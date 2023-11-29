Top news of the day: Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with government; Cabinet approves extension of free foodgrains scheme by 5 years, and more

November 29, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Manipur militant group UNLF signs peace pact with government, announces Amit Shah

The peace agreement with the UNLF by the government of India and the government of Manipur marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement, Mr. Shah said.

Cabinet approves extension of PMGKAY scheme by 5 years

The Union Cabinet on November 29 approved extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) —launched during the pandemic to provide 5 kg of free foodgrains a month to around 80 crore poor people — for another five years from January 1, 2024. The scheme was last extended till December 31, 2023.

Supreme Court finds substance in Kerala’s argument that Governor behaved like an adversary to keep Bills pending

The Supreme Court has permitted Kerala to amend its petition to include a plea to frame guidelines for gubernatorial powers under Article 200.

Centre institutes panel to look into report of Indian involvement in plot to target Khalistani leader in U.S.

On November 22, The Financial Times reported that the U.S. government thwarted a plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on U.S. soil, and “warned” New Delhi about its alleged involvement in the plot.

Centre’s jackboot approach bound to fail in Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

The PDP chief criticised the J&K administration for arresting seven Kashmiri students for allegedly celebrated Australia’s victory over India in the cricket World Cup final.

J&K Police book Srinagar NIT student for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have booked a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, for allegedly “insulting Islam” and “outraging the religious feelings”, in the wake of protests spreading in the Kashmir Valley following reports of an objectionable post shared on social media by the student.

India votes in favour of UNGA resolution that expresses deep concern over Israel not withdrawing from Syrian Golan

The 193-member UNGA voted on the draft resolution ‘The Syrian Golan’ under agenda item ‘The situation in the Middle East’ on November 28. The resolution, introduced by Egypt, was adopted by a recorded vote with 91 in favour, eight against and 62 abstentions.

Gold rallies ₹750 to record high of ₹63,500; silver zooms ₹800

In the overseas markets, gold and silver were trading higher at $2,041 per ounce and $24.95 per ounce, respectively.

Income Tax department conducts probe at Hinduja Global Solutions

The survey operation is being undertaken as part of a tax evasion investigation and offices in Mumbai and some other cities are being covered, officials said. Sources said the tax department action is also linked to provisions of the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR).

BCCI extends Dravid’s contract but tenure yet to be decided, Laxman to remain at NCA

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Dravid will have the “full backing” of the board, moving forward in his endeavour to win the ICC Trophy, which is missing from the cabinet for the last decade.

