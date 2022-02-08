Top news of the day: Karnataka shuts high schools and colleges over hijab row; Tamil Nadu Assembly re-adopts Bill against NEET, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Hijab row | Karnataka CM orders closure of all high schools and colleges for three days

The Chief Minister, who is in New Delhi, issued the order from there following reports of confrontation and violence from a few college campuses. There was stone-pelting in one college and caning by police in another.

This is the first time the House has re-adopted a Bill returned by the Governor.

Arunachal avalanche | Bodies of 7 soldiers recovered

Lt. Col. Harsh Wardhan Pande, the Defence spokesperson based in central Assam’s Tezpur, said the bodies of the Army personnel from the 19 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles were located at an altitude of 14,500 ft above sea level.

Mr. Modi was replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha. He spoke for 96 minutes. An hour into his speech, the Congress members walked out the House as a mark of protest.

Hyundai issue | MEA conveys displeasure to Korean Ambassador

Hyundai in a fresh statement expressed regret to the “offence caused to the people of India”.

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, the new Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, has distanced herself from a controversial Twitter account in her name a day after her appointment. In a response to The Hindu’s query about whether the unverified handle @SantishreeD belonged to her, she said, “Not mine.”

“Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently. The current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has informed the Rajya Sabha.

China has ordered inhabitants of the southern city of Baise to stay home, and suspended transportation links amid a surge in COVID-19 cases at least partly linked to the Omicron variant.

U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the council that there are 14 U.N. sanctions regimes.

The initiative follows bilateral talks between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2019.

Why is the Government introducing Central Bank Digital Currency? What will be the risks in the transition to a new monetary system?

Meta is also concerned with the data privacy regulations in India, where it could be required to store and process data locally, according to the filing.

ICC women ODI rankings | Mandhana rises to 5th, Mithali maintains 2nd spot

Among the bowlers, veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami retained her second spot with 727 rating points, behind Australia's Jess Jonassen (773).