Top news of the day: Kerala CMO says chances of finding more Wayanad landslides survivors bleak; Supreme Court rules States can sub-classify SCs for quota, and more

Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM’s office says chances of finding more survivors bleak

With rescue operations entering the third day on August 1, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said the chances of finding more survivors trapped in the landslide-levelled Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamalai settlements in Vythiri taluk in Wayanad district were dim. The CMO put the official death toll at 177. The deceased included 81 men, 70 women and 25 children. The next of kin have identified 98 bodies. However, a Revenue department official said the death toll could rise further. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, after visiting relief camps, said it was painful to see people who have lost family members and homes in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad and termed it a “national disaster.” The former MP from Wayanad was accompanied by his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra defends Kerala, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh rainfall warnings

The India Meteorological Department issued forecasts for significant rainfall activity along the west coast of India on a regular basis and a red alert for Kerala in the early morning of July 30, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on August 1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 31 said the Kerala government did not heed the Centre’s warning regarding a possible natural calamity in Wayanad due to heavy rains.

Could the Wayanad landslide tragedy have been averted?

Parliament on Wednesday took up a discussion on Wayanad landslide under a ‘calling attention’ motion. In his response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made several claims on early warning systems in India and how they were utilised to alert the Kerala government ahead of the tragedy. The Hindu takes a closer look at these claims.

State governments can sub-classify SCs for quota, rules Supreme Court

A seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a majority judgement, overruled the E.V. Chinnaiah verdict, which had determined that State Legislatures cannot sub-classify Scheduled Castes for grant of reservation in admissions and public jobs. The State’s power cannot be exercised on its mere whims. There should be empirical data, the top court said. The seven-judge Bench judgement also gave the green signal for the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s legislative competence to enact the Arunthathiyar Reservation Act. Justice B.R. Gavai, in his separate opinion, noted the court, in this case, was dealing with the question of equality among unequals. Justice Bela M. Trivedi, in her dissenting note, held that States cannot “tinker” with the Scheduled Caste List by identifying only certain groups within the SC and giving them preferential quota. The quota is meant for the whole of the SC community.

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court grants bail to SUV driver after police drop culpable homicide charge

A Delhi court on August 1 allowed the second bail plea of an SUV driver, arrested for his alleged role in drowning of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre. During the proceedings, the Delhi Police told the court that they have decided to drop harsher charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Manuj Kathuria, the SUV driver.

Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar

A Delhi court on August 1 denied anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and PwD (person with disabilities) quota benefits. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on July 31 cancelled Ms. Khedkar’s candidature and debarred her from future exams.

MUDA ‘scam’: Karnataka Cabinet resolves to advise Governor withdraw show cause notice served to Siddaramaiah, dismiss complaint

The Karnataka Cabinet on August 1 resolved to advise Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withdraw the show cause notice served to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged MUDA scam and dismiss the complaint filed against him by an RTI activist. The Chief Minister stayed away from the Cabinet meeting.

Intruder shot dead along the International Border in Jammu’s Samba district

An intruder was shot dead by personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) manning the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Samba district on July 31 night. In a separate incident, a militant hideout was busted in Rajouri, and arms recovered.

Indian fisherman from Tamil Nadu dead after boat capsized in Sri Lankan waters: Sri Lanka Navy

One Indian fisherman died early on August 1, after his fishing boat capsized in Sri Lankan waters while resisting arrest by a Navy patrol vessel, Sri Lankan authorities said. Confirming the development, Sri Lanka Navy spokesperson Captain Gayan Wickramasooriya told The Hindu that the boat resorted to “aggressive manoeuvres” while the Navy patrol units tried apprehending the boat on charges of illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters. New Delhi said it summoned a senior Sri Lankan diplomat in India and registered “strong protest” over the incident.

Israel says Hamas military wing chief Mohammed Deif was killed in a July strike

The Israeli military has said that it has confirmed that the head of Hamas military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza in July. The announcement comes a day after an apparent Israeli strike in the Iranian capital killed Hamas’ top political leader.

PMI signals factory activity eased a tad in July; price pressures mount

Growth in new orders and output eased slightly at Indian factories during July, even as firms raised selling prices at the highest pace in almost 11 years amid a significant spike in input costs that accelerated at a two-year high rate, as per the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).

Zomato net profit up 126 times to ₹253 crore in April-June quarter; revenue rises 74%

Food delivery aggregator Zomato on Thursday reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹253 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024-25 compared to ₹2 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue from operations jumped more than 74% to ₹4,206 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹2,416 crore in the April-June period of last year, according to a regulatory filing by Zomato.

Paris Olympics: Swapnil Kusale — the railway ticket collector who made it big

By continuing India’s medal run in shooting events, Swapnil Kusale has finally made it on the biggest stage. The shooter hailing from wrestling-dominated city of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, became the fourth Indian to bring home a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.