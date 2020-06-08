Top news of the day: Arvind Kejriwal under home isolation, to test for coronavirus on Tuesday; Ram temple construction in Ayodhya to begin on June 10, and more

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to respond to a petition challenging the house arrest/detention of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz for the past 10 months.

With markets, malls, hotels, places of worship gearing up to ‘unlock’ on Monday in many States, strict guidelines on social distancing and regular sanitisation have been issued to continue the fight against coronavirus.

Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

In a major snub to its State core committee, the BJP high command has rejected the three names recommended by it for issuing tickets to contest the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on June 19.

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to begin on Wednesday when the first bricks will be laid for its foundation, according to a spokesperson for the head of the temple trust.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will undergo a test for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, according to sources.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at five locations linked to Cox & Kings in Mumbai, in connection with a money laundering probe involving the Yes Bank and its former director-promoter Rana Kapoor, according to the agency.

The three-month extension approved by the Centre recently for Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary (CS) K. Shanmugam has triggered a debate among civil servants regarding his possible successor, if he retires by October end.

Gairsain in Chamoli district was declared as the summer capital of Uttarakhand on Monday. A notification in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh after Governor Baby Rani Maurya gaver her assent to the move.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 60 paisa per litre on Monday, for the second day in a row, as state-owned oil firms reverted to daily price revisions after a 83-day hiatus.

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Monday pitched for restarting the economy and said that saving lives is as important as saving livelihoods.

Australia’s World Cup-winning former captain Michael Clarke was on Monday appointed an officer in the Order of Australia, joining iconic ex-skippers like Allan Border and Steve Waugh who have received the national recognition.

As per Google's search trends for May, the most searched term, overall, for the month was “Lockdown 4.0”, which spiked +3,150%. The second top trending term during the month was “Eid Mubarak”, that spiked +2,650%.

In view of the prevailing coronavirus (COVID-19) (coronavirus)situation, Archeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments having places of worship will remain shut in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir despite nod from the Central government to reopen them from Monday, officials said.