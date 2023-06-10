June 10, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Manipur Governor to head Centre’s peace committee

The Centre has constituted a peace committee in Manipur to facilitate peace-making process among various ethnic groups, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on June 10. The committee will be headed by the State Governor Anusuiya Uike. The members of the committee include the Chief Minister and a few Ministers in the State government, MPs, MLAs and leaders from different political parties. The committee also includes former civil servants, educationists, littérateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups.

PM betrayed Manipur, his stoic silence rubbing salt in wounds of people of State: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on June 10 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “stoic silence” over the continued violence in Manipur, alleging he has “betrayed” the people of the State. PM Modi’s silence is like rubbing salt on the wounds of the people there, Mr. Kharge said, adding the least the Prime Minister could have done was make an appeal for peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on June 10 named new working presidents for the party: his daughter and the Baramati MP Supriya Sule, 53 and the NCP’s current vice president Praful Patel, 66, who is a former Union Minister. Mr. Pawar made the announcement in New Delhi on the 25th anniversary of the party.

No train to halt at Bahanaga Bazar as CBI seals station, seizes log book, relay panel

No train will halt at Bahanaga Bazar station as the CBI investigating the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district has sealed the station after seizing the log book, relay panel and equipment, a railway official said on June 10. After restoration of both the up and down line, at least seven trains, mostly local, were halting at Bahanaga Bazar station where a triple train crash took place on June 2 killing 288 persons and leaving 1,208 others injured.

Navy showcases twin-carrier operations in Arabian sea

As indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant gears up to become fully operational later this year, the Indian Navy has put on display its multi-carrier operations along with INS Vikramaditya and the coordinated deployment of more than 35 aircraft in the Arabian Sea. It also marks a significant milestone in Indian Navy’s pursuit of enhancing maritime security and power-projection in the Indian Ocean, and beyond, the Navy Spokesperson said.

Gujarat ATS arrests four persons with links to ISIS from Porbandar

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Gujarat Police has busted a major terror module with arrest of four persons including three Kashmiri people from Porbandar. They are reportedly linked with international terror outfit the Islamic State – Khorasan Province, an affiliate of the Islamic State, ATS sources said on Saturday, June 10. A special team of the ATS had been active for the past few days for special operations in Porbandar and surrounding areas.

Dalit man dies after being beaten by hotelier, his staffer; Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani seeks arrest of ‘casteist goons’

A Dalit man died after being allegedly thrashed by a hotel owner belonging to an upper caste community and his accomplice following an argument, during which they also hurled casteist slurs at the victim in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district, police said on June 10. The victim, Raju Vankar (45), died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vadodara city on June 9 night, two days after being thrashed by the hotel owner and his counter manager, an official of Bakor police station said.

Intense fighting reported in Ukraine as last nuclear reactor is shut down amid flooding

Ukraine’s military reported intense fighting with Russian forces on June 10, while the country’s nuclear energy agency said it put the last operating reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant into a “cold shutdown” for safety as Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on through its 16th month. Ukraine’s General Staff said Saturday that “heavy battles” were ongoing, with 34 clashes over the previous day in the country’s industrial east. It gave no details but said Russian forces were “defending themselves” and launching air and artillery strikes in Ukraine’s southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Pentagon announces $2-billion Ukraine air defence package

The U.S. Department of Defence announced an additional $2.1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine on June 9, including air defence and ammunition capabilities, amid signs that Kyiv had begun its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia. “The package includes additional munitions for Patriot air defence systems, Raytheon HAWK air defence systems and missiles, 105mm and 203mm artillery rounds, small AeroVironment drones that can be launched by hand, laser-guided rocket system munitions and support for training and maintenance,” the Defence Department.

Four indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days alone in jungle

Four Indigenous children survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then wandered on their own in the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers. The announcement of their rescue brought a happy ending to a saga that had captivated many Colombians, a watch with highs and lows as searchers frantically combed through the rainforest hunting for the youngsters.

“Pressure always on my shoulders,” Novak Djokovic after reaching 7th French Open final

For the 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, his 7th final of the French Open will be no different as he still feels the pressure. The Serbian reached the final after defeating World no. 1 World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz by 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 on June 9. Djokovic will race for record 23rd major trophy against Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud on June 11.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.