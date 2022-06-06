Top news of the day: Suspension of spokesperson sets off internal churn in BJP; DAC approves procurement of military equipment, platforms worth ₹76,390 cr., and ore

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Muslims hold placards demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma, BJP spokesperson as they react to the derogatory references made by her, during a protest in Mumbai on June 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Suspension of spokesperson sets off internal churn in BJP

The suspension of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expulsion of the BJP’s Delhi media cell chief Naveen Kumar on Sunday amid a diplomatic furore between India and West Asian countries has created a major buzz within the BJP, not just in the social media ecosystem created immediately before and after 2014 but also within the party organisation over the manner in which the issue has been handled. The episode reflects an internal churn within the BJP on rhetoric, ideology, and rewards.

Global outrage continues over BJP leaders’ communal remarks

Even as the BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader Naveen Kumar over their communal comments, the global outrage over the controversy has not died down. After Qatar and Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bahrain have reacted to the comments by the leaders.

DAC approves procurement of military equipment, platforms worth ₹76,390 Crore

In a significant move, the Defence Ministry on Monday approved the procurement of military equipment and platforms worth ₹76,390 crore from domestic industries. The procurement proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Ministry said.

Moosewala killing: Punjab Police nabs third suspect from Haryana

The Punjab Police has arrested another person in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, taking the number of people held in the case so far to three. Davinder alias Kala was nabbed on June 5 evening from Haryana’s Fatehabad. Two suspects involved in the killing had allegedly stayed with him police sources said on Monday.

Mining without forest clearances in Odisha branded ‘illegal’ by SC

The Supreme Court on Monday took strong note of continuing “illegal mining” of minerals by some firms in Odisha without obtaining forest clearance (FCs) from authorities under the garb of “status quo” orders, and asked the state High Court to dispose of such matters in six months.

UEFA Nations League 2022: Ronaldo brace leads Portugal to big win over Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal swept to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Switzerland in their UEFA Nations League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Sunday. William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo were also on the scoresheet as the hosts wasted numerous opportunities to inflict more humiliation on the visitors, who suffered their biggest defeat since losing to Germany by the same scoreline in 2008.

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh’s PGIMER

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, lodged in Patiala Central Jail, was admitted to Chandigarh’s PGIMER on June 6 afternoon, sources said. Mr. Sidhu underwent medical examination at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s Hepatology department, hospital sources said.

U.K. boosts Ukraine support with high-tech missile system

The British government said Monday that the multiple-launch rocket systems it is offering to Ukraine will bring “a significant boost in capability” for the country’s efforts to resist Russia’s invasion, which loomed large over D-Day commemorations in northern France. “If the international community continues its support, I believe Ukraine can win” its war against Russia, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Home Minister Amit Shah

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed with him various issues concerning the State. Mr. Dhankhar met Mr. Shah a day after he said there is no rule of law in West Bengal as it is being governed by a “ruler”.

No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI

Dismissing reports, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 6 said there is no proposal to replace the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others on currency notes. In a statement, the central bank said there are reports in certain sections of the media that the RBI is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others.

Israeli coalition could crumble over settler laws vote

Israel’s ruling coalition is gearing up for a major test, with a vote expected Monday on the legal status of Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. The fragile union could collapse if the vote fails to pass. Emergency regulations in place for decades have created a separate legal system for Jewish settlers in the West Bank, applying parts of Israeli law to them — even though they live in occupied territory and not within sovereign Israeli land.

Amarnath Yatra: Rescue teams to be positioned along Jammu-Srinagar NH to help pilgrims

Rescue teams will be deployed along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to provide help to pilgrims during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, police said on June 6. The decision to deploy the rescue teams on the highway, especially in slide-prone areas, was taken at a security review meeting chaired by Superintendent of Police (Ramban) Mohita Sharma, a police spokesman said.

Turkey removes COVID-related restrictions for Indian tourists

Turkey has relaxed all the conditions for travellers entering the country and is expecting to welcome the highest-ever number of Indian tourists this year, Turkiye Tourism Board said on Monday. Earlier, Indian travellers were required to submit either a vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR test report to visit Turkey, according to a statement.

Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | June 6, 2022

Russia should not close the U.S. embassy despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world’s two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on June 6. President Vladimir Putin has cast the invasion of Ukraine as a turning point in Russian history: a revolt against the hegemony of the United States, which the Kremlin chief says has humiliated Russia since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

ED conducts raids against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted raids against arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain as part of a money-laundering investigation being conducted against him, officials said. The raids, including that at the residential premises of Jain in Delhi and certain other locations, are being conducted as part of a “follow up” in the case, they said.