Top news of the day: MEA says no Modi-Imran meeting on sidelines of SCO, RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps, and more

No bilateral meeting haD been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate at its third meeting this year by 25 basis points to 5.75% to address growth concerns. The stance of the policy has also been changed from neutral to accommodative. The decision was unanimous.

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel has sought an alternative date from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on deals for purchase of 43 Airbus aircraft and sharing of Air India’s profitable routes with international airlines.

Samples of body fluids taken from six patients at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kochi that were sent to the National Virology Institute, Pune, have tested negative for Nipah.

Azim H Premji, founder of IT major Wipro Ltd, will retire as executive chairman and managing director (MD) of the company by the end of July, the company said on Thursday. Chief Executive Officer Abidali Z Neemuchwala has been named as its new MD.

The Delhi government had not sent any proposal to give free rides to women on the Delhi Metro, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) or the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) so far, Union Minister of State (independent) MoHUA Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to give the Crime Branch full custody of three doctors accused of abetting fellow professional Payal Tadvi’s suicide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after setting up two new Cabinet committees — one for economic growth and investment and another for jobs and skills — reconstituted five other panels. These include the Cabinet Committee on Appointments with just him and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Shiv Sena’s alliance with the BJP is strong as ever and seat-sharing arrangements for the coming Maharashtra Assembly elections had been decided by the two parties, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has roped in locals to scout for the Indian Air Force’s An-32 transport aircraft that went missing over the State on June 3 with 13 onboard.

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in France Thursday to join other world leaders on the beaches of Normandy in a tribute to the veterans and dead heroes of the D-Day landings that shaped the outcome of World War II.

Prosecutors insisted that the conviction of Australian Cardinal George Pell for child sexual abuse was “unimpeachable” as his appeal against the guilty verdict went into a second day in Melbourne on Thursday.