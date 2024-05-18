Top news of the day: Kejriwal dares PM Modi to get AAP leaders and him arrested as they plan visit to BJP office on May 19; Met Office predicts severe heat wave over northwest India till May 23, and more

Arvind Kejriwal says he, AAP leaders will go to BJP office on May 19; dares PM Modi to get them arrested

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on May 18 that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on March 19 “so that the Prime Minister can send anyone he wants to jail”. The BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too, he claimed at a press briefing hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on his party’s parliamentarian Swati Maliwal.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea infructuous as he is arrested, says court

The anticipatory bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, has become infructuous as he has been arrested, a Delhi court observed on May 18. Mr. Kumar was arrested earlier in the day, two days after an FIR was registered against him at the Civil Lines police station.

Modi’s ‘dhakad’ government brought down wall of Article 370: PM in Ambala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpened his attack on the Congress on May 18 and said it was his dhakad (strong) government that brought down the wall of Article 370 and as a result, Kashmir is now moving ahead on the path of development. Mr. Modi said the history of the Congress has been of betraying India’s forces and soldiers as he referred to the “Jeep scandal”, the “first scam” during the grand old party’s rule.

From country-made pistols to cannon balls: Amit Shah praises U.P. transformation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 18 highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s transformation from a State known for producing country-made pistols to one now manufacturing cannon balls. “There was a time when country-made pistols were produced in Uttar Pradesh. But PM Modi built a defence corridor in Bundelkhand, and now cannon balls are made here,” Mr. Shah said during an election rally in Lalitpur in favour of BJP’s Jhansi candidate Anurag Sharma.

Rae Bareli should once again show Uttar Pradesh, country path to progress: Rahul Gandhi

“Rae Bareli has an important role in India’s progress, in giving direction to the country. Rae Bareli has for years been Uttar Pradesh’s political and ideological centre, and it was Rae Bareli that showed the path in the freedom struggle,” Mr. Gandhi said in a video he posted on X.

Kharge dismisses PM Modi’s claims on Article 370, Ram temple, accuses him of inciting division

When The Hindu asked him about Mr. Modi’s claims that the Congress would reinstate Article 370, the Congress president said, “I am not answerable to Modi. We will implement what we have promised in our manifesto.”

Stifling heat in northwest India to continue for 5 more days

The India Meteorological Department on May 18 predicted severe heat wave over the plains of northwestern India during the next five days and heat wave over east and central regions during the next three days. The Met office also issue a “red” warning for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and west Rajasthan, stressing the need for “extreme care for vulnerable people”.

Nepal bans sale of Indian spice-mix products over quality concerns

Four spice-mix products by MDH and Everest — Madras Curry Powder, Sambhar Mixed Masala Powder, Mixed Masala Curry Powder of MDH and Fish Curry Masala of Everest — have been banned in the Himalayan nation due to suspected ethylene oxide or EtO contamination, according to the Department of Food Technology and Quality Control in Kathmandu.

Indian students in Kyrgyzstan advised to stay indoors after mobs target foreign students

The Embassy of India in the central Asian republic of Kyrgyz Republic has advised Indian students to stay indoors, amidst reports of mob attacks against students from Pakistan. “We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24x7 contact number of 0555710041,” the Indian Embassy announced on X on May 18.

Tamils in Sri Lanka mark 15th anniversary of civil war’s end in Mullivaikkal

Thousands of Tamils on May 18 converged in Mullaivaikkal, along Sri Lanka’s northeastern coast, to pay homage to their relatives killed in May 2009, in the final battle of the island’s protracted civil war. As the war escalated before its gruesome end, lakhs of Tamil civilians were pushed to this narrow strip of land, declared a ‘No Fire Zone’ by the government. Tens of thousands, including women and children, died in the indiscriminate shelling of the armed forces, while scores were seriously injured.

Slovak Prime Minister is stable after ‘miracles’ in the hospital as suspect appears in court

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico‘s condition was serious but stable on May 18 as the man accused of trying to assassinate him faced his first court appearance. Two hours of surgery on May 17 to remove dead tissue from Fico’s multiple gunshot wounds led to a good prognosis for his recovery but he was still not well enough to travel to a hospital in the capital Bratislava, government Ministers said outside University F.D. Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica, where Mr. Fico was taken by helicopter after the shooting.

Narayanan Vaghul, legendary banker and former ICICI Bank chairman, passes away at 88

Narayanan Vaghul, the legendary Indian banker and founder-chairman of ICICI Ltd passed away in Chennai on May 18 due to age-related ailments. He was 88. Mr. Vaghul is credited with laying the foundation of a new era in Indian banking through the creation of Universal Banking model to cater to the needs of varied segments of customers. It was he who introduced the concept of credit rating in India and established CRISIL in 1987.

IPL-17, RR vs KKR: Rajasthan Royals aim to snap losing streak and secure No. 2 spot against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals will be desperate to snap their four-match losing streak and finish in the top two when they meet table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in an important IPL game in Guwahati on May 19.

IPL-17, SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers aiming for second spot with win over Punjab Kings

High on confidence after making their first playoffs in three years, Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim for a second-place finish in the IPL points table when they take on Punjab Kings in their final league game in Hyderabad on May 19.