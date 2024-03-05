March 05, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Maoist links case | Maharashtra moves Supreme Court against Bombay High Court verdict acquitting DU ex-professor Saibaba

The Maharashtra government on March 5 moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba in a case in which he was accused of having links with the banned CPI (Maoist). Earlier in the day, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba, noting that the prosecution failed to prove the case against him.

Supreme Court dismisses money laundering case against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

The Supreme Court on March 5 dismissed ED proceedings instituted against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of an Income Tax department complaint in 2018. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan passed the order in the basis of special leave petitions filed by Mr. Shivakumar and two others, variously represented by senior advocates A.M. Singhvi, Siddharth Luthra, S. Nagamuthu and advocate Parmatma Singh, challenging the jurisdiction of the central agency.

Sandeshkhali violence | NCW chief meets President Murmu, recommends President’s rule in West Bengal

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Droupadi Murmu on March 5 and recommended President’s rule in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali violence. Previously, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste had also recommended President rule in the TMC-ruled State. After meeting the President, Ms. Sharma said the situation in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali is still very dire.

Ranchi court summons Hemant Soren for disobeying ED notices in land grab case

A court in Ranchi has summoned incarcerated former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren next month holding him prima facie guilty of disobeying notices issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged land grab case. The agency had filed a complaint against Mr. Soren sometime back, saying he had failed to join the investigation under seven summonses issued to him, the first being on August 14 last year.

Paper leak case | U.P. Govt removes State police recruitment board chairperson

The Uttar Pradesh Government on March 5 removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the U.P. Police Recruitment and Promotion Board amid allegations of the question paper of a constable recruitment examination being leaked. Ms. Mishra has been put on the “wait list” after her removal from the post and Director Vigilance Rajiv Krishna given the additional responsibility of the board, official sources said.

BJP challenges INDIA bloc parties on A. Raja’s remarks

The BJP on March 5 came down heavily on the India National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties, specifically on former Union Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP A. Raja’s reported remarks that “India was not a nation”, terming it “Maoist ideology”. Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, at a press conference at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi, demanded to know whether the other constituents of the INDIA bloc parties agreed with Mr. Raja’s remarks on India’s ethos.

Telangana is the new ATM for Congress, charges PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress Party of making Telangana its new ATM after coming to power. He had also charged the party with having an alleged secret pact with Bharat Rashtra Samithi which the whole world is well aware of. “You have given an opportunity for Congress Party after suffering years of corruption under the BRS Government. They are both sides of the same coin and have an understanding among themselves to share the looted wealth. The Congress Party is silent and worried of its own people being involved in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme,” he claimed at a public meeting held in Patancheru in Sangareddy district.

Assam Police to issue summons to Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra violence: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 5 said the State police will issue summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over violence during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati. He said Mr. Gandhi will have to be physically present before the police, which will send the notice after the Lok Sabha polls.

Maldives President says no Indian troops to remain on his island; not even in civilian clothing

Stepping up his anti-India rhetoric, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has affirmed that no Indian military personnel, not even those in civilian clothing, would be present inside his country after May 10, a media report said on March 5. Mr. Muizzu’s statement comes less than a week after an Indian civilian team reached the Maldives to take charge of one of the three aviation platforms in the island nation, well ahead of the March 10 deadline agreed by the two nations for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel. Meanwhile, Maldives’s Minister of Defence Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon and Major General Zhang Baoqun, Deputy Director at China’s Office for International Military Cooperation, on March 4 signed an agreement on “China’s provision of military assistance gratis to the Republic of Maldives, fostering stronger bilateral ties”, the Maldivian Defence Ministry said. The two sides also held bilateral talks on military cooperation.

Imran Khan’s party announces nationwide protests on March 10 against ‘stealing’ of mandate

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on March 5 announced that it will launch nationwide protests on March 10 against the “stealing” of the mandate, nearly a month after an inconclusive general election marred by allegations of vote rigging. “We will unite all political forces and will launch a movement within the law and Constitution,” said former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser while speaking to the media here.

Germany says Russian intercept was ‘operational mistake’ of one officer

Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on March 5 that one of the participants on the military call on Ukraine intercepted by Russia had dialled in via a non-secure line and that its communications systems had not been compromised. Russia had likely intercepted the military call by chance via widespread surveillance, and not through a spy or any compromised German systems, Mr. Pistorius said upon presenting the first results of an investigation into the embarrassing leak.

Ranji Trophy semifinal | Vidarbha takes command; inches closer to win over Madhya Pradesh

Vidarbha took command of their Ranji Trophy semifinal with the key wicket of Yash Dubey (94) late on day four as they inched closer to a thrilling victory over Madhya Pradesh in Nagpur on March 5. Heading into the final day on March 6, hosts Vidarbha are a mere four wickets away from setting up a date in the summit clash with Mumbai, while Madhya Pradesh, who still need 93 runs to win, will hope their tailenders can produce an inspired fightback.

India’s horrid run continues, Lakshya Chahar knocked out of World Olympic Boxing Qualifier

Reigning national champion Lakshya Chahar became the fourth Indian boxer to crash out in the opening round of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio (Italy). Competing in the men’s 80kg event, Chahar was knocked out in the third round by 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Gheshlaghi Meysam of Iran.

