Top news of the day: COVID-19 resurgence ‘speculative’ for now, government tells Supreme Court; AIIMS chief says COVID vaccine for children will pave way for school reopening, and more

COVID-19 resurgence ‘speculative’ for now, government tells Supreme Court
“No global scientific evidence that virus targets particular age group,” says Health Ministry.
Availability of COVID vaccine for kids will pave way for school reopening: AIIMS chief
The AIIMS stressed that though children mostly have mild infections of COVID-19 and some even are asymptomatic, they can be carriers of the infection.
India has capacity to store vaccines requiring low temperatures: Centre
In an affidavit filed in the apex court in a suo motu case on distribution of essential supplies and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has said that at present, the two vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — are required to be stored at a temperature range of 2°C to 8°C.
Mann ki Baat | Modi urges people to shed vaccine hesitancy
Trust science and scientists, not rumours, to combat the threat of COVID-19, he says in his monthly radio broadcast.
Two injured in attack on Jammu Air Force Station
“Two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of the Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. A probe is on,” an IAF spokesman said.
Sharad Pawar denies differences in MVA government
Six-member team coordinating between coalition members, says NCP chief.
Another BJP leader criticises COVID-19 handling in Uttar Pradesh
State BJP working committee member Ram Iqbal Singh is the latest among the party’s leaders who have questioned the management of the coronavirus infection in the State.
Drones favoured tool of Pakistan-based terror outfits
Undetected by radars, they are used to smuggle drugs and weapons, and conduct aerial surveillance.
Classified U.K. Defence Ministry documents found at bus stop, says report
The Ministry said an employee reported the loss of the documents last week, which were discovered by a member of the public in a soggy heap behind a bus stop in Kent early on Tuesday morning, the BBC report said.
After Air India, Cairn to target more state cos to recover money due from government
Cairn has brought a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York pleading that Air India is controlled by the Indian government so much that they are ‘alter egos’ and the airline should be held liable for the arbitration award.
It’s raining gold for India at Archery World Cup Stage 3
Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari clinched the mixed team top honours after the women’s recurve trio’s victory in a near perfect Olympic build-up.
Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian to make debut in all formats
The Haryana girl took 17 years and 150 days to make her debut across format, making her the fifth youngest cricketer overall in the list, headed by Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman.