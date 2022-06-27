The major news headlines of the day and more.

From front center clockwise: Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and France’s President Emmanuel Macron at a round table as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the G7 leaders via video link. | Photo Credit: AP

Supreme Court extends time for rebel legislators to respond to disqualification notice till July 12

The Supreme Court extended the time for rebel legislators to file their responses to the disqualification notice till July 12. The Deputy Speaker had originally given the rebel MLAs time till 5.30 pm on Monday to file their reply to the disqualification notice. The top court, however, refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly and said they can always approach it in case of illegality. The matter will now be heard on July 11.

G-7 leaders confer with Zelensky, prepare new aid for Ukraine

The new aid and efforts to exact punishment on Moscow from the Group of Seven leaders come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has openly worried that the West has become fatigued by the cost of a war that is contributing to soaring energy costs and price hikes on essential goods around the globe.

PM Modi meets Biden, Trudeau and Macron at G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Scholz. The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7.

Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential poll

Top Opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK’s A. Raja and NC leader Farooq Abdullah were present when Yashwant Sinha submitted his nomination papers.

ED summons Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut in money laundering case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been summoned to be present before the Enforcement Directorate on June 27 in a case relating to the irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl project at Goregaon. The case dates back to March 2018 when an FIR was registered under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against M/s Guru Ashish Construction, Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited’s (HDIL) promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan on the basis of a complaint filed by an executive engineer of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development (MHADA).

Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED for questioning in ‘conman’ case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been questioned two-three times by the agency in a money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The fresh summons were issued by the ED for recording her statement as the agency is tracing the remaining proceeds of crime in this case, officials said.

Pakistan intruder killed along International Border in Jammu

A BSF spokesman said the area domination party noticed the intruder heading towards the border fence with an intention to cross over. BSF troops fired three rounds at the intruder, the spokesman said, adding his body was found close to the fence.

Supreme Court to hear Centre’s plea against Tripura HC order on security cover to Ambanis

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said he wants the appeal to be heard urgently as the High Court has asked Home Ministry officials to appear before it on June 28 with original records with regard to the threat perception to the Ambanis, and stated no more adjournment will be granted.

Death toll of children in Afghanistan earthquake rises to 155

The U.N.’s humanitarian coordination organization, OCHA, said that another 250 children were injured in the magnitude 6 temblor that struck the mountainous villages in the Paktika and Khost provinces near the country’s border with Pakistan, flattening homes and triggering landslides.

U.N. oceans conference eyes steps toward high seas agreement

The five-day U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal has drawn senior officials and scientists from more than 120 countries to the Atlantic port city in Southwest Europe, as well as activists dismayed by the failure to come up with international rules that might ensure ocean sustainability.

Russia slips into default zone as payment deadline expires

Russia has struggled to keep up payments on $40 billion of outstanding bonds since its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system and rendered its assets untouchable to many investors.

FPIs’ exodus continues; pull out Rs 46,000 crore from Indian equities in June so far

The net outflow by foreign portfolio investors from equities reached Rs 2.13 lakh crore unitll now in 2022, data with depositories showed.

Mayank Agarwal to join Indian Test squad in England as cover for Rohit Sharma

The 31-year-old Agarwal had missed out on making the 15-man squad for the game, starting July 1, but an opportunity has come his way as KL Rahul got injured just ahead of the South Africa series and now Rohit has contracted infection.