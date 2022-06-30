The major news headlines of the day and more.

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Eknath Shinde to be sworn-in as Maharashtra’s next CM

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is all set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Mr. Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari earlier in the day. Mr. Fadnavis had said that the BJP would be part of the Cabinet but he would not hold any Ministerial position. “Mr. Shinde has made claim as CM. We (BJP) have supported it. We and independents along with Sena MLAs supported him. After that the Shinde group and our people will be sworn in in Cabinet expansion,” he had said. But, later in the evening BJP chief J.P. Nadda announced that the party wanted Mr. Fadnavis to be part of the dispensation.

Centre asks States to screen about 2% of international passengers in each incoming flight for COVID-19

In his letter to State governments, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked them to adhere to the ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in context of COVID-19’ issued by the Centre on June 9. The Health secretary said that the revised strategy focused on early detection and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases, and the containment of outbreaks of new coronavirus variants.

Udaipur tailor murder | Ashok Gehlot meets victim’s family, says NIA should file charge sheet soon

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was accompanied by State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat, DGP M. L. Lather and other leaders and officials during his visit to the Kanhaiya Lal’s house at sector 14 in Udaipur. Lal, a tailor, was on June 28 killed by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Six killed, dozens missing as massive landslide blocks river’s flow in Noney, Manipur

An advisory issued by Noney Deputy Commissioner asked travellers to avoid National Highway 37 due to multiple road blockages. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the incident. Mr. Shah said a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the landslide site while two more teams are on their way.

Punjab Assembly passes resolution against ‘Agnipath’ defence recruitment scheme

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha strongly feels that the scheme where youth will be employed only for a period of four years and only up to 25% will be retained, is neither in the best interests of national security nor of the youth of this country.

5 burnt alive, 3 critical as live wire falls on autorickshaw in Anantapur

While the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) officials said a squirrel had fallen on the wire leading to a short-circuit and snapping of wire, the locals said the wire had three joints and was 50 years old. Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation (APSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director H. Harinadh Rao has ordered an inquiry into the entire incident and the reasons behind the snapping of the wire. He has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the kin of the dead and ₹2 lakh for each of the injured persons.

Amid tight security, second batch of 5,700 pilgrims leave for Amarnath from Jammu

With the 2nd batch, the total number of pilgrims, who have left for the Amarnath cave shrine from Jammu goes up to 10,700, officials said. Over 5,000 to 6,000 fresh pilgrims have arrived in Jammu from various places across the country for their onward journey to Amarnath, they said.

11 Afghan Sikhs arrive in India by a special flight

Days after a deadly attack on the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul, 11 Afghan Sikh citizens were evacuated to Delhi by a special flight on Thursday. The evacuees brought with them the ashes of Savinder Singh, a priest of the gurdwara, who was killed in the attack.

China’s President Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover and after a two-year transformation bringing the city more tightly under Communist Party control. It is Xi’s first trip outside of mainland China in nearly two-and-a-half years. Under Xi’s leadership, China has reshaped Hong Kong in the past two years, cracking down on protest and freedom of speech and introducing a more patriotic curriculum in schools. The changes have all but eliminated opposition voices and driven many to leave.

Israel’s parliament dissolves, sets fifth election in four years

The government collapsed just over a year after it was formed in a historic move that saw longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu ousted after 12 years in power by a coalition of ideologically diverse parties, the first to include an Arab faction.

North Korea may be behind new $100 million crypto hack, experts say

The cryptoassets were stolen on June 23 from Horizon Bridge, a service operated by the Harmony blockchain that allows assets to be transferred to other blockchains. Since then, activity by the hackers suggests they may be linked to North Korea, which experts say is among the most prolific cyber attackers. U.N. sanctions monitors says Pyongyang uses the stolen funds to support its nuclear and missile programs.

India, Japan discuss cooperation in 5G technology

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides discussed important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity and information and communication technologies.

Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Gujarat among top achievers in ‘ease of doing business’ ranking of States, UTs

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are the seven States categorised as top achievers in the ranking of States and Union Territories based on the implementation of the business reform action plan 2020, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Economy on recovery path; inflationary pressure, geopolitical risks warrant careful handling of situation, says RBI

The RBI’s 25th Financial Stability Report (FSR) also said banks as well as non-banking financial institutions have sufficient capital buffers to withstand shocks. The report observed that the outlook for the global economy is shrouded by considerable uncertainty because of the war in Europe, front-loaded monetary policy normalisation by central banks in response to persistently high inflation and multiple waves of the coronavirus pandemic.

Malaysia Open | Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarterfinals

The seventh-seeded P. V. Sindhu will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open. One of the heroes of India’s epic Thomas Cup triumph, the unseeded H. S. Prannoy will lock horns with seventh-seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie.

Eng vs Ind, 5th Test | Cherish my role in Indian Test side, ready to create more impact: Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur is part of the Indian squad that will play in the rescheduled fifth Test beginning in Birmingham on Friday. The 30-year-old remarked that England happens to be one of his favourite places to bowl.

BAI to form panel to probe recent age-fraud complaints, ban guilty players for 2-3 years

Multiple cases of age-fudging emerged during the All India Sub-Junior under-13 ranking tournament (June 19 to 25) in Hyderabad and at the ongoing U-13 event in Mohali, prompting Sandeep Heble, a member of the Age Fraud Committee, to shoot off a letter to BAI, urging it look into the matter.