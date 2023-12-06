Top news of the day: Lok Sabha passes two J&K reservation Bills; heavy fighting across Gaza halts most aid delivery, and more

December 06, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Lok Sabha passes J&K reservation Bills

The Lok Sabha has passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the legislative Assembly. The House also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to change the nomenclature of a section of people who are eligible for quota in appointment and admission.

Heavy fighting across Gaza halts most aid delivery, leaves civilians with few places to seek safety

The assault on the south threatens further mass displacement within the besieged coastal enclave, where the U.N. says some 1.87 million people — over 80% of the population — have already fled their homes.

Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament

In the video, which also had a photo of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, the chief of the proscribed organisation Sikhs for Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claimed that the Narendra Modi government tried to kill him and threatened to respond on December 13.

BJP MPs, including Union Ministers, elected to Assemblies quit Parliament; likely to join State governments

The move has given risen to the view that the party leadership may bring in new faces at the helm in all the three States. Senior leaders, however, declined to comment on such a development.

Cyclone Michaung | T.N. CM Stalin seeks immediate release of ₹5,060 crore from Centre, as interim relief

According to a press release by the government, Mr. Stalin, in his letter, had pointed out that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, witnessed unprecedented rainfall because of the cyclone. Roads, bridges, public buildings and other infrastructure had incurred damages in these four districts, especially in the Greater Chennai Corporation area.

Cyclone Michaung | Southern Railway cancels 69 long-distance train but resumes suburban train services in Chennai

More than 360 train services have been cancelled due to the cyclone from December 2 to 6. Some of the important train services which have been cancelled include the Coimbatore-Chennai Central Shatabdi (Train No. 12244), Chennai Central-Vijayawada Vande Bharat (Train No. 20678), Kovai Express (Train No. 126767), Chennai Central-Bengaluru Shatabdi (Train No. 12028) and Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram (Train No. 12695). The Chennai division of Southern Railway began operating train services from Moore Market complex (MMC) railway station towards Avadi, Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on December 5. Suburban train services were stopped on Monday, December 4, 2023 due to heavy flooding of the bridge located between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi in the wake of Cyclone Michaung.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave writes open letter to CJI on shifting of cases from one Bench to another in disregard of Supreme Court rules

“As master of the roster you alone have the prerogative to constitute a Bench and allocate cases to the Benches so constituted,” Mr. Dave wrote to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Assam Accord case | Assam singled out, law should apply uniformly to all border States, petitioners argue

A five-judge Constitution Bench is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Delhi Police file written arguments before court against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case

Singh appeared before the court in person with co-accused Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

90 newly elected MLAs out of 230 in Madhya Pradesh have criminal cases, says ADR report

Another interesting data in the report is that 205 newly elected MLAs in the State which is nearly 89% are ‘crorepati’.

Chief Ministers should be informed well ahead of INDIA meet: Mamata

On December 5, the Congress had been forced to downgrade the INDIA event from a planned gathering of party chiefs to a “coordination meeting of Parliamentary party leaders”.

4 Rohingya killed in Bangladesh refugee camp shootout

Bangladesh is home to around a million members of the stateless and mainly Muslim minority, most of whom fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar that is now subject to a U.N. genocide probe.

If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running, says Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden had told campaign donors that he wasn’t sure he’d be running for reelection if Donald Trump wasn’t also in the race, warning that democracy is “more at risk in 2024” and that the former President and his allies are out to “destroy” democratic institutions.

Air India rejigs 250-aircraft Airbus order

The Tata Group-owned airline, which placed a 250-aircraft order with Airbus earlier this year, has rejigged the order, which will now have more number of A321neo aircraft, according to sources.

U.S. FTC tries again to stop Microsoft’s already-closed deal for Activision

U.S. antitrust enforcers in their latest attempt to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard will argue that a federal judge got it wrong when they ruled in favour of the deal.

ICC rankings | Ravi Bishnoi becomes world’s No.1 T20I bowler

The 23-year-old was India’s go-to bowler in the just-concluded series against Australia, taking nine wickets from five games.

