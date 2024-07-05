Top news of the day: Keir Starmer appointed British Prime Minister after Labour landslide; NEET-PG 2024 to be held on August 11, and more

Keir Starmer appointed British Prime Minister after Labour landslide

The U.K.’s Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, won general election by a landslide, securing 412 (+211) seats with outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party down to 121 (-250) seats in the 650-seat House of Commons. Following Labour’s victory, King Charles III, the country’s monarch, appointed Mr. Starmer as the new Prime Minister of the U.K. Addressing the nation outside Downing Street after he officially became the Prime Minister, Mr. Starmer said, “Our work is urgent and we begin it today”. “But have no doubt, we will rebuild Britain,” he added. In Yorkshire, the outgoing Prime Minister Mr. Sunak, who managed to retain his own Richmond seat, conceded and took responsibility for the results. “The Labour Party has won this general election and I’ve caught Sir Kier Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” Mr. Sunak said, adding, that power would change hands “in a peaceful and orderly manner”. Later, as he left No. 10 Downing Street for the last time, Mr. Sunak apologised to his supporters and said he would step down from the post of party Leader.

New date for NEET-PG 2024 announced; to be held on August 11

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 will be conducted on August 11, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The notice added that the cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 would continue to be August 15, 2024.

Defence production hit record high of nearly ₹1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24: Defence Ministry

The country recorded its highest-ever growth in indigenous defence production in value terms during Financial Year (FY) 2023-24, the Defence Ministry has announced. As per the data received from all Defence Public Sector undertakings (DPSUs), other PSUs manufacturing defence items and private companies, the value of defence production in the country went up to a record-high figure of ₹1,26,887 crore, reflecting a growth of 16.7% over the defence production of the previous financial year, the ministry said in a statement.

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi High Court asks CBI to respond to Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in corruption case

The Delhi High Court has asked the CBI to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in the corruption case registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the CBI on the bail plea and listed it for further hearing on July 17.

Out on parole, Amritpal Singh, Engineer Rashid take oath as Lok Sabha members

Jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who were granted parole to take oath as members of the Lok Sabha, were sworn in as MPs, amid heavy deployment of security personnel in and around the Parliament complex. While Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, is in Delhi’s Tihar jail in a terror funding case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Singh is lodged in a prison in Assam’s Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act.

Hathras stampede: Don’t want to make it political but lapses on part of administration, says Rahul after meeting kin of victims

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has said that there were lapses on the part of the administration in the Hathras stampede incident that killed over 100 people, but added that he did not want to make it “political”. Mr. Gandhi also urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release “maximum compensation” for the victims without any delay.

Flood situation in Assam critical, CM visits Dibrugarh

The flood situation in Assam was critical with nearly 22 lakh people affected and all major rivers flowing above the danger mark. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the situation in Dibrugarh town, which has been under water and facing severe power shortage for the last eight days. Nearly 22 lakh people have been affected in 29 districts. The toll in this year’s flood, landslide and storm has increased to 62, while three persons are missing. Among the worst-hit districts are Dhubri where 6,48,806 people are affected, Darrang with 1,90,261 people hit and Cachar with 1,45,926 people affected.

Iran holds runoff presidential vote pitting hard-line former negotiator against reformist lawmaker

Iranians voted in a runoff election to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi, killed in a helicopter crash last month, as public apathy has become pervasive in the Islamic Republic after years of economic woes, mass protests and tensions in the Middle East. Voters face a choice between the hard-line former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili and Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and longtime parliament member who has allied himself with moderates and reformists within Iran’s Shia theocracy.

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets four weeks extension on temporary bail

The Bombay High Court has given extension by four weeks to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a temporary bail that was granted to him in May. Mr. Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 1, 2023 in a money-laundering case. The ED charges alleged that Mr. Goyal had laundered money and siphoned off loans worth ₹538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

Enter Gen-Next: New look India start their journey without Virat and Rohit against Zimbabwe

A new-look Indian T20 team would embark on a journey of self-discovery without their constant talismans, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, hoping to unearth their mainstays for the future in a five-match series against Zimbabwe starting in Harare on July 6.

