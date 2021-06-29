Top news of the day: Cipla gets nod to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in India; Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 19, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Niti Aayog member (Health) V.K. Paul said new drug permission for restricted use has been granted for Moderna’s vaccine which gives a clear possibility of this vaccine being imported into India. This will be the fourth vaccine for India.

The State government on June 29 filed an affidavit in the High Court, saying home vaccination on an experimental basis can be started, but only for those who are completely immobile and bedridden. It, however, also said the proposal will have to be first approved by the Union government.

There is no clarity as of now whether the existing COVID-19 protocols will continue. So far, 403 members out of the 540 members of the Lok Sabha and 179 members out of 232 in the Rajya Sabha have got both doses of vaccines.

‘One Nation One Ration Card’ | Supreme Court sets July 31 as deadline for States

A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan also directed the Centre to have its national portal to register migrant and unorganised workers up and running by July 31.

Central Vista project | Supreme Court dismisses plea against Delhi High Court refusal to halt work

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar asked the petitioners, Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi, why there were “selective”. The court asked senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, for the petitioners, repeatedly why his clients chose to focus entirely on the Central Vista project and not other public projects in the Capital.

Bajrang Dal leader lodges complaint, saying his feelings were hurt.

Facebook’s country public policy director Shivnath Thukral and general counsel Namrata Singh deposed before the panel on June 29.

The petitioners said that the 2019 State law was violative of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013.

A mob had assaulted Seuj Kumar Senapati, a doctor at the Udali Covid Care Centre in central Assam’s Hojai district, after a patient died of COVID-19. The injured doctor had required surgery following the attack.

“India came to the assistance of the United States during this country’s time of need, and now the United States stands with the people of India as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said.

Over the past 20 years, Indian-Americans have been dominating the Spelling Bee contest even though they comprise only about 1% of the U.S. population.

Mr. Zuma walked out of hearings of the Commission of Enquiry into State Capture in November 2020, and refused to return to it.

SBI said it will charge ₹15 plus GST per cash withdrawal for transaction at bank branches, SBI ATM or from other bank’s ATMs beyond four free cash withdrawals.

BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.