Top news of the day: Lockdown in containment zones extended up to June 30; led coronavirus fight with decisive lockdown and pro-poor measures, says Modi, and more

The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020 and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus. All activities that were prohibited earlier will be opened up in areas outside containment zones in a phased manner, with the stipulation of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to be prescribed by the Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a document with the people detailing the “vikas yatra” or glimpses of development, empowerment and service during his government’s second-term. On the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the document said early steps against the virus, decisive lockdown, ramping up medical infra, making India one of the world’s largest PPE makers, a slew of pro-poor measures and deep structural reforms is how the Modi government led the battle against coronavirus. | We will decide our present and future, PM tells nation

Addressing a presser on the first anniversary of the second successive term of the BJP-led government, he said, “The concept of aatmanirbharta or self-reliance expounded by Modiji, is not about going back in time to the license quota raj or anything negative. It is about encouraging our industry and is a progressive policy.” | Year of disappointment, disastrous management and diabolical pain: Congress

Skymet Weather CEO Jatin Singh said all conditions such as rainfall, Outwave Longwave Radiation (OLR) value and wind speed have been met to declare the arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala. IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said conditions are still not right to declare onset of monsoon over Kerala.

Mr. Rao, who was lodged in Taloja jail as an accused in the Elghar Parishad case, was admitted to J.J. Hospital in Mumbai last night as he complained of giddiness and fainted.

The duo was killed when a joint team of the police, the Army’s 01 RR and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Wanpora and encircled them.

Election for the five non-permanent members of the 15-nation council for the 2021-22 term was originally scheduled on June 17.

The German Chancellor cannot agree to her personal participation in view of the pandemic, a spokesman said.

The shooting occurred about 11.30 p.m. last night near Detroit’s Greektown entertainment district as officers were confronted with dozens of protesters, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a police department spokeswoman. She said an officer wasn’t involved in the shooting. | Protests flare across America, arrest of Minneapolis police officer fails to appease demonstrators

The regulator had in February 2020 specified guidelines with regard to margin obligations to be given by way of pledge and re-pledge in the depository system.

Sangakkara, the president of the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club, feels the situation needs to be monitored.