News

Top news of the day: MEA says no Modi-Imran meeting on sidelines of SCO, RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps, and more

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, along with deputies, arrives for the RBI's bi-monthly policy review, in Mumbai on June 6, 2019.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, along with deputies, arrives for the RBI's bi-monthly policy review, in Mumbai on June 6, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Here are the important news stories of the day

No Narendra Modi-Imran Khan meeting on the sidelines of SCO, says MEA

No bilateral meeting haD been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

RBI cuts interest rate by 25 bps, revises GDP growth to 7%

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate at its third meeting this year by 25 basis points to 5.75% to address growth concerns. The stance of the policy has also been changed from neutral to accommodative. The decision was unanimous.

Also read: RBI removes charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions; asks banks to pass on benefits

Air India route sharing deal: Praful Patel seeks alternative date from ED for questioning

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel has sought an alternative date from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on deals for purchase of 43 Airbus aircraft and sharing of Air India’s profitable routes with international airlines.

Nipah: six suspected patients in Kerala test negative

Samples of body fluids taken from six patients at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kochi that were sent to the National Virology Institute, Pune, have tested negative for Nipah.

Azim Premji to retire as executive chairman and MD of Wipro by end of July

Azim H Premji, founder of IT major Wipro Ltd, will retire as executive chairman and managing director (MD) of the company by the end of July, the company said on Thursday. Chief Executive Officer Abidali Z Neemuchwala has been named as its new MD.

Politics live: Centre says no proposal yet on free Delhi Metro, bus rides for women

The Delhi government had not sent any proposal to give free rides to women on the Delhi Metro, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) or the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) so far, Union Minister of State (independent) MoHUA Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Also read: 12 Telangana Congress MLAs meet Speaker, seek merger with TRS Legislature Party | Pragya Singh files for exemption from court appearance on medical grounds

Payal Tadvi suicide case: Mumbai Crime Branch gets partial custody of 3 doctors

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to give the Crime Branch full custody of three doctors accused of abetting fellow professional Payal Tadvi’s suicide.

Amit Shah on a strong wicket with his presence in all Cabinet committees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after setting up two new Cabinet committees — one for economic growth and investment and another for jobs and skills — reconstituted five other panels. These include the Cabinet Committee on Appointments with just him and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: No hitch in Shiv Sena-BJP seat-sharing, says Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena’s alliance with the BJP is strong as ever and seat-sharing arrangements for the coming Maharashtra Assembly elections had been decided by the two parties, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

Missing An-32: Arunachal govt ropes in locals in search mission

The Arunachal Pradesh government has roped in locals to scout for the Indian Air Force’s An-32 transport aircraft that went missing over the State on June 3 with 13 onboard.

World leaders mark 75 years since D-Day on Normandy's beaches

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in France Thursday to join other world leaders on the beaches of Normandy in a tribute to the veterans and dead heroes of the D-Day landings that shaped the outcome of World War II.

Child sex abuse case: Australian Cardinal Pell conviction 'unimpeachable', says prosecution

Prosecutors insisted that the conviction of Australian Cardinal George Pell for child sexual abuse was “unimpeachable” as his appeal against the guilty verdict went into a second day in Melbourne on Thursday.

Comments
Related Topics International National
company information
interest rate
corruption & bribery
central bank
politics
India-Pakistan
national politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2019 9:46:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-june-6-2019/article27581983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story