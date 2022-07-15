Top news of the day: Mahinda Rajapaksa barred from leaving Sri Lanka; Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik and three others as her abductors, and more

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Demonstrators offer food to a police officer as he refuses to take it as they celebrate the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on July 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Court bars Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said.

Rubaiya Sayeed identifies separatist leader Yasin Malik, three others as her abductors

This is the first time Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange.

ISRO case | Supreme Court to hear CBI plea to cancel former Kerala DGP Siby Mathews’ anticipatory bail

The CBI has argued that it has to question Siby Mathews in custody to retrieve crucial evidence about the alleged conspiracy.

Parliament House can’t be used for dharnas, strikes: Rajya Sabha Secretariat

The circular on dharnas comes amid opposition outrage over the “gag order” on using certain words in Parliament, and has sparked criticism from the opposition Congress.

France has delivered all 36 Rafale jets to India: French envoy

However, while 35 jets have arrived in India, one jet still remains in France, official sources said.

Fourth Project-17A stealth frigate ‘Dunagiri’ launched into waters in Kolkata

Speaking at the launch, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said ‘Dunagiri’ would be a world-class stealth frigate with multidimensional capabilities to destroy enemies from sea, sky, and underwater.

Assam, Arunachal CMs agree to realign border based on 1960 papers

Both States have been involved in a dispute over 123 villages.

Battle on for second place to beat Rishi Sunak in U.K. PM race

Mr. Sunak, who was the winner of the first two rounds of voting by Tory members of Parliament, will appear for a series of televised debates over the weekend with his remaining opponents – Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former minister Kemi Badenoch and Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat.

Vladimir Putin reshuffles top officials

The reshuffle follows predictions of Yuri Borisov’s removal from the job that he held for four years.

Allow India to export foodgrains from public stock to needy nations: Sitharaman

She was speaking at a seminar on ‘Strengthening global collaboration for tackling food insecurity’ on sidelines of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

Singapore Open badminton | Sindhu beats Han in thriller, makes semis; Saina, Prannoy crash out

Sindhu now leads 3-0 against the Chinese on head-to-head.