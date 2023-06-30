June 30, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Not resigning, says Manipur CM Biren Singh as violence continues

N. Biren Singh has stated that he will not resign as Chief Minister of Manipur despite speculation that he would in the wake of the violence that has hit the northeastern State for nearly two months now. Earlier in the day, hundreds of women gathered at Nupi Lal Complex, some 100 metres from the Chief Minister’s secretariat and Raj Bhavan, urging Mr. Singh not to resign but to instead “stand firm and crack down on troublemakers”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur Governor, appeals for peace

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to all sections of society for peace in Manipur “as violence is no solution”, after meeting Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal on June 30. He described the events in Manipur as a tragedy which was “painful” for the state and the country. “Peace is the way forward and everybody should now talk about peace and start moving towards it. I am here and will help in any way I can to bring peace to this Sate,” Mr. Gandhi told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

CM’s prerogative to retain Senthilbalaji as Minister, says T.N. government as it ‘disregards’ Governor’s decision

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to “disregard” the communication of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi dismissing Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers (the communication has since been kept in abeyance), Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said in Chennai on June 30. The Governor’s action was untenable in law, he said. Addressing journalists, accompanied by Law Minister S. Regupathy and DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson, Mr. Thennarasu said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would reiterate to the Governor that it is the prerogative of the CM to retain or drop a Minister from the Council of Ministers.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to burn copies of Centre’s ordinance at party office on July 3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will burn copies of the Centre’s ordinance at the party office in central Delhi on July 3, the AAP said on June 30. Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said copies of the ordinance will be burned across the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital. “On July 3, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cabinet ministers and all the MLAs will burn copies of the black ordinance at the ITO party office.”

Delhi Cabinet reshuffle | Atishi now holds 12 portfolios including Finance, Revenue

Delhi Minister Atishi has been given the additional charge of Revenue, Planning and Finance departments following L-G V.K. Saxena’s nod to the Cabinet reshuffle proposal, officials said on June 30. The three departments were earlier with Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who was given the portfolios of planning and finance following the resignation of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with the excise policy case.

DGCA to conduct special audit of GoFirst facilities on July 4-6

Aviation watchdog DGCA will conduct a special audit of grounded airline GoFirst’s facilities in the national capital and Mumbai from July 4 to 6 before approving the revival plan for the resumption of flights, according to a senior official. The senior official at DGCA on June 30 said that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, the regulator has planned to conduct a special audit.

Karnataka High Court dismisses Twitter petition challenging Centre’s blocking orders; imposes ₹50 lakh cost

The High Court of Karnataka dismissed a petition filed by Twitter, challenging several blocking orders issued by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the ground that it is ‘devoid of merits’. Justice Krishna S. Dixit also imposed a cost of ₹50 lakh on Twitter citing its conduct of approaching the court without complying with the Central Government’s orders. The costs are to be paid within 45 days to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. The court also said that ₹5,000 would have to be paid for every day that the payment is delayed.

Heavy rains pummel parts of Gujarat, IMD forecasts more showers; 9 dead in 2 days

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat with some areas receiving more than 200 mm showers in the last 30 hours, while rain-related incidents claimed the lives of nine persons over the past two days in the state, an official said. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy showers for isolated parts of different districts on July 1 and light to moderate rain on the subsequent two days, he said. Normal life was thrown out of gear at several places in Junagadh, Jamnagar, Morbi, Kutch, Surat and Tapi districts due to heavy rains during the day, he said.

France unrest | 600 arrested and 200 police officers hurt on third night of protests over teen’s killing

Protesters erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police who responded with tear gas and water cannons in French streets overnight as tensions grew over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that has shocked the nation. More than 600 people were arrested and at least 200 police officers injured as the government struggled to restore order on a third night of unrest. Armored police vehicles rammed through the charred remains of cars that had been flipped and set ablaze in the northwestern Paris suburb of Nanterre, where a police officer shot the teen identified only by his first name, Nahel. On the other side of Paris, protesters lit a fire at the city hall of the suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois and set a bus depot ablaze in Aubervilliers.

Pakistan PM Sharif to attend virtual SCO summit on July 4

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry announced on June 30. In a statement, it said Mr. Sharif’s participation in the summit illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, which is an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) being held in video conference format on 4th July 2023,” it said.

Ukraine to receive $1.5 billion from World Bank to support reconstruction

Ukraine will receive $1.5 billion from the World Bank to support reconstruction and recovery, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on June 30. The funds will be provided with guarantees from the Japanese government and channelled to support social security and economic development, Mr. Shmyhal, whose country has been invaded by Russia, said on the Telegram messaging app. “In particular, the loan will help support subsidies for internally displaced people and pension payments,” Mr. Shmyhal said.

Key infra sector growth slows down to 4.3% in May

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3% in May 2023 due to a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity. The core sector growth was 19.3% in May 2022 while in April 2023 the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 4.3%.

Government raises interest rates on select small saving schemes by up to 0.3%

The government on June 30 raised interest rates on select saving schemes by up to 0.3% for the July-September quarter in line with the high-interest rates in the banking system. The highest increase of 0.3% was for the five-year recurring deposit (RD). During the second quarter of the current fiscal, RD holders would get 6.5% against the existing 6.2%, as per the finance ministry notification. With the revision, a one-year term deposit with post offices will now earn 0.1 percentage higher point at 6.9% and for the two years tenor — 7% (up from 6.9%). However, interest rates on term deposits for three years and five years have been retained at 7% and 7.%. The interest rates for popular PPF and savings deposits are retained at 7.1% and 4%, respectively.

The Ashes 2023 | Lyon out for rest of second Test with ‘significant’ calf strain

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon will miss the rest of the second Ashes test against England at Lord’s after straining his right calf. Lyon was hurt while running to the ball after tea on June 29. He took England’s first wicket. Cricket Australia called the strain “significant” in a statement on June 30 during play on the third day. The statement didn’t say how long he will be out for.