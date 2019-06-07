Top news of the day: A.P. CM Jagan to have 5 deputies, BCCI asks ICC to approve Dhoni's gloves, and more

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced that five Deputy Chief Ministers would be sworn in on Saturday. Addressing his 151 MLAs and seven MLCs at a YSR Congress legislature party meeting at the Tadepalli party office, Mr. Reddy said there would be one Deputy Chief Minister each from the Backward Classes, Schedule Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and the forward community of Kapus, which has been fighting for BC status.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue wearing the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves as it is not a military symbol, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai asserted on Friday, saying that the BCCI has sought the ICC’s permission for it.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal powered past Roger Federer in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, to move within one victory of a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title after handing his oldest rival his worst Grand Slam defeat in 11 years.

A day after all seven persons admitted to the isolation ward of Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital tested negative for Nipah, a second isolation ward with a capacity to accommodate 30 patients has been opened in the hospital.

Four militants, of whom two were former policemen, were killed in an operation in Pulwama on Friday. An Army spokesman said all the four militants encircled during a search operation on Thursday afternoon were killed in Panjran, Lassipora area, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed shock at the horrific killing of a three-year-old girl in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and demanded swift action against the killers.

In a relief for former Karnataka Minister and mining baron Galli Janardhana Reddy, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed him to visit Bellary district in Karnataka to meet his ailing father-in-law.

Appealing to Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily has asked him to step in and quell dissidence raging in some State units, saying he can’t quit as the party president without putting in place an alternative.

Member of Parliament and main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case Pragya Singh Thakur appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Friday.

Is poll strategist and national vice-president of Bihar ruling party Janata Dal (United) Prashant Kishor on the way out of the party after his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday in Kolkata?

An application was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday for a modification of its June 4 order restraining students from changing their original option/preference for seats in the postgraduate medical and dental courses in Maharashtra for the academic year 2019-2020.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking her party’s cooperation for smooth functioning of the Parliament session beginning June 17.

Former Commissioner of Kolkata Police Rajeev Kumar appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam that had left thousands of small investors in the lurch.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against media baron Raghav Bahl for alleged laundering of funds to purchase an undisclosed foreign asset, officials said Friday.