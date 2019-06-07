Top news of the day: A.P. CM Jagan to have 5 deputies, BCCI asks ICC to approve Dhoni's gloves, and more

Five Deputy CMs will be sworn in on Saturday: Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced that five Deputy Chief Ministers would be sworn in on Saturday. Addressing his 151 MLAs and seven MLCs at a YSR Congress legislature party meeting at the Tadepalli party office, Mr. Reddy said there would be one Deputy Chief Minister each from the Backward Classes, Schedule Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and the forward community of Kapus, which has been fighting for BC status.
Have requested for ICC approval, Dhoni not to remove insignia: CoA chief
Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue wearing the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves as it is not a military symbol, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai asserted on Friday, saying that the BCCI has sought the ICC’s permission for it.
2019 French Open: Nadal beats Federer to reach 12th final
Defending champion Rafael Nadal powered past Roger Federer in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, to move within one victory of a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title after handing his oldest rival his worst Grand Slam defeat in 11 years.
Nipah: second isolation ward opened at Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital
A day after all seven persons admitted to the isolation ward of Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital tested negative for Nipah, a second isolation ward with a capacity to accommodate 30 patients has been opened in the hospital.
Four militants killed in J&K’s Pulwama
Four militants, of whom two were former policemen, were killed in an operation in Pulwama on Friday. An Army spokesman said all the four militants encircled during a search operation on Thursday afternoon were killed in Panjran, Lassipora area, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Rahul, Priyanka express shock over killing of Aligarh child
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed shock at the horrific killing of a three-year-old girl in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and demanded swift action against the killers.
SC allows Janardhana Reddy to visit ailing father-in-law
In a relief for former Karnataka Minister and mining baron Galli Janardhana Reddy, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed him to visit Bellary district in Karnataka to meet his ailing father-in-law.
Politics live: It’s Rahul Gandhi’s duty to put the Congress in order, says Veerappa Moily
Appealing to Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily has asked him to step in and quell dissidence raging in some State units, saying he can’t quit as the party president without putting in place an alternative.
Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur appears before Mumbai NIA court
Member of Parliament and main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case Pragya Singh Thakur appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Friday.
Prashant Kishor may be on the way out of JD(U)
Is poll strategist and national vice-president of Bihar ruling party Janata Dal (United) Prashant Kishor on the way out of the party after his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday in Kolkata?
Maharashtra PG medical, dental seats: plea urges SC to modify order
An application was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday for a modification of its June 4 order restraining students from changing their original option/preference for seats in the postgraduate medical and dental courses in Maharashtra for the academic year 2019-2020.
Government reaches out to Sonia Gandhi ahead of Parliament session
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking her party’s cooperation for smooth functioning of the Parliament session beginning June 17.
Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar deposes before CBI
Former Commissioner of Kolkata Police Rajeev Kumar appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam that had left thousands of small investors in the lurch.
ED files money laundering case against journalist Raghav Bahl
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against media baron Raghav Bahl for alleged laundering of funds to purchase an undisclosed foreign asset, officials said Friday.