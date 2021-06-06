Top news of the day: Six minority groups can show NPR enrolment slips for long-term visas; China authorises COVID-19 vaccine for children above 3, and more

Six minority groups can show NPR enrolment slips for long-term visas
The NPR number is part of an illustrative list of more than 10 documents that could be provided to apply for a long-term visa, which is a precursor to acquiring Indian citizenship either by naturalisation or registration under Section 5 and 6 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 for the six communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Christians and Buddhists — from the three countries.
China authorises COVID-19 vaccine for children above 3
China has authorised the emergency use of CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac, for children aged between 3 and 17 years, Sinovac chairman Yin Weidong said.
New IT rules only to tackle misuse of social media, give users redressal mechanism, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
On the issue of tracing the originator of WhatsApp messages, the Union IT and Law Minister asserted that ordinary users of WhatsApp have nothing to fear.
Delhi hospital revokes ban on speaking Malayalam
On June 5, Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) banned nursing staff from speaking in Malayalam in the hospital and warned of ‘serious action’ if they did not talk in English or Hindi, as per an order issued by the hospital.
Delhi CM appeals to PM to allow doorstep delivery of ration
Arvind Kejriwal in a digital address, requested Narendra Modi to allow the doorstep delivery of ration scheme that was stopped by the Central government. The doorstep delivery of ration scheme was scheduled to be rolled out from June 7.
Tension returns to Assam-Mizoram border
Incursion reported a week after an alleged attack on Assam MLA along Nagaland border.
India slips two spots to rank 117 on 17 Sustainable Development Goals: report
The State of India’s Environment Report 2021 revealed that India’s rank was 115 in 2020 and dropped by two places primarily because major challenges like ending hunger and achieving food security (SDG 2), achieving gender equality (SDG 5) and building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and fostering innovation (SDG 9) remain in the country.
LoC remains quiet since February deal
No firing or infiltration attempts across LoC for over 100 days, say officials.
Attackers kill at least 88 in northwestern Nigeria
Perpetrators swept through eight villages on June 3, killing people and sending residents fleeing, police said, giving a death toll of 88. Details began to emerge on June 5.
Israel arrests Palestinian protest leader in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah
The arrest of Muna al-Kurd comes a day after the detention of a prominent Al Jazeera journalist.
FPIs invest ₹8,000 crore in Indian markets in just four trading sessions
The inflow comes following a net withdrawal of ₹2,954 crore in May and ₹9,659 crore in April, data with depositories showed.
Desperate India eye win against Bangladesh to keep Asian Cup hope alive
India are already out of contention for a World Cup berth but still in the reckoning for a place in the 2023 Asian Cup.