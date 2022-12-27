December 27, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

Odisha police intensify probe into mysterious death of Russian lawmaker Pavel Antov

The Odisha police intensified the probe into mysterious circumstances under which Pavel Antov, a known critic of President Vladimir Putin, died in the southern district of Rayagada, 400 km from here, on December 24. Antov (65) had come to Rayagada along with friend Bydanov Vladimir (61), and a Russian couple Turov Mikhail (63) and Panasenko Natalia as part of sightseeing, said Rayagada police on Tuesday. They were staying in Sai International Hotel at district headquarter town of Rayagada.

Maharashtra Assembly passes resolution to ‘legally pursue’ inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking Karnataka villages into State

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on December 27, 2022, unanimously passed a resolution to legally pursue the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the State, amid the raging boundary dispute between the two States. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tabled the resolution during the winter session of the Legislature being held in Nagpur, to fight the case in the Supreme Court to include Belagavi, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar Bhalki and others into Maharashtra.

Union Health Minister Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hospital, reviews COVID-19 mock drill

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 reviewed the Covid response mock drill at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital here to check its readiness to deal with any increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Centre has asked States and Union Territories to conduct mock drills at all the designated COVID-19 hospitals as part of precautionary measures.

Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to cost ₹800 for private markets

Hyderabad-based Bharath Biotech said Tuesday that its nasally administered vaccine, iNCOVACC, would be available for public use from the fourth week of January and cost ₹800 for private markets and ₹325 for governments. iNCOVACC will be rolled out as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age and is the world’s first intranasal vaccine for COVID to receive approval for the primary 2-dose schedule, as well as a heterologous booster dose.

EC initiates delimitation of Assam Assembly, parliamentary constituencies

The Election Commission on December 27 said it has initiated the delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam and will use the 2001 census figures for the readjustment of seats. The Commission said a ban has been put in place effective January 1, 2023, on the creation of new administrative units in the State till the exercise is completed.

Hailstorm hits Assam; over 500 houses damaged

A severe hailstorm hit several places in Dibrugarh district in Assam, damaging over 500 houses across villages, officials said on Tuesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has issued a warning that thunderstorms and lightning with hail are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and other states in the northeastern region during the next 24 hours.

Rekha Gupta is BJP’s Delhi Mayor candidate

The Delhi BJP named Rekha Gupta, a councillor from Shalimar Bagh B ward, as the party’s candidate for the Mayor’s post on December 27. The party also named Kamal Bagdi, a councillor from Ram Nagar ward, for the Deputy Mayor’s post at the MCD.

U.N. urges countries to help Rohingya at sea as hundreds land in Indonesia

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) urged countries on December 27 to help Rohingya Muslims stranded at sea as at least 20 reportedly died and hundreds more landed in Indonesia after weeks adrift in the Indian Ocean. Nearly 500 Rohingya have reached Indonesia in the past six weeks while “many others did not act despite numerous pleas and appeals for help”, the UNHCR said in a statement.

Experiences from mistakes done will be handy: K.L. Rahul

India may have swept the two-match Test series but the result will not cover all cracks. Two of India’s biggest batters Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul failed to get going, a major worry ahead of the four-match Test series against Australia in February-March. In the 36 innings since his last Test century against Bangladesh in Nov. 2019 in Kolkata, Kohli averages 26.20 with just six fifties. Rahul, the stand-in skipper, hasn’t gone past 25 in seven straight innings.

Tamil cinema’s biggest surprises of 2022: From ‘Love Today’ to ‘Vilangu’

It’s the inevitable unpredictability that fuels most conversations around cinema. The beauty of any art form is its ability to break all hypotheses, throw out all schemes and set structures, and retain the ultimate control to itself. Tamil audiences have grown to expect the unexpected, and to suspect the worst from anyone and everyone.... but sometimes creators take the cake as well. Post the pandemic, 2022 was the first year in which theatres in Tamil Nadu were open for a full calendar year, and we had enough surprises and shocks in store on both streaming and the big screen.

Opposition is going to target entire Maharashtra cabinet: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on December 27 said the Opposition would be cornering the entire Maharashtra cabinet over corruption and not just one or two ministers. He feels sympathy for deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who has to defend his “corrupt” colleagues, Mr. Raut said, speaking to reporters.

Major terror attack averted in Udhampur, 15-kg IED defused: J&K cops

Police on Tuesday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms which was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said. A major terror plan was averted when the cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in Basantgarh area on Monday, they said.

Rohan Bopanna delighted to spend time with the elite

It was a memorable outing for Rohan Bopanna as he competed with some of the very best players in the world — men and women — in a relaxed atmosphere in the World Tennis League in Dubai. “I had the best seat with them on the sidelines, listening to what they were thinking’”, said Bopanna. “They trained during the day with their coaches, and in the evening competed in a nice easy way. We had DJs performing later, which made for a very enjoyable atmosphere”, recalled Bopanna.

President wants youth to build upon the foundations laid by forefathers

President Droupadi Murmu has said as the country moves into the future, it is upto the young people of India to ensure that they build upon the foundations laid by our forefathers and take the nation to new heights. The President addressed the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society at a function organized as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Hyderabad on Tuesday. She also inaugurated a photo exhibition on ‘Hyderabad Liberation Movement’ showcasing contributions of regional freedom fighters.

BJP has not interfered with AIADMK’s internal affairs, says Palaniswami

The BJP has not interfered with the internal matters of the AIADMK, the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, said on Tuesday. He indicated this in a speech at a meeting of the district secretaries, senior functionaries, MPs, MLAs and spokespersons at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai. The meeting lasted more than an hour.