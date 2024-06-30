Sri Lanka summons Indian diplomat over naval sailor’s death

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently summoned an official from the Indian High Commission in Colombo and voiced concern over the death of a naval sailor, who was part of a patrol unit that seized an Indian fishing vessel. A senior Foreign Ministry official handed over a formal note to the Indian diplomat, on the issue of persisting Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, especially the bottom-trawling method, and “indiscriminate poaching by Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters”, according to a news report published in the Colombo-based Sunday Times newspaper.

General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as 30th Indian Army chief

General Upendra Dwivedi took over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the 1.3 million Indian Army on June 30 from General Manoj Pande who superannuated after more than four decades of service. “He takes over as the COAS, at a time when the global geo-strategic environment remains dynamic, with the challenges in the security domain becoming more pronounced due to technological advancements and ever-changing character of modern warfare,” a Defence Ministry statement said. “Operational preparedness to counter security threats to a rising nation, therefore would figure prominently, as a key focus area for the COAS.”

TISS withdraws notice firing nearly 100 teaching, non-teaching staff

Following the issuance of termination notices to over 100 staff members due to a funding shortfall from the Tata Trust, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)‘s acting Vice-Chancellor Manoj Kumar Tiwari assured of retaining the staff and withdrew the notices, effective immediately. Mr. Tiwari also instructed staff to resume their duties, with salaries to be disbursed upon the institute’s receipt of the TET Support Grant. However, Prof. Anil Sutar, the officiating registrar, has not confirmed the withdrawal, although he has assured the affected staff of positive developments.

Massive avalanche hits Gandhi Sarovar near Kedarnath Dham

A massive avalanche hit the Gandhi Sarovar located four kilometres above the Kedarnath Dham here early on June 30 morning. This avalanche that occurred near the Chorabari glacier fell into the valley in the same area but there was no loss of life or property. Devotees who went to visit the Kedarnath temple this morning captured the natural phenomenon, which occurred around 5 a.m., on their mobile phones.

NIA conducts searches in Rajouri in Reasi terror attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 30 conducted searches at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district in connection with the recent Reasi terror attack case. On the evening of June 9, in the Pouni area of Reasi, terrorists had opened fire on a bus transporting pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Katra. The attack caused the bus to plunge into a nearby gorge, tragically killing nine people, including a child.

₹10 lakh compensation for kin of those who drowned due to heavy rain: Delhi government

The Delhi government will provide a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of those who drowned due to heavy rain in the city on June 28. In an official communication to the revenue department, Minister Atishi said it has been reported that there were “several deaths” due to drowning on June 28, after the extreme rainfall. “It is hereby directed that the families of all those who lost their lives shall be provided a compensation of Rs 10 lakh,” Atishi said in the order.

ISRO will launch first dedicated SSLV commercial mission in 2026

ISRO’s commercial arm NSIL said on June 26 that its newest rocket, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), will have its first dedicated commercial launch when it puts into orbit the Optimus -- a satellite built by Australia-based Space Machines Company. The announcement was made jointly by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Space Machines Company at the India Space Congress, organised by the Satcom Industry Association-India.

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Qatar on day-long visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Doha on June 30 on a day-long official visit during which he will hold talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani with a focus on exploring ways to expand bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment and energy.

Mann Ki Baat: Congratulate people for reposing faith in Constitution, democratic systems: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 30 said people had reposed their unwavering faith in the Constitution and the democratic system of the country by their participation in the 2024 general elections. The Prime Minister made the remarks in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, the first after the polls. In a separate event, Mr. Modi also released three books on the life of former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu during an event in Hyderabad, via video conferencing.

NDPP sweeps historic civic polls in Nagaland, wins all 3 municipal councils, most town councils

Fresh from an upset in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) swept the urban local body (ULB) elections in Nagaland on June 29. The NDPP rules Nagaland in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other regional political entities. They did not go for a seat-sharing agreement for the polls to three municipal corporations — Dimapur, Kohima, and Mokokchung — and 21 town councils.

Hemant Soren declares ‘rebellion’ to drive out ‘feudal forces’

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 30 declared a “rebellion” against “feudal forces”, asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will drive out the BJP from across the country. Mr. Soren, addressing a rally in Bognadih on the occasion of ‘Hul Diwas’, also claimed that the saffron party has turned “jittery” after his release from jail and its leaders are “conspiring” against him again.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP(SP) to contest jointly, says Sharad Pawar

The Maha Vikas Aghadi — comprising the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) — will jointly contest the upcoming Maharashtra election, the NCP(SP) chief said on June 30, emphasising that the Opposition coalition must present a united front to bring about political change. Seat-sharing talks will begin soon, Mr. Sharad Pawar added.

Growing clamour for Biden to step down; he says here to stay to defeat Trump

Following a disastrous performance at the debate stage in Atlanta, there is a growing clamour within the ruling Democratic party and the mainstream American media for President Joe Biden to step down from the presidential race. However, the 81-year-old President and his campaign have asserted that he is not giving up and is determined to successfully run for the November 5th presidential elections. “Mr. Biden is the nominee (of the Democratic party. No switching of the nominee,” campaign leadership has asserted.

North Korean officials sport Kim Jong Un pins for first time

North Korean officials wore pins with a portrait of Kim Jong Un in public for the first time in pictures released by state media on June 30, the latest step in the development of a cult of personality about the leader. The officials, speaking at a key meeting chaired by Mr. Kim of the reclusive state’s ruling party, wore the typical party logo pin on the right lapel and, on the left chest, the pin with Mr. Kim’s face against a flag-shaped red background.

Canada airline WestJet cancels more than 400 flights after strike by mechanics union

Canada’s second largest airline, WestJet, said it cancelled 407 flights affecting 49,000 passengers after the maintenance workers union announced it went on strike. The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association said its members started to strike Friday evening because the airline’s “unwillingness to negotiate with the union” made it inevitable. The surprise strike affecting international and domestic flights came after the federal government issued a ministerial order for binding arbitration on June 27. That followed two weeks of turbulent discussions with the union on a new deal.

Big fat Indian wedding: At ₹10 lakh crore, expenses second only to food & grocery

The Indian wedding industry size of approximately ₹10 lakh crore ($130 billion) is second only to food and grocery, with an average Indian spending twice on marriage ceremony than education, a report said. India sees 80 lakh to 1 crore weddings annually compared to 70-80 lakh in China and 20-25 lakh in the U.S. “The Indian wedding industry is nearly double the size of the industry in the U.S. ($70 billion), albeit smaller than China ($170 billion),” brokerage Jefferies said in a report.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20Is

Seasoned India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on June 30 announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, joining his illustrious teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in bidding adieu to the format a day after winning the World Cup. One of the world’s finest fielders, Jadeja said he will continue to play ODIs and Tests. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats,” the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram underneath a picture of him holding the trophy.

