses of Hurriyat leaders, in a case linked to “selling” of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students, officials said in Srinagar. The raids were conducted at the houses of Qazi Yasir in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat in Bagh-e-Mehtab area in Srinagar, and Mohammad Iqbal Khwaja in Mattan area of Anantnag. The officials said the personnel from the Central probe agency along with the Jammu and Kashmir police conducted simultaneous raids at the three locations.

Delhi excise policy case | ED arrests Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate on March 9 arrested AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said. The 51-year-old was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said. The agency alleged Mr. Sisodia was “evasive” in his replies and was “not cooperating in the probe.”

PM Modi, Albanese arrive ahead of India-Australia Test match; take round of sprawling stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on March 9 morning reached the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad and took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia. Mr. Modi and Mr. Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.

Atishi new Education Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj new Health Minister of Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were sworn in as Ministers by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on March 9 in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhur also attended the oath-taking ceremony. Ms. Atishi will handle education, PWD, Power and Tourism departments, while Mr. Bharadwaj will look after Health, Urban Development, Water and Industries.

BJP government will never support demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’: Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on March 9 asserted that the BJP-led government will never support demand such as ‘Tipraland’ or ‘Greater Tipraland’, a day after a high-level meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma in Agartala. “We had discussion on tribal welfare on how to uplift the socio-economic condition of the indigenous people. No decision of appointing an interlocutor was taken in the meeting but there will be discussion on the tribal welfare”, Saha said.

Arunachal developing infrastructure along international borders: Deputy CM

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has initiated several infrastructure development programmes in areas of the northeastern state bordering China, Bhutan, and Myanmar, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said in the Assembly on March 9. “Under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP), infrastructure has been developed in 65 model villages,” the Deputy CM said. Mr. Mein was responding to a question by Congress MLA Ninong Ering on the steps taken by the State Government in view of the construction activities carried out by China along the international border with India.

Trinamool to raise risk exposure of LIC and SBI, price rise, unemployment in Parliament: Derek O’Brien

The TMC will raise in Parliament issues such as LIC and SBI’s risk exposure, price rise of essential commodities, unemployment and “misuse” of central agencies during the second phase of the Budget Session, its Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien has said. He said West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee decided on the floor strategy in a meeting also attended by the party’s floor leaders of the two Houses.

Nepal elects Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress as new President

Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress was on March 9 elected as the third President of Nepal. Mr. Poudel, a common candidate of eight-party alliance that included Nepali Congress and the CPN (Maoist Center), received the vote of 214 lawmakers of Parliament and 352 Provincial Assembly members. The total number of voters for the election of the President is 882, consisting of 332 Members of the Parliament and 550 members of the Provincial Assemblies of the seven provinces.

Georgia withdraws foreign agent Bill after days of protests

Georgia’s ruling party said on March 9 it is withdrawing a draft law from the Parliament criticised as potentially stifling media freedom and civil society, after several days of massive protests against it in the capital. The Georgian Dream party and and its allies said they were withdrawing the proposed Law, citing “controversy in society” it triggered. The Bill would have required media and non-governmental organisations that receive over 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence.”

Hong Kong security police arrest veteran labour activist Elizabeth Tang

Hong Kong national security police on March 9 arrested a veteran labour activist who is also the wife of an organiser of annual vigils, commemorating China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, two people close to her said. Officers arrested Elizabeth Tang, the wife of Lee Cheuk-yan, outside Stanley Prison but it was still unclear for what reason, said the people, who declined to be identified for fear of government retribution.

Beth Mooney out of WPL, Laura Wolvaardt replaces her; Sneh Rana named captain of Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney will take no further part in the Women’s Premier League. The captain and opener of Gujarat Giants had suffered a calf strain in the opening match of the league and had to leave the field after facing just three balls. One of the world’s leading female batters, Mooney had come to the tournament in cracking form, right after winning the player-of-the-match award for her 74 not out in Australia’s final against South Africa at the T20 World Cup at Cape Town. Interestingly, the woman who top-scored for South Africa in that match, Laura Wolvaardt, is her replacement.