Top news of the day: Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar after spending 17 months behind bars; Court of Arbitration for Sport hears Vinesh Phogat’s plea, and more

Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after spending 17 months behind bars

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday (August 9, 2024) after 17 months behind bars. The Supreme Court gave him bail earlier in the day and said his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

Court of Arbitration for Sport hears Vinesh Phogat’s plea

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday (August 9, 2024) a judge in Paris is holding a hearing on India wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to award her a shared silver medal after being disqualified from her Paris Olympics final for missing the weight limit. The decision is “expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games,” CAS, sports’ highest court, said. Senior advocate Harish Salve is representing the Indian Olympic Association at CAS.

Home Ministry forms 5-member committee to monitor India-Bangladesh border

In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said. The committee headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command, will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there.

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 9, 2024) rejected a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

Lok Sabha adopts motion naming 21 members for joint panel on Waqf Bill; will have 10 MPs from Rajya Sabha

Kiren Rijiju, who is the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs as well as Minority Affairs, moved the motion that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be referred to a joint committee of Houses consisting of 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Supreme Court stays Maharashtra college directive prohibiting hijab on campus

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 9, 2024) stayed a directive issued by a private college in Maharashtra prohibiting Muslim women students from wearing hijab or other symbols of their faith on campus. “Will you ban students from wearing a bindi or a tilak?” a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar asked the lawyers appearing for the Mumbai-based N.G. Acharya and D.K. Marathe College.

69 Indians await release from Russian Army, 8 killed so far, Jaishankar tells Lok Sabha

Over the past nine months, 91 Indians have been recruited into the Russian Army, and eight have been killed so far, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha on Friday (August 9, 2024). Noting that 69 Indians are still awaiting release from the Russian Army, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “personally” raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow in July 2024.

Toshakhana corruption case: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi’s remand extended by 11 days

The hearing, presided over by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, took place on August 8, 2024 in the makeshift courtroom set up at Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala Jail, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. In the case, the National Accountability Bureau accused the former couple of purchasing a jewellery set from the Toshakhana and selling it by violating the laws. Toshakhana is a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept.

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military orders another mass evacuation in southern Gaza

The Israeli military has ordered another mass evacuation in large areas around Khan Younis in southern Gaza, saying its forces will soon operate there in response to Palestinian rocket fire. Israeli forces have repeatedly returned to heavily destroyed areas of Gaza where they had fought earlier battles against Hamas and other militants since the start of the 10-month-old war.

Ola Electric valued at $4.4 billion in debut trade

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric Mobility’s shares rose 10% in their trading debut on Friday (August 9, 2024), valuing the company at ₹36,945 crore ($4.40 billion) after the first stock offering by a pure-play electric vehicle maker in India.

Happy for Neeraj, equally happy for Nadeem, he is also our child, says Neeraj Chopra’s mother

Elated at her son’s silver medal, Neeraj Chopra’s mother Saroj Devi also expressed happiness for Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who broke the Olympic record to beat the Indian defending champion in Paris, saying that the latter is also like her “child”.

Arshad Nadeem, who crowd-funded to buy javelin for Olympics, to get PKR10 crore prize money

Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, Maryam Nawaz, has announced a PKR10-crore cash prize for javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who smashed the Olympic record en route an unprecedented gold in Paris, a remarkable turnaround for the athlete who had to seek crowd funding for a new javelin months before the Games.

