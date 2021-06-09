Top news of the day: Finance Ministry bats for 24x7 vaccination drives; Agriculture Minister says government ready to talk to farmer unions, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Terming the vaccination of 70 crore people with at least the first dose by September 2021 as ‘paramount’ for boosting consumers and investors’ confidence and reinvigorating economic growth, the Finance Ministry pitched for it to be taken up on a ‘mission’ mode.

Narendra Singh Tomar asks the unions to point out their objections to the provisions of the three farm laws with sound logic.

The West Bengal CM met leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, including Rakesh Tikait, at the State Secretariat.

The Centre has hiked the minimum support price for common paddy to ₹1,940 per quintal for the upcoming kharif season, less than 4% higher than 2020’s price of ₹1,868. There were slightly higher increases in the MSPs for pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals.

Supreme Court e-Committee Chairperson Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has written to the Chief Justices of the High Courts that hybrid hearings will have to continue considering the pandemic situation, dispelling notions that courts may revert to the physical hearing mode soon.

Mr. Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, joins Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to complete the three-member commission. He retired as Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh in 2019.

In Congress, he says, he was unable to serve interests of his people and society.

Death of parents deprives children in Kerala not only of their presence but also leave them dependent on kin.

The fugitive businessman’s bail application was earlier rejected by the magistrate concerned, following which he approached the High Court there.

India and Thailand navies have been bi-annually undertaking CORPAT along their international maritime boundary line (IMBL) since 2005.

The HALO Trust is one of several de-mining organisations in Afghanistan that clear unexploded mines.

Facebook and Apple have been at loggerheads since the rollout of Apple’s iOS 14.5 software update that allows users to disallow apps from tracking their activity.

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged technical glitches on the Income Tax Department’s new e-filing website, IT major Infosys said it expects the system to stabilise in the course of this week.

The IOA is even prepared for its Indian contingent to go unbranded.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has promised “relevant and appropriate action”, saying each case will be considered on an individual basis.