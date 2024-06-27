NEET-UG paper leak case: In first arrests, CBI nabs two from Patna

The CBI has made first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking into custody two persons from Patna, officials said on June 27. Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, the officials said.

Congress expresses displeasure to Speaker on Emergency resolution

Expressing its displeasure on Speaker Om Birla bringing in a resolution against imposition of Emergency, Congress has said making political reference, that too on the day of assuming office, was “deeply shocking“ and “unprecedented in the annals of history of Parliament.” “Making of such a political reference from the Chair is unprecedented in the annals of history of Parliament. This coming from the Chair as one of the ‘first duties’ from a newly elected Speaker assumes even graver proportions,” the party’s general secretary K.C. Venugopal has written in a letter to Mr. Birla.

President Murmu says government will investigate recent paper leaks, guilty will be punished

The government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished, President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to a joint sitting of Parliament. Addressing the 18th Lok Sabha for the first time, the President said her government is working to create an environment to enable youth of the country dream big and achieve them.

People of India have given clear mandate for third time; historic steps will be taken in upcoming Budget: President Murmu

The people of India have given a clear and stable mandate to the Modi government for a third time, President Droupadi Murmu said on June 27 as she addressed a joint sitting of Parliament. The President also congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the high voter turnout recorded in the union territory in the recent Lok Sabha elections and lauded the Election Commission for holding the world’s biggest democratic exercise. Congratulating the new MPs in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, Ms. Murmu said she hoped they would act as the medium for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of India.

AAP MPs protest arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, boycott President Murmu’s address

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs held a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Parliament premises ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s address on June 27. The party MPs were seen holding placards that read, “Stop misusing ED and CBI”, and “Dictatorship will not work”. AAP leader Sandeep Pathak also said that the party MPs would boycott the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament. This will be the first Presidential address after the formation of the third NDA government.

Plea in Supreme Court to stay implementation of new criminal laws

A petition was moved in the Supreme Court on June 27 seeking a stay on the implementation and operation of three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, scheduled to come into effect from July 1. The writ petition filed by Anjale Patel and Chhaya Mishra, represented by advocates Sanjeev Malhotra and Kunwar Sidharth, has urged the apex court to constitute an expert committee immediately to assess viability of the three new laws which overhauls the criminal procedure and justice system and replaces the Indian Penal Code, the Code Of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act.

Sengol finds prominence in Parliament amid political controversy

The ‘Sengol’ found its prominence in Parliament on June 27 amid the ongoing political controversy ignited by Samajwadi Party MP R. K. Chaudhary’s recent comments calling it a symbol of monarchy. “The Constitution is the symbol of democracy. The BJP government, under PM Modi, installed the Sengol in Parliament. ‘Sengol’ means ‘Raj-Dand’ or ‘Raja ka Danda’. After ending the princely order, the country became independent. Will the country be run by ‘Raja ka danda’ or the Constitution? I demand that Sengol be removed from Parliament to save the Constitution,” said Mr. Chaudhary.

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani discharged from AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi on June 26 night, was discharged on June 27, a hospital official said. The 96-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister was evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialities including urology and geriatric medicine and is learnt to have undergone a minor procedure.

EAM Jaishankar urges safety for Indian projects in meeting with Myanmar Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister U Than Shwe on June 26 as the latter transited through Delhi on his way to Tehran for the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue. The meeting acquires significance as it materialized in the backdrop of the fast deteriorating security scenario in Myanmar where the military rulers are facing a tough resistance from the Ethnic Armed Organisations.

Amarnath Yatra: Security intensified ahead of commencement on June 29

Unprecedented security measures, including electronic surveillance along the entire yatra route and access control arrangements, have been made for the annual Amarnath yatra scheduled to begin on June 29. A senior police official said the security measures have been beefed up for this year’s Amarnath yatra given the recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the one where a bus was carrying pilgrims to Shiv Khori Shrine.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Edappadi Palaniswami leads AIADMK MLAs’ hunger strike against DMK government

AIADMK legislators led by their general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami staged a hunger strike in Chennai on June 27 protesting against the alleged failure of the DMK government in taking appropriate action over the deaths due to illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. The AIADMK legislators also demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the deaths due to consumption of hooch. Wearing black shirts at the protest venue near the Rajarathinam stadium in Chennai, they held placards which demanded Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s resignation over the incident

BJP minority morcha leader booked for rape, murder of minor; party expels him

Uttarakhand police have booked a BJP minority morcha leader in connection with rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Haridwar. A nominated member of the Other Backward Classes Commission of BJP, Aditya Raj Saini, the main accused, has also been expelled from the party after the incident came to light. According to the police, the girl had gone missing on June 23. The family called on her mobile phone which was picked by the BJP leader who told the family that the girl was with him. After that the phone was switched off, the victim’s mother said in her complaint to the police.

Kerala man dies after upper berth falls on him; Railways blames fellow passenger

A 60-year-old man from Kerala died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad due to injuries he sustained after the upper berth in a train coach in which he was travelling fell on him due to improper chaining by another passenger, the Government Railway Police said on June 26. The incident happened on June 16 when Ali Khan C.K. from Kerala was travelling to Agra along with his friend in the lower berth of the sleeper coach of the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express, they said. The man died on June 24.

Looking forward to the results of India’s inquiry into Pannun case, says U.S.

The U.S. has said it is looking forward to the results of the Indian inquiry into the allegations that an Indian official was involved in an alleged plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. In November last year, U.S. federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun in New York. Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the U.S. and Canada.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump go head to head: How to watch the first general election presidential debate

The first general election debate of the 2024 election season is here, and it’s a historic moment no matter what happens on stage. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are taking part in June 27 night’s debate in Atlanta. Not only is it the first-ever matchup between a sitting president and a former one, but it’s also the first debate for either candidate in this year’s election. And it’s happening so early in the general election campaign cycle that neither man will have accepted their party’s formal nomination yet.

Li Shangfu, former Chinese Defence Minister, expelled from Communist Party: state media

Former Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party, state media said on June 27, after he was sacked abruptly last year in unexplained circumstances. “The Politburo... has decided to expel Li Shangfu from the party, terminate his credentials as a representative of the 20th National Congress, and transfer his suspected criminal issues to military procuratorial organs for review and prosecution,” state broadcaster CCTV said.

iPhone maker Foxconn responds to hiring row, says 25% of new hires are married women

Apple iPhone maker Foxconn has informed the government that 25% of its new hires are married women and its safety protocol, which requires all employees to avoid wearing metal irrespective of gender or religion, is not discriminatory, sources said. In an informal note shared with the government after reports suggested it is not hiring married women, Foxconn stated that such stipulations are not part of its policy and these claims may have been made by those individuals who were not hired, sources said.

Indian economy, financial system remain robust despite global economy facing heightened risks: FSR

The Indian economy and the financial system remain robust and resilient, anchored by macroeconomic and financial stability, the Reserve Bank of India said in the 29th issue of the Financial Stability Report which was released on June 27. With improved balance sheets, banks and financial institutions are supporting economic activity through sustained credit expansion, it said. According to the FSR capital to risk-weighted assets ratio and the common equity tier 1 ratio of scheduled commercial banks stood at 16.8% and 13.9%, respectively, at end-March 2024.

IND vs ENG semifinal preview: Rohit’s India look to banish ghosts of Adelaide 2022

The first time India and England faced each other in a T20I, Yuvraj Singh shocked the world with six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad in an ICC World T20 match in South Africa in 2007. But in the last meeting, there were no celebrations for India. It was the semifinal of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, when Jos Buttler and Alex Hales hammered the Indian attack on the way to a 10-wicket blowout. Two years on, lessons have been learnt, and the house has been set in order. When the sides meet in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal on June 27, it is India that holds the gold standard.