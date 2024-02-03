Top news of the day: Mamata announces transfer of funds to 21 lakh unpaid MGNREGS workers; Hemant Soren allowed to participate in trust vote, and more

February 03, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Mamata Banerjee announces transfer of funds to 21 lakh unpaid MGNREGS workers by February 21

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who on February 2 started a 48-hour-dharna in front of the Ambedkar statue in Kolkata demanding release of “unpaid dues” from the Centre for various social welfare schemes, also said that she would soon come out with another announcement regarding the unreleased funds for the Awas Yojana.

Special Court allows Hemant Soren to participate in trust vote

Mr. Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case, filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, seeking permission to participate in the trust vote sought by the new government. He was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on February 2.

Ten days after consecration of Ram Temple, Bharat Ratna for L.K. Advani

The announcement also comes 10 days after socialist leader Karpoori Thakur was accorded the same honour posthumously, completing the circle from the politics of the 1990s, which were dominated by the social justice and Ram Temple movements.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Sandhayak into Navy

The ship’s role is to carry out full scale hydrographic surveys of ports, harbours, navigational channels, routes, coastal areas and deep seas, towards enabling safe marine navigation. It will go a long way in obtaining information about the oceans and achieve the twin objective of protecting the country as well as others.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns; cites personal reasons

Citing “personal” and “other commitments” as reason behind his resignation, Mr. Purohit sent a letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shiv Sena leader

“Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of the BJP opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, inside a police station at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Friday night over a land dispute,” a police official has said.

Poonam Pandey is alive: Actor-model fakes demise to ‘increase conversation around cervical cancer’

A day after being declared dead by her official team, the actor-model took to social media to confirm she was alive.

Pakistan court finds former PM Imran Khan’s marriage illegal

It is the third verdict in a week to attack the former international cricket star’s reputation, after he was given concurrent prison sentences of 10 years for leaking state secrets and 14 years for graft alongside his wife Bushra Bibi.

Northern Ireland to elect first Irish nationalist First Minister; Michelle O’Neill set to make history

The Sinn Fein politician’s nomination will be confirmed at a special sitting of the devolved legislature, which will also see the appointment of a Deputy First Minister and Ministers.

ICJ says it has jurisdiction in part of Ukraine’s genocide case against Russia

Ukraine filed its case at the International Court of Justice just days after Russia’s February 2022 invasion, alleging that Moscow used trumped-up claims of genocide to justify its attack that unleashed Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.

Indian economy to grow at 6.7% between fiscals 2024 to 2031: CRISIL

The economy will grow at this rate between the financial years 2024 to 2031, a notch above the pre-pandemic average of 6.6%. According to CRISIL, the key contributor to this trend will be capital.

Davis Cup, India vs Pakistan | Ramkumar, Balaji deliver in high-pressure contest, give India 2-0 lead

India blunted Pakistan’s challenge on the opening day to take a 2-0 lead in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie with Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji rising to the occasion in the high-pressure contest, in Islamabad on February 3.