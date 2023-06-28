June 28, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

Cabinet approves PM-PRANAM to incentivise States to promote alternative fertilizers

The Centre on June 28 approved a new scheme PM-PRANAM to incentivise states to promote alternative fertilisers and reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and also decided to continue the current urea subsidy scheme for three years ending March 2025, with an outlay of ₹3.68 lakh crore. That apart, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved an outlay of ₹1,451 crore subsidy to promote organic manure, taking the total package to over ₹3.70 lakh crore.

Centre hikes sugarcane FRP by ₹10/quintal to ₹315/quintal for 2023-24 season

The Centre on June 28 announced a ₹10 per quintal hike in Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane, which is the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers, to ₹315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season starting October. The decision to increase the FRP of sugarcane was taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The FRP of sugarcane has been fixed at ₹315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season, up 3.28% from current 2022-23 marketing year (October-September).

Increasing stray dog attacks a violation of child rights, Kerala Child Rights Commission tells Supreme Court

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has moved the Supreme Court, saying increasing stray dog attacks on children, often with fatal results, and inaction on the part of State authorities is a violation of child rights. The Commission (KeSCPCR), represented by advocate Jaimon Andrews, has filed an intervention application and sought a direction from the apex court for euthanising “suspected rabid dogs and extremely dangerous dogs”.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at in Uttar Pradesh

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at by unidentified assailants in Deoband on June 28, police said. He had gone to attend a ‘terhavi’ ritual at a supporter’s home. The attack occurred when Mr. Azad left the spot in his SUV.

Chandrayaan-3 launch scheduled for July 13: Officials

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 has been scheduled for July 13 at 2.30 p.m., officials said on June 28. This is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It has a lander and rover configuration. Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and this is scheduled for July 13 at 2.30 p.m., according to the officials.

Rains lash Mumbai, one dead in tree collapse; Andheri subway closed

Heavy rains led to waterlogging in many areas of Mumbai on June 28, forcing the closure of the busy Andheri subway, civic officials said. A tree collapse incident claimed a man’s life in suburban Malad, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. The local train traffic on the Central and Western Railway routes was mostly normal though the trains were running a few minutes late, railway officials said.

Goa witnesses heavy rains, IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for coastal State

Heavy rains lashed parts of Goa in the last 24 hours and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the coastal State till June 29, forecasting heavy showers at isolated places. Several parts of Goa’s capital Panaji, including the low-lying 18th June Road and Mala area, were inundated on June 27 night due to incessant rains.

Manipur HC panel to check if internet can be restored by blocking VPNs, social media

The Manipur High Court has constituted a 12-member expert committee to look into the possibility of blocking VPN servers so that the State’s internet access can be restored safely while still maintaining restrictions on social media websites. A Division Bench of Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A. Guneshwar Sharma was hearing a batch of PILs seeking restoration of internet access on June 27, when it directed the constitution of the panel.

FIR registered against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya for defamatory Twitter post against Rahul Gandhi

The High grounds police on Tuesday registered an FIR against BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya over a video and objectionable posts against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter account. Based on the complaint filed by Ramesh Babu, co-chairman communication department of KPCC, the police booked Malviya charging him under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) 120b (criminal conspiracy), 505(2) (publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report · statements creating or promoting enmity) of the IPC.

Delhi court sends Supertech’s chairman R.K. Arora to ED custody till July 10

A Delhi court on June 28 sent R.K. Arora, the owner of the real estate firm Supertech, to the ED’s custody for interrogation till July 10 in a money-laundering case. Duty Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala sent Mr. Arora to the custody of the ED on an application filed by the agency. The ED had taken Mr. Arora into custody on June 27 under the criminal sections of the PMLA, following a third round of questioning.

BJP has ‘forgotten’ poor and middle class: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 28 attacked the government on issues of employment and prices of essentials, saying it has “forgotten” the poor and middle class, and is “busy” increasing the wealth of capitalists. He also said that the BJP will not be allowed to divert the attention of people from issues concerning them.

We are in principle support of UCC, but cannot be implemented without consensus: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on June 28 said that the party is in principle support of the Uniform Civil Code. “The party is in principle support of the Uniform Civil Code. Article 44 also says that there should be UCC in the country. But it is connected to all religions, so there should be wider consultation on the issue with all religions and political parties,” AAP MP Sandeep Pathak told the media.

Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop

Protesters armed with fireworks clashed with riot police in a Paris suburb overnight after a 17-year-old man was shot dead by police during a traffic stop and prosecutors opened a homicide investigation. Thirty-one people were arrested in the clashes in which 40 cars were burned, mostly in Nanterre, the Paris suburb where the victim was from, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on June 28. Video footage showed at least one building on fire and burnt-out barricades on the road. Fireworks were aimed at police, who fired tear gas at the crowd.

China’s activities ‘major challenge’ in South China Sea: Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary

China’s activities in the South China Sea constitute a “major challenge” for the Philippines but the relation between the Philippines and China is not defined exclusively by the difficulties posed by China’s ambition in the South China Sea, said Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique A. Manalo. Speaking at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) where he delivered the 42nd Annual Sapru House Lecture on “Shared Values and Common Outlook: The Journey of Philippines-India Cooperation”. Mr. Manalo urged the ASEAN and other stakeholders to frame the code of conduct for the South China Sea.

Ashes 2nd Test | Unbeaten Warner frustrates England on 1st morning

Australia survived a tough examination from England’s bowlers and disruption from Just Stop Oil protesters to reach lunch at 73-1 in the second Ashes test at Lord’s on June 28. Opening batters David Warner and Usman Khawaja were dropped early on. A morning of utter frustration for England, which chose to bowl first in ideal conditions, wasn’t soothed until the stroke of lunch when Khawaja was bowled by rookie quick Josh Tongue. Warner was 53 not out from 70 balls and looking comfortable.

