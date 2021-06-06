Top news of the day: Six minority groups can show NPR enrolment slips for long-term visas; China authorises COVID-19 vaccine for children above 3, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The NPR number is part of an illustrative list of more than 10 documents that could be provided to apply for a long-term visa, which is a precursor to acquiring Indian citizenship either by naturalisation or registration under Section 5 and 6 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 for the six communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Christians and Buddhists — from the three countries.

China has authorised the emergency use of CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac, for children aged between 3 and 17 years, Sinovac chairman Yin Weidong said.

On the issue of tracing the originator of WhatsApp messages, the Union IT and Law Minister asserted that ordinary users of WhatsApp have nothing to fear.

On June 5, Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) banned nursing staff from speaking in Malayalam in the hospital and warned of ‘serious action’ if they did not talk in English or Hindi, as per an order issued by the hospital.

Arvind Kejriwal in a digital address, requested Narendra Modi to allow the doorstep delivery of ration scheme that was stopped by the Central government. The doorstep delivery of ration scheme was scheduled to be rolled out from June 7.

Incursion reported a week after an alleged attack on Assam MLA along Nagaland border.

The State of India’s Environment Report 2021 revealed that India’s rank was 115 in 2020 and dropped by two places primarily because major challenges like ending hunger and achieving food security (SDG 2), achieving gender equality (SDG 5) and building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and fostering innovation (SDG 9) remain in the country.

No firing or infiltration attempts across LoC for over 100 days, say officials.

Perpetrators swept through eight villages on June 3, killing people and sending residents fleeing, police said, giving a death toll of 88. Details began to emerge on June 5.

The arrest of Muna al-Kurd comes a day after the detention of a prominent Al Jazeera journalist.

The inflow comes following a net withdrawal of ₹2,954 crore in May and ₹9,659 crore in April, data with depositories showed.

India are already out of contention for a World Cup berth but still in the reckoning for a place in the 2023 Asian Cup.