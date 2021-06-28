Top news of the day: No scientific data show Delta plus variant adversely impacts vaccine efficacy, says Paul; 40,845 cases of mucormycosis infection so far, says Health Minister, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

It will be unfair to put a date for any COVID wave as the behaviour of coronavirus is unpredictable and a disciplined and effective pandemic response can help the country get away from any significant outbreak, COVID Task Force chief V.K. Paul said on Monday.

India has reported 40,845 cases of mucormycosis infection so far during the second wave, said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday while chairing the 29th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 by a video-conference.

Star Indian archer Deepika Kumari on Monday regained the number one position in the global rankings following her hat-trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3. The 27-year-old from Ranchi, who had achieved the top spot for the first time in 2012, on Sunday claimed gold medals in three recurve events -- women's individual, team and mixed pair.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is announcing relief measures to boost health infrastructure and exports among others.

The government has extended the tenure of Attorney General K.K. Venugopal by a year. Mr. Venugopal will continue as the government’s top law officer till June 30, 2022. This is the second time the Centre has extended his tenure. Mr. Venugopal, who was appointed Attorney General in July 2017, received his first extension of term in 2020.

Since taking oath as Assam’s 15th Chief Minister on May 10, Himanta Biswa Sarma has waged a war against drugs. But he has grabbed more attention for his advice to Muslims to adopt “decent” family planning measures and for sanctioning a drive to evict encroachers from temple and government lands in which the minorities have mostly been affected. He speaks to The Hindu on these and other issues.

In a clear message to China from eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, June 28, 2021, said India will never forget the sacrifice of the 'Galwan bravehearts' and asserted that the country's armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to every challenge.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Central government on a petition by Alt News, an online fact-checking website, challenging the new Information Technology (IT) rules that seek to regulate digital news media.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revved up the refurbishment of one of the oldest and most iconic hospitals in south Mumbai. The Masina Hospital in the Byculla area will soon see renovated wards and operation theatres with state-of-the-art equipment.

The T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India is being shifted to the UAE owing to the health safety concerns posed by COVID-19, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told PTI on Monday. The mega-event is to be held in October-November.

A new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-P (Prime) was successfully test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday.