Lok Sabha Speaker’s resolution on Emergency triggers Opposition protests

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on June 26 read out a resolution condemning the imposition of the Emergency and termed the decision by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi an attack on the Constitution, triggering a wave of protests by the Opposition in the House. Mr. Birla’s reference to the Emergency, shortly after his election as Lok Sabha Speaker, also saw a face-off between the government and the Opposition in the first session of the Lower House. Earlier in the day, Mr. Birla was elected speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha after Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved a motion to elect the NDA nominee for his second term.

Hope voice of Opposition will be allowed in Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi

Congratulating Om Birla for being elected speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second term, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on June 26 said he hoped the Opposition would be allowed to raise the voice of people in the House. He also said the Opposition wanted the House to function “often and well” and added that it was very important that cooperation happens with trust.

Hope suspension of MPs will not be repeated in Lok Sabha: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on June 26 congratulated Om Birla on being elected the Lok Sabha Speaker and said he hoped that actions like suspension of MPs would not be taken as they hurt the dignity of the House. Mr. Yadav said he also hoped that Mr. Birla would be impartial towards the Opposition and give its leaders equal opportunity.

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea from Supreme Court against Delhi HC’s interim stay on bail order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwalwithdrew from the Supreme Court on June 26 saying “events are overtaking” him rapidly with the Central Bureau of Investigation reviving a 2022 interrogation to arrest him shortly after the State High Court pronounced a judgment staying the bail granted to him by a trial court in money laundering charges linked to the excise policy case. “On a 2022 interrogation and notice by the CBI, I [Kejriwal] have been arrested… re-arrested yesterday [June 25] while still under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act [PMLA]… A judgment [of the Delhi High Court] has come… The judgment has all kinds of issues,” senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for Mr. Kejriwal, conveyed to a Vacation Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and S.V. Bhatti.

Doctor, his teenage daughter test positive for Zika virus infection in Pune

A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter have tested positive for Zika virus infection in Pune city of Maharashtra, but their health condition is stable, an official said on June 26. The man recently developed symptoms like fever and rashes, following which he was admitted to a private hospital. The medical facility sent his blood samples to the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for analysis. On June 21, his reports confirmed that he tested positive for Zika virus infection, a health official of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly: Resolution urging Centre to undertake caste-based census adopted unanimously

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, on June 26, unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, urging the Union government to conduct a caste-based census along with the general population census. “This House considers that a caste-based population census is essential to formulate policies in order to ensure equal rights and equal opportunities in education, economy and employment to every citizen of India. This House, therefore, unanimously urges the Union government to commence the census work immediately, which has been due from 2021, along with a caste-based population census, this time,” the resolution said.

Bombay High Court refuses to interfere in hijab ban decision of Mumbai college

The Bombay High Court on June 26 dismissed the petition filed by nine women students from a city-based college to impose a ban on hijab, burka and naqab in its premises. A division bench of Justices A.S. Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil said it was not inclined to interfere in the decision taken by the college and dismissed a petition filed against it by nine girl students, who are in the second and third year of a science degree course.

Defamation case: Uttar Pradesh court orders personal appearance of Rahul Gandhi on July 2

An MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on June 26 asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on July 2 in a defamation case filed against him for alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Complaint lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey said that one Ram Pratap had demanded that he be made a party in the case. Opposing the plea, Mr. Pandey said Pratap is neither a victim nor has anything to do with the matter.

Militant killed in anti-militancy operations in J&K’s Doda: officials

Security forces, engaged in a firefight with hiding militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district since June 26 morning, have spotted a body of a suspected militant at the encounter site, officials said. Heavy gunfire resounded in Gandoh area of Doda after the security forces spotted and established contact with militants hiding in a forest area. Officials said the body of one militant was spotted at the encounter site.

Held after 20 years, polling for Nagaland civic bodies ends

The polling for 25 civic bodies in Nagaland, held after a gap of two decades on June 26, came to a close, officials said. The final poll percentage is not immediately available, officials said. Around 20% of the 2.23 lakh electors exercised their franchise on Wednesday in the first two hours of the civic body polls being held for the first time in Nagaland in 20 years, an official said. Voting began at 7.30 am with tight security arrangements in place and will continue till 4 pm.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NCW member Khushbu Sundar makes strong case for transferring probe to CBI

A three-member team of the National Commission for Women, led by actor-politician and member Khushbu Sundar, on June 26 visited Karunapuram, the epicentre of the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi and conducted inquiry with the victims’ families. Speaking to reporters, Ms. Khushbu made a strong case to transferr the probe in the hooch tragedy to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CB-CID, which is probing the case has not submitted any report to the NCW so far, she said. She also said she was at a loss to account for why the case had not yet been transferred to the central agency for an effective probe.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns to Australia a free man

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned to his homeland Australia aboard a charter jet on June 26, hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors that concludes a drawn-out legal saga. The criminal case of international intrigue, which had played out for years, came to a surprise end in a most unusual setting with Mr. Assange, 52, entering his plea in a U.S. district court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands. The American commonwealth in the Pacific is relatively close to Mr. Assange’s native Australia and accommodated his desire to avoid entering the continental United States.

NATO appoints outgoing Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next secretary-general

NATO appointed Mark Rutte as its next secretary-general on June 26, putting the outgoing Dutch prime minister in charge of the world’s biggest security organisation at a critical time for European security as war rages in Ukraine. Mr. Rutte’s appointment was sealed by NATO ambassadors during a meeting at the 32-nation alliance’s headquarters in Brussels. U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts will formally welcome him to their table at a summit in Washington on July 9-11.

Sri Lanka finalises debt restructuring agreement after financial crisis

An auction of radiowaves that carry voice and data signals for mobile phones ended within two days on June 26, garnering less than 12% of the ₹96,238 crore minimum value that the government had estimated for the spectrum on offer. “The auction, where a total of 10 GHz of spectrum ranging between 800 MHz to 26 GHz was offered, got total bids worth ₹11,340 crore,” sources said. Five rounds of bidding happened on the opening day on June 25, but on June 26, there was not much action, leading to officials declaring the end of the auction at around 11.30 hrs.

ICC T20 rankings: Travis Head replaces Suryakumar Yadav as top T20 batter, Jasprit Bumrah moves to 24

Australia opener Travis head on June 26 toppled India’s Suryakumar Yadav as the number one batter in the latest ICC T20 rankings. Suryakumar was holding the number one spot since December 2023 but Head’s splendid run at the T20 World Cup catapulted him to the top even as his team has been knocked out. Head scored 255 runs with two half centuries, including a 76 against India in a Super Eight contest.

