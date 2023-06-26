June 26, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Russia’s Prigozhin remains under investigation for mutiny

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remains under investigation by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on suspicion of organising an armed mutiny, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source. The criminal case against Mr. Prigozhin was initiated on June 23 after he announced a “march for justice” by his fighters against the military leadership, who he said were cowards who were undermining Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

PM Modi chairs meeting with senior Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26) chaired a meeting with senior Cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from state visits to the U.S. and Egypt. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Himachal flash floods | Hundreds of commuters stranded as Chandigarh-Manali national highway blocked

Hundreds of commuters were stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked following flash floods and landslides, officials said on June 26. The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch has been badly affected, they said. A total of 301 roads are closed in the State following heavy rains, while 140 power transformers are disrupted.

Many Indian passengers stranded at Paris airport after Air France cancels connecting flight to Toronto

Air France has said its flight from Paris to Toronto was cancelled due to a technical problem and unavailability of a new aircraft, amid many passengers, including those who travelled from India to take the connecting flight, getting stranded at Paris airport. In a tweet, Air France said it sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused by this situation and is doing its utmost to get customers to their final destination as quickly as possible. The airline’s response was to a series of tweets by a Twitter user highlighting the issues being faced by the stranded Indian passengers at Paris airport.

NMC withdraws Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023

Creating confusion at the start of a new academic year, which is now just round the corner, for over one lakh prospective undergraduate students of medicine, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has now withdrawn the recently issued Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 for MBBS admissions. On June 12, the Commission had issued the guidelines on MBBS course which included the new rules on competency-based medical education (CBME) curriculum, recruitment of manpower for research facilities in a medical college, family adoption programme, admission of students under disabled category, and format for submission of information of admissions in medical colleges.

Wrestlers move Delhi court seeking copy of charge sheet filed against Brij Bhushan Singh

The female wrestlers, who have accused outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, moved a Delhi court on June 26 seeking copy of the charge sheet filed against him. The city police had filed a charge sheet against Mr. Singh, also a BJP MP, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 15.

Bombay HC rejects petition by 15-year-old rape survivor to abort 28-week pregnancy

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court recently rejected the petition of a 15-year-old rape survivor to abort her 28-week pregnancy, saying that the medical board opined the baby would be born alive and the life of the girl would also at risk. A Division Bench of Justices R.V. Ghuge and Y.G. Khobragade was hearing a petition filed by the rape victim’s mother, seeking permission to abort her daughter’s 28-week foetus. A medical board after examining the girl said even if the termination of pregnancy takes place at this stage, the baby would be born alive and would have to be admitted in a neonatal care unit, and the girl will also be at risk.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticises former U.S. President Obama’s remarks on minority rights in India

Former U.S. President Barak Obama’s remarks during a television interview expressing apprehensions over minority rights in India continues to be roundly and publicly criticised in India at the highest levels of government. After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke out against Mr. Obama’s remarks, reminding the former U.S. President of the “many Muslim countries he has attacked”. “Obama ji should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members. He should also think about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked,” Mr. Singh said at an event in Jammu.

Jamiat urges Muslims to strictly follow guidelines while offering sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on June 26 urged Muslims to strictly follow government guidelines while offering sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha and not to share pictures of slaughtered animals on social media. In a statement, Jamiat Uleme-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani said that in view of the current situation, it is important that Muslims take precautionary measures while offering the sacrifice of animals.

Electricity usage above 200 units in Delhi to cost more, Atishi slams Centre

Power consumers in Delhi with monthly usage of over 200 units will have to pay more after an 8 per cent hike in the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC), prompting Minister Atishi to allege that electricity is getting costlier in the city due to the Centre’s “mismanagement”. Ms. Atishi, the power Minister in the city government, told reporters on Monday that the hike will not impact consumers whose electricity consumption is 200 units or below. There will be a 8 per cent hike in PPAC surcharge in power bills of those consumers who do not get subsidy, she said.

MHA letter to West Bengal SEC to know reason for additional 485 companies of central forces

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (June 26) sent a letter to the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) seeking details of the need for additional 485 companies of central forces, for which it has sent a requisition, an official said. The MHA, in its letter, also sought details of the deployment of the 337 companies of central forces which have been sent so far for the coming panchayat elections in the State, he said.

Mumbai COVID-19 centres ‘scam’: Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan appears before ED

Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan on June 26 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate investigating a money laundering link in the alleged COVID-19 centres scam to record his statement, an official said. He was summoned by the ED to record his statement after the federal agency raided 15 locations in Mumbai on June 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged COVID-19 centres scam against businessman Sujit Patkar, believed to be a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Mr. Chavan identifies himself as a secretary of Shiv Sena and a core committee member of Yuva Sena on his social media handle.

Thousands of North Koreans march in anti-U.S. rallies as country marks Korean War anniversary

Tens of thousands of North Koreans marched in anti-U.S. rallies in the nation’s capital over the weekend, pledging “merciless” revenge against “U.S. imperialists,” as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, state media said June 26. More than 1,20,000 people participated in mass rallies in Pyongyang, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

Japan protests Russia’s declaring September 3 as day of victory over ‘militaristic’ Japan

Japan has lodged a protest against Russia over the country’s decision to declare September 3, a day of victory over “militaristic Japan” - a move it said would fan mutual antagonism, the top government spokesperson said on June 26. “The passage of this law could not only stir anti-Japanese sentiment among the Russian people, but may also lead to anti-Russian sentiment among the Japanese people,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Monday, calling Moscow’s move “extremely regrettable”.

Go First’s lenders approve $55 million fund infusion to revive bankrupt Indian carrier

Lenders to India’s Go First, which is under bankruptcy protection, have approved interim funding of $54.9 million to resume operations and restart the airline, two banking sources said. Go First was granted bankruptcy protection on May 10. Reuters reported last week that the airline has sought 4 billion-6 billion rupees in additional funds from banks. “This interim funding does not come with collateral, it will be a part of the insolvency cost and will be given priority over other dues,” said one of the bankers.

Chess has taught me to stay patient with my cricket, says Chahal

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who knows a thing or two about chess, says playing the sport at a competitive level has helped him to stay patient while dealing with challenges in his cricket career. Chahal, who has represented India in the World Youth Chess Championship, has joined SG Alpine Warriors as their ambassador in the ongoing Global Chess League. “My first jerseys came from playing chess, and the sport has taught me patience over the years. And that helps me in my cricket because sometimes you may bowl well but not get a wicket, and it is then that patience is really needed,” Chahal said in a press release on June 26.