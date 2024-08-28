Top news of the day: Mamata Banerjee says Bengal Assembly will pass bill seeking capital punishment for rapists; ED fines DMK MP Jagathratchakan ₹908-crore in FEMA case

Mamata Banerjee says Bengal Assembly will pass bill seeking capital punishment for rapists

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) said that a session of State Assembly will be called next week and a bill would be passed to ensure capital punishment for those convicted of rape. Ms. Banerjee added that the bill would be sent to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. “Next week, we will call an Assembly session by requesting the Speaker and pass a bill to ensure capital punishment for rapists. We will send this bill to the Governor. If he doesn’t pass, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time,” Ms Banerjee said.

Indian Medical Association suspends membership of former R.G. Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) suspended the membership of former R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at the Kolkata-based institute earlier this month.

‘Enough is enough’: President Murmu criticises ‘collective amnesia’ of Indian society towards crimes against women

Declaring that “enough is enough”, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) said it is time for India to wake up to the “perversion” of crimes against women and counter the mindset that sees women as “less powerful, less capable, less intelligent”. “Those who share such views then go further and see the female as an object… We owe it to our daughters to remove the hurdles from their path of winning the freedom from fear,” Ms. Murmu said in an exclusive signed article for PTI.

ED fines DMK MP Jagathratchakan ₹908-crore in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) said a penalty of ₹908 crore has been slapped in a case related to the violation of foreign exchange rules against DMK MP S. Jagathratchakan and his family members.

Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy: Influencers can earn up to ₹8 lakh per month to promote State government schemes

Uttar Pradesh government has come up with a new social media policy that will not only regulate content on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X but also encourage influencers to promote the State government initiatives. Under the policy, posting objectionable, anti-national content is a serious offence that carries penalties. Influencers can earn up to ₹8 lakh per month through social media by sharing the government’s schemes and initiatives on their platforms.

Mehbooba Mufti not to contest Jammu and Kashmir polls

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (J&K PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) said she will not contest the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that she would not be able to fulfil her party’s agenda in the Union Territory set up even if she were to become the Chief Minister.

Current Chandipura virus infection in India considered the largest in 20 years: WHO

The current outbreak of Chandipura virus (CHPV) infection in India is considered the largest in the past 20 years and while authorities are making efforts to control the transmission of CHPV, further transmission is possible in the coming weeks, considering the favourable conditions for vector populations during the monsoon season in affected areas, warned the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its latest disease outbreak news on acute encephalitis syndrome due to Chandipura virus (India).

Bangladesh revokes ban on Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladesh, its students wing Islami Chhattra Shibir

The announcement came in a notification from the Interior Ministry of the government, which was preceded by a press conference by the Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Shafiqur Rahman who praised the freedom fighters who freed Bangladesh from the rule by Pakistan in 1971.

In Sri Lanka’s hill country, expectations low ahead of presidential polls

Following decades of marginalisation, Malaiyaha Tamils, who were further hit by the economic crisis, see no imminent respite after the election.

Cabinet nod for setting up 12 industrial cities to boost manufacturing; outlay ₹28,602 crore

The projects will span across 10 States and strategically planned along six major corridors. These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttrakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in U.P., Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in A.P., and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

Cabinet approves expansion of scope of Agricultural Infrastructure Fund scheme

The Union Cabinet has approved the “progressive expansion in central sector scheme of financing facility under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to make it more attractive, impactful and inclusive,” an official statement said.

Cabinet approves rolling out private FM radio in 234 cities

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to hold the third batch of e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 new cities under Private FM Radio Phase III Policy. The estimated reserve price has been pegged at ₹784.87 crore.

CCI clears mega-deal involving merger of media assets of RIL and Walt Disney

Competition Commission of India on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) said it has approved the merger of the media assets of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney Co to create the country’s largest media empire. The deal, announced six months ago, faced scrutiny by the anti-trust regulator and the approval has come after the parties proposed certain modifications to the original transaction structure.

Zaheer Khan to mentor Lucknow Super Giants

While looking to reset the squad in the upcoming mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) named Zaheer Khan as the franchise’s mentor.

