November 17, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Telangana Congress releases its manifesto, offers sops to every section of the society

Young women getting married in Telangana will be offered 10 gms of gold and cash of Rs one lakh while eligible women will get electric scooters free of cost, according to the Congress Manifesto released in poll bound Telangana in Hyderabad on November 17. All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Mallikarjun Kharge released the manifesto stating the party has a comprehensive plan for the development of Telangana that balances welfare and development. Free 24-hour electricity for agricultural use, mega recruitment to fill teacher, vacancies within six months of taking office, ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver and interest-free crop loans up to ₹3 lakh annually are some of the other promises.

PM Modi warns against deepfakes; calls on media to educate people on misinformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 termed the misuse of artificial intelligence for creating deepfakes as problematic, and as one of the looming issues going ahead asking media to educate people about this phenomenon. He said this during his address to media persons at a Diwali Milan organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at its national headquarters in New Delhi on November 17.

Silkyara Tunnel collapse | Drilling halted after laying of 24 metres of pipe in Uttarkashi

Working overnight with a powerful machine, rescue workers had by November 17 drilled up to 24 metres through the rubble in Silkyara tunnel, inching closer to the 40 labourers trapped there for five days. “The workers need to drill up to 60 metres to insert 800 mm and 900 mm diameter pipes – one after the other — with the help of a giant drill machine till an escape passage is created for the labourers stuck behind the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel,” NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho said.

Ranil Wickremesinghe calls Jay Shah, ‘regrets’ comments targeting him

Following recent comments made by former World Cup-winning Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga, that Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah was “running” and “ruining” Sri Lanka Cricket, Colombo has reached out to the Indian cricket administrator from the highest level. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe called Mr. Shah and expressed regret over the remarks blaming him for the collapse of Sri Lankan cricket, a Minister told Parliament on November 17.

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE updates November 17, 2023

Polling for all 230 seats for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election commenced at 7 a.m. today. The votes will be counted on December 3. While there are several parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party among others, are in the fray, the contest is mainly being seen between the BJP and the Congress.

Chhattisgarh election Phase 2 LIVE updates November 17, 2023

The second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, to its 90-seat Assembly on November 17, began in 70 Assembly constituencies spread over 22 districts in the State. The timing for polling is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The electoral fate of many prominent candidates, including the CM, his deputy T.S. Singh Deo, and BJP State president Arun Sao will be determined in this phase.

Manipur government to take legal action against ITLF for ‘self-rule’ ultimatum

The Manipur government has decided to take legal action against the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) for setting a deadline to establish ‘self-rule’ in three districts of the State dominated by the Kuki-Zo community. The districts are Churachandpur, which the ITLF refers to as Lamka, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal. On November 16 evening, the Manipur government issued a statement strongly condemning the ITLF’s ‘self-rule’ ultimatum. The threat was aimed at vitiating the atmosphere and disturbing the law-and-order situation in Manipur, it said.

BJP scattered in Rajasthan, doesn’t have CM face: Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed on November 17 that the BJP is scattered in Rajasthan and it does not have a Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming State Assembly polls. The Congress general secretary also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to the poll-bound State, saying it seems that he is out to find a Chief Ministerial face for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

I just try and bowl stump to stump: Shami on his World Cup success

Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami has said there is nothing extraordinary in his bowling, adding he just focuses on stump-to-stump length and putting the delivery in “a zone” to get wickets. Shami has been India’s go-to bowler in the World Cup, where he is currently the side’s top wicket-taker, scalping 23 wickets in six matches at an economy of 5.01, including a four-for and three fifers.

Kerala suspected Maoists encounter | Intensified vehicle checks continue at T.N.-Karnataka border

Intensified vehicle checks at Tamil Nadu’s border with Karnataka at three places in Erode district continued for the third consecutive day, to prevent suspected Maoists from escaping. A Kerala police special forces Thunderbolt team exchanged fire with suspected Maoists in the Uruppumkutty forest in Karikkottakary, in Kerala on November 13, after which five suspected Maoists escaped into the forest area. Of the five, A. Sathosh alias Ramesh is from Pollachi taluk and K. Vasanth alias Ramesh is from Ranipet. The other two are from Kerala and one is from Karnataka.

Russian parliament passes record budget, boosting defence spending and shoring up support for Putin

The lower house of Russia’s parliament, the State Duma, on November 17 approved its biggest-ever federal budget which will increase spending by around 25% in 2024, with record amounts going to defence. Defence spending is expected to overtake social spending next year for the first time in modern Russian history, at a time when the Kremlin is eager to shore up support for President Vladimir Putin as Russia prepares for a Presidential election in March. Record low unemployment, higher wages and targeted social spending should help the Kremlin ride out the domestic impact of pivoting the economy to a war footing, but could pose a problem in the long term, analysts say.

States v. Governors: Delay in assenting to Bills | Explained

The Supreme Court on November 10 flagged that the “constitutional deadlock” created by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s failure to assent to twelve crucial Bills passed by the Legislature was a “serious concern.” On the same day, the Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud also chided Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, observing that not giving assent to Bills by calling a legislative assembly session unconstitutional was akin to “playing with fire.” The Court went on to highlight that the Governor is only the ‘titular head’ and that Bills being kept in limbo could result in the potential breakdown of parliamentary democracy.

U.S. President Joe Biden signs temporary spending bill averting government shutdown, pushing budget fight into new year

President Joe Biden has signed a temporary spending bill a day before a potential government shutdown, pushing a fight with congressional Republicans over the federal budget into the new year, as wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel remains stalled. The measure passed the House and Senate by wide bipartisan margins this week, ensuring the government remains open until after the holiday season, and potentially giving lawmakers more time to sort out their considerable differences over government spending levels for the current fiscal year.

‘Mangalavaaram’ movie review: Engages with a few twists and turns, nothing more

Director Ajay Bhupathi’s Telugu period thriller Mangalavaaram (Tuesday) had the potential to be a riveting mystery that discusses faith, relationships and morality. The writing had the scope to build complex, morally ambiguous characters in whose journeys we stay invested. The film, which has also been dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, achieves this only partly. The rustic period drama relies heavily on the backstory of its central character Shailaja (Payal Rajput) and a handful of twists and turns, some of which are easy to guess if you notice the clues. The music by Ajaneesh Loknath (of Kantara fame) and the fiery reddish-orange visual palette by cinematographer Dasaradhi Shivendra play a major role in propping up the film in some of its weakest portions.

Applied Materials under US criminal probe for shipments to China’s SMIC

Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials is under U.S. criminal investigation for potentially evading export restrictions on China’s top chipmaker SMIC, according to three people familiar with the matter. The largest U.S. semiconductor equipment maker is being probed by the Justice Department for sending equipment to SMIC via South Korea without export licenses, the sources said. Hundreds of millions of dollars of equipment is involved, one of the people said. Reuters is reporting details of the probe for the first time.

Alibaba’s U-turn on cloud unit spin-off lops $20 bln off its market value

Alibaba Group’s Hong Kong shares slumped 10% on November 17 after it scrapped plans to spin off its cloud business, citing uncertainties fuelled by U.S. curbs on exports to China of semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications. The drop, potentially its biggest one-day fall in more than a year, wiped about $20 billion off the Chinese tech giant’s market value.

H.D. Kumaraswamy accuses Bescom of penalising him extra in ‘power theft’ case under political pressure

Former Chief Minister and senior JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday, November 17, paid off a penalty of ₹68,526 to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), after he was penalised by the Vigilance Department of the company for drawing power directly from a pole for serial lights at his J.P. Nagar residence, during Deepavali. However, he alleged that he was fined more than he should have been for the offence, due to political reasons.

Elon Musk again accused of endorsing antisemitism on X

X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk has come under fire for antisemitism again, as he agreed with an X user who claimed that Jewish communities were pushing “hatred against whites.” Tech outlet The Verge reported on November 17 that Musk had also engaged with other posts supporting antisemitism and white pride.