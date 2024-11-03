Low point of my career says Rohit after India’s whitewash loss against New Zealand

Fifty three minutes into the post-lunch session, Washington Sundar attempted a desperate heave off Ajaz Patel, missed it and the ball – not for the first time on Sunday (November 2, 2024) – thudded into the stumps. Washington remained on his knees aghast, while the New Zealand squad – the perennially well-behaved lot in cricket world – celebrated as vociferously as Kiwi cricketers could. And a boisterous Wankhede Stadium crowd had been silenced. Rohit Sharma on Sunday (November 3, 2024) described the unprecedented 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand at home as “a very low point of my career” and took full responsibility for the debacle in the Test series. India slipped to second position in the World Test Championship rankings after the 0-3 loss against New Zealand. Australia jumped to the top spot.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (November 3, 2024) launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto Sankalp Patra for the Jharkhand Assembly election in Ranchi and announced that the party will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand if voted to power in the State, but would keep tribals out of its ambit. “We will bring Uniform Civil Code [UCC] to Jharkhand and let me assure you that tribals will not be affected at all,” Mr. Shah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 3, 2024) said the decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India’s dedicated and innovative efforts, and asserted that “we will keep working towards a TB-free India” through a collective spirit. His remarks came in response to a post by Health Minister J.P. Nadda in which he stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised India’s “remarkable” progress, with a 17.7% decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023 - a rate more than double the global decline of 8.3%.

Several shoppers were injured as suspected militants detonated a grenade in a busy Sunday market near Srinagar’s Tourist Reception Centre (TRC). An official said at least ten injured were shifted to hospital with splinter injuries. Officials said militants tossed a grenade towards the busy market. It exploded with a bang, causing panic among shoopers. The market is in high security zone.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday (November 4, 2024) a plea by the Delhi government challenging the Centre’s decision to vest in the LG the power to appoint government lawyers. A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar is likely to hear the matter.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is recalling over 3.3 lakh bottles of a medication used to treat high calcium levels in the blood and hyperparathyroidism in the U.S. market due to manufacturing issues.

The 42 Broadway in New York is an important address in this election season in the U.S. This is the office of the Board of Elections. Michael Ryan, Executive Director, and his Deputy Vincent Ignizio are upbeat about the figures that the early voting has drawn for the city. On the first day, about 1,40,000 votes were cast in the early voting.

The resolution of an instrument that uses light to see things can’t improve beyond a point. This is called the diffraction limit. The resolving ability of, say, a telescope says how well it can distinguish between two distant objects that are close to each other. The higher the telescope’s resolution, the better its resolving ability.

Even though the BJP is looking forward to making political capital out of the Waqf issue gripping Karnataka in the run-up to the November 13 byelections to three Assembly constituencies, its alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular) does not appear to be on the same page with it. Notwithstanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s direction to the officials on November 2 to withdraw the notices issued to farmers by the Waqf Board alleging encroachment, the BJP appears set for a State-wide agitation on November 4, accusing the Congress of “appeasing” minorities through the Waqf Board at the cost of farmers.

There has been no forward movement on the names reiterated by the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud for appointment as high court judges as he demits office as the chief justice of India on November 10. The collegium had in January 2023 reiterated the names of advocates Saurabh Kirpal for elevation as a judge of the Delhi High Court, R John Satyan as judge of the Madras HC, and Amitesh Banerjee and Sakya Sen as judges of the Calcutta High Court.

The Congress on Sunday (November 3, 2024) said the BJP must give an account for the delay of releasing ₹1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhand in the form of pending coal royalties before seeking votes from the people. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed the Centre owes Jharkhand lakhs of crores of rupees in coal royalties and central scheme benefits.

Close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging people to guard against the menace of ‘digital’ arrests, probe agencies said they are taking action against this category of cybercrime with the ED filing a charge sheet in one such case and the I4C issuing a fresh advisory.

Major cement manufacturers reported a decline in margins in the September quarter, mainly on account of lower prices, leading to lower sales realisation. Barring three leading cement producers — UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cement, and Dalmia Bharat — other smaller players, including Nuvoco Vistas Corp, JK Cement, Birla Corporation, and Heidelberg Cement, reported a decline in topline and sales volume in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

India, which is on the path of growth, wants to grow with the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday (November 3, 2024), stressing that there is genuine goodwill and desire among nations to work with India. Mr. Jaishankar arrived earlier in the day on the first leg of his two-nation tour which will also take him to Singapore.

The Mumbai police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said on Sunday, November 3, 2024. The woman, identified as Fatima Khan, who has done BSc in Information Technology, resided in Ulhasnagar area of neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members. Her father is in the timber business, the official said.