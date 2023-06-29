June 29, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Totally unacceptable, shatters all democratic norms: Congress on stopping Rahul’s convoy in Manipur

The Congress on June 29 hit out at the government after Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped by police near Bishnupur in Manipur and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using “autocratic methods” to stall his “compassionate outreach” to those hit by ethnic violence. The government action is “totally unacceptable and shatters all constitutional and democratic norms,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said. Mr. Gandhi was stopped on his way to Churachandpur to visit relief camps with police officials saying it was a precautionary measure to prevent recurrence of violence.

France unrest | Riots spread, police officer charged with shooting teenager dead

President Emmanuel Macron battled to contain a mounting crisis on June 29 after riots spread across France overnight, set off by the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb. Police made 150 arrests during a second night of unrest, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, as public anger spilled onto the streets in towns and cities across the country. The shooting of the 17-year-old took place in Nanterre, on the western outskirts of Paris. The local prosecutor said investigative magistrates had placed the officer involved under formal investigation for voluntary homicide.

FIR lodged against attackers of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in U.P.’s Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh Police on June 29 registered a first information report (FIR) at the Deoband police station in Saharanpur district in connection with June 28 incident in which Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified assailants in the Deoband area. The condition of Mr. Azad, the leader of Aazad Samaj Party who was hospitalised after the shooting incident is now reported to be stable, police said. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Chandrashekhar’s accomplice, Manish Kumar.

One killed as ‘rioters’ open unprovoked firing in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

One person was killed and a few others were injured when “rioters” opened firing without any provocation at Haraothel village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on June 29 morning, leading to tension in the area. While the local army unit tweeted that “unconfirmed reports” indicated some casualties in the incident, official sources said one body had been recovered from the area and a few others could be seen lying on the ground. It was not immediately clear whether they were dead or injured as intermittent firing was still going on in the area, the official sources said.

Supreme Court comes out with fresh procedure for mentioning of cases for urgent listing before Benches

Fresh cases, verified by the registry on a Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, will be automatically listed for hearing before Supreme Court Benches on the following Monday and the lawyers need not mention them before the Chief Justice of India, a Supreme Court circular said. The information about the procedure to be adopted by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud for mentioning of cases for their urgent listing from July 3 was shared with the bar and others through a circular issued on June 28 by the registrars of judicial administration. The top court is set to reopen on July 3 after the summer vacation.

Never spoke about rotational CM post in Chhattisgarh: Singh Deo

A day after his appointment as the deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh by the Congress high command, T.S. Singh Deo on June 29 said he had never spoken of an “agreement” over rotation of the chief ministerial post and claimed it was a buzz created by the media. After arriving at the Raipur airport from New Delhi on June 29 morning, Mr. Singh Deo expressed gratitude to the party for the announcement of his elevation.

PhonePe responds to Madhya Pradesh Congress on alleged usage of brand logo on posters

Fintech services company PhonePe has responded to what it said to be “unauthorized usage” of its logo by Madhya Pradesh Congress and noted that it may take legal actions against them. Posters featuring Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, which purportedly say, pay 50% (commission) and get your work done, have been put up at various locations in Gwalior town. Such posters were also seen in Chindwara, Rewa, Satna, and the state’s capital city Bhopal, and were later removed by the administration.

Heavy rains pound Thane, Palghar in Maharashtra; 2 swept away in flood waters

Heavy rains pounded Thane and neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging in many areas and a number of incidents of tree fall, officials said on June 29. Two persons were swept away in swollen water bodies in the last two days. While the body of one of them was recovered, efforts were on to trace the other person, they said.

Leaders who attended Opposition meet in Patna involved in scams: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on June 29 accused opposition leaders, who had attended the June 23 meeting in Patna, of being involved in scams worth over `20 lakh crore. Taking on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who organised the meeting, Mr. Shah said the people of the state will give a “befitting reply to corrupt leaders” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. While addressing a mega rally at Lakhisarai in Munger parliamentary constituency, organised by his party BJP, the Home Minister claimed that all attempts of the Congress to project Rahul Gandhi as a mass leader have “failed”.

World Bank approves $700 million for crisis-hit Sri Lanka

The World Bank has approved $700 million in financing to help Sri Lanka to recover from the current economic crisis and provide relief to the poor and vulnerable people, the biggest funding tranche since the IMF deal in March. Cash-strapped Sri Lanka is currently struggling with the worst economic crisis in history. In 2022, the economy had contracted by over seven per cent as the economic difficulties forced people to take to the streets with protests across the island nations that also led to the ouster of Sri Lanka’s powerful Rajapaksa family from politics.

France’s highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches

France’s highest administrative jurisdiction said on June 29 the country’s soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches. The Council of State issued its ruling after a collective of headscarf-wearing soccer players called “Les Hijabeuses” — the word hijab refers to the headscarf — campaigned against the ban and launched legal action. The French soccer federation bans women from wearing headscarves in official matches, as well as at competitions it organises. It’s not in line with the recommendations of soccer governing body FIFA, which authorises players to compete at international level with headscarves.

Rajasthan Royals set to offer Jos Buttler lucrative multi-year contract

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals is all set to offer a lucrative multi-year contract to England’s limited over skipper Jos Buttler, British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’ reported on June 29. With most of the IPL franchises owning part or full stakes in various private T20 leagues, there is an imminent threat to game’s current structure with fears that a lot of top international players might forego their central contracts to sign football club-like deal with a singular club (franchise) to appear in various tournaments.