Maharashtra Governor orders floor test; Uddhav Thackeray goes to Supreme Court

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority in the State Assembly in a trust vote on June 30. The announcement from the Governor came a day after meeting with the Leader of the Opposition in the State, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, the Uddhav camp moved the Supreme Court against the floor test.

Udaipur tailor murder | One accused has links with Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami, visited Karachi in 2014, says Rajasthan DGP

Preliminary investigation into the gruesome killing of a tailor in Udaipur revealed that one of the two prime accused had links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation and had visited Karachi in 2014, the Rajasthan Police chief said. The police have detained three more people in connection with the killing so far, Director General of Police (DGP) M.L. Lather said.

Election for Vice-President on August 6: Election Commission

The notification for the election to decide the successor of M. Venkaiah Naidu will be issued on July 5 and the last date for filing of nomination papers will be July 19. The election will be held on August 6 and the votes counted on the same day. Members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, form the electoral college for the Vice-Presidential election.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Manish Tewari spar on Twitter over Agnipath scheme

While the Congress has been holding nation-wide satyagrahas and dharnas against the new recruitment scheme for the defence services, Mr. Tewari wrote an opinion piece in a prominent English newspaper to argue that Agnipath scheme is part of a larger process of reform and modernisation of the defence forces.

4 out of 5 AIMIM MLAs join RJD in Bihar; becomes single-largest party again

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav brought the four legislators to the State assembly, driving the car himself, and met Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to inform him about their formal decision to break away from Asaduddin Owaisi’s party and merge with the RJD.

Uttar Pradesh demolition | Supreme Court to hear Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind plea on July 13

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Surya Kant adjourned the case after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Uttar Pradesh, informed that the Jamiat had filed a rejoinder only on June 28 with new facts.

Supreme Court stays implementation of Tripura High Court orders on security cover to Ambanis

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said further proceedings before the High Court on the PIL shall also be stayed as Tripura has nothing to do with the security of individuals provided in Mumbai.

India delays enforcement of new VPN rules by 3 months

The extension is aimed at giving small businesses enough time to plan on using data centres, virtual private server (VPS) providers, cloud service providers and virtual private network service (VPN) providers to implement mechanisms for validation of subscribers or customers, CERT-In said in the release.

Sri Lanka President calls Putin; plans to visit UAE to explore options for fuel imports

On Monday, the Sri Lankan Government announced that only essential services will operate from midnight till July 10 and all other operations will be temporarily suspended as the island nation of 22 million faces an acute fuel shortage.

Alliance faces biggest challenge since WWII: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Russia’s war in Ukraine triggered a big increase in NATO’s forces in the east and allies are expected to agree at the summit to increase the strength of the alliance’s rapid reaction force nearly eightfold, from 40,000 to 3,00,000 troops by next year.

IMF sets tough conditions for Pakistan to revive $6 billion loan facility: Report

The IMF has also asked Pakistan to set up an anti-corruption task force to review all the existing laws that were aimed at curbing graft in the government departments, the reports, quoting sources as saying.

GST Council defers tax on casinos, lottery

The GST Council on Wednesday deferred decision on levying a 28% tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery pending more consultations with stakeholders, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. A group of ministers headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been asked to consider submissions of stakeholders again on the valuation mechanism and submit its report by July 15, she added.

Stocks halt 4-day winning run, Sensex down 150 points on weak global markets

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 150.48 points or 0.28% lower at 53,026.97 as 20 of its stocks ended with losses. During the day, it tumbled 564.77 points or 1.06% to 52,612.68 ahead of the expiry in the derivatives segment on Thursday.

Rupee falls 18 paise to close at all-time low of 79.03 against U.S. dollar

The domestic unit has lost 1.97% so far this month and has eroded a staggering 6.39% since the start of this year. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13% higher at 104.64.

Malaysia Open Super 750 | P.V. Sindhu wins, Saina Nehwal loses in first round

If Sindhu, a former world champion, dished out a fine performance to outwit Thailand’s world number 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-13 21-17, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina went down fighting against American Iris Wang, ranked 33rd in the world, 11-21 17-21 in 37 minutes.

I took up boxing because society thought women were not strong enough to box: Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen sees familial support as a crucial part of any young athlete’s development “Support from the family is very important. Especially in my setting, because not many women went out. [So], I am blessed to have parents who are so supportive. I can only request those parents whose kids want to achieve their dreams and play sport to support them. Support them, and definitely they will make you proud one day,” she says.