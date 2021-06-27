Top news of the day: COVID-19 resurgence ‘speculative’ for now, government tells Supreme Court; AIIMS chief says COVID vaccine for children will pave way for school reopening, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“No global scientific evidence that virus targets particular age group,” says Health Ministry.

The AIIMS stressed that though children mostly have mild infections of COVID-19 and some even are asymptomatic, they can be carriers of the infection.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court in a suo motu case on distribution of essential supplies and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has said that at present, the two vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — are required to be stored at a temperature range of 2°C to 8°C.

Mann ki Baat | Modi urges people to shed vaccine hesitancy

Trust science and scientists, not rumours, to combat the threat of COVID-19, he says in his monthly radio broadcast.

“Two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of the Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. A probe is on,” an IAF spokesman said.

Six-member team coordinating between coalition members, says NCP chief.

State BJP working committee member Ram Iqbal Singh is the latest among the party’s leaders who have questioned the management of the coronavirus infection in the State.

Undetected by radars, they are used to smuggle drugs and weapons, and conduct aerial surveillance.

The Ministry said an employee reported the loss of the documents last week, which were discovered by a member of the public in a soggy heap behind a bus stop in Kent early on Tuesday morning, the BBC report said.

Cairn has brought a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York pleading that Air India is controlled by the Indian government so much that they are ‘alter egos’ and the airline should be held liable for the arbitration award.

Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari clinched the mixed team top honours after the women’s recurve trio’s victory in a near perfect Olympic build-up.

The Haryana girl took 17 years and 150 days to make her debut across format, making her the fifth youngest cricketer overall in the list, headed by Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman.