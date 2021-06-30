Top news of the day: Supreme Court pulls up NDMA over COVID-19 compensation; Union Cabinet approves ₹6.29-lakh crore COVID-19 relief package, and more

COVID-19 compensation | Supreme Court pulls up NDMA for ‘failing to perform its duty’
National Disaster Management Authority given six weeks to frame guidelines for fixing ex gratia meant for the families of those who died because of the pandemic.
Union Cabinet approves ₹6.29-lakh crore COVID-19 relief package announced by Finance Minister
Together with previously announced ₹93,869-crore spending on providing free foodgrains to the poor till November and additional ₹14,775 crore fertiliser subsidy, the stimulus package, which is mostly made up of government guarantee to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to COVID-19-hit sectors, totalled up to ₹6.29 lakh crore.
Bharat Biotech denies any wrongdoing over Brazil Covaxin deal
Bharat Biotech says it followed routine ‘step-by-step approach’ towards getting contracts and regulatory approvals for supply of the vaccine in Brazil.
Justice Ashok Bhushan ends tenure in Supreme Court
Justice Ashok Bhushan, who led the Bench that had been monitoring the COVID-19 management and relief throughout the pandemic days, completed his last working day as judge of the Supreme Court on June 30.
With another extension as Niti Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant remains influential policymaker
The 1980-batch IAS officer is also the brain behind initiatives such as ‘Incredible India’, ‘God’s Own Country’.
149-year-old tradition of capital shifting in J&K concludes
Administration serves notice to employees to vacate ‘Darbar Move’-related accommodations in 3 weeks in Jammu and Srinagar.
Google removed over 59,000 content pieces in April on complaints of Indian users
Its maiden monthly transparency report follows the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 that came into force on May 26.
Matera Declaration by G20 reflects Indian concern for farmer welfare, agri-diversity: Jaishankar
In the Declaration, G20 Ministers recognised that poverty alleviation, food security and sustainable food systems, are key to ending hunger.
Pakistan under ‘pressure’ from U.S., Western powers over its close ties with China: Imran Khan
Pakistan and China enjoy a “very special relationship” spanning over 70 years and nothing could change these time-tested ties, Mr. Khan said in an interview with China’s English-language state-broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN), an excerpt of which was shared on his Instagram account.
GST reduced tax rate, increased compliance; more than 66 crore returns filed in 4 years: Finance Ministry
A nationwide GST, which subsumed 17 local levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT and 13 cesses, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.
ICC set to award standard points for each match won during second World Test Championship cycle
Teams will get six points in case of a tie and four points if the match ends in a draw.
BCCI to recommend Mithali, Ashwin for Khel Ratna
For the Arjuna Award, the Board will send the names of senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was ignored last year, KL Rahul and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.