Top news of the day: Supreme Court pulls up NDMA over COVID-19 compensation; Union Cabinet approves ₹6.29-lakh crore COVID-19 relief package, and more

National Disaster Management Authority given six weeks to frame guidelines for fixing ex gratia meant for the families of those who died because of the pandemic.

Together with previously announced ₹93,869-crore spending on providing free foodgrains to the poor till November and additional ₹14,775 crore fertiliser subsidy, the stimulus package, which is mostly made up of government guarantee to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to COVID-19-hit sectors, totalled up to ₹6.29 lakh crore.

Bharat Biotech says it followed routine ‘step-by-step approach’ towards getting contracts and regulatory approvals for supply of the vaccine in Brazil.

Justice Ashok Bhushan, who led the Bench that had been monitoring the COVID-19 management and relief throughout the pandemic days, completed his last working day as judge of the Supreme Court on June 30.

The 1980-batch IAS officer is also the brain behind initiatives such as ‘Incredible India’, ‘God’s Own Country’.

Administration serves notice to employees to vacate ‘Darbar Move’-related accommodations in 3 weeks in Jammu and Srinagar.

Its maiden monthly transparency report follows the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 that came into force on May 26.

In the Declaration, G20 Ministers recognised that poverty alleviation, food security and sustainable food systems, are key to ending hunger.

Pakistan and China enjoy a “very special relationship” spanning over 70 years and nothing could change these time-tested ties, Mr. Khan said in an interview with China’s English-language state-broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN), an excerpt of which was shared on his Instagram account.

A nationwide GST, which subsumed 17 local levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT and 13 cesses, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

Teams will get six points in case of a tie and four points if the match ends in a draw.

For the Arjuna Award, the Board will send the names of senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was ignored last year, KL Rahul and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.