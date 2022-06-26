The major news headlines of the day and more.

The major news headlines of the day and more.

BJP wins Rampur, Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats; AAP loses Sangrur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the by-election for the Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh while the Aam Aadmi Party lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab to Simranjit Singh Mann of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) party.

In the bypoll for Assembly constituencies, BJP won three seats and the Congress bagged one in Tripura. AAP’s Durgesh Pathak won the Rajinder Nagar bypoll in Delhi. Atmakur seat in Andhra Pradesh was won by YSRCP’s Mekapati Vikram Reddy.

Sena leaders step up attack on rebels; Sharad Pawar in huddle with MVA leaders

The power tussle between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena dissident Eknath Shinde became intense with Sena leaders, led by Sanjay Raut, launching an acerbic attack on the rebels. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar held closed-door meetings with MVA leaders.

Shiv Sena cadres staged protests against the dissidents in various parts of the State, including Mumbai and Pune. State minister Aaditya Thackeray and Sena chief spokesman Sanjay Raut addressed party cadres in suburban Dahisar to drum up support for the beleaguered party leadership and slammed the Shinde camp.

Flood situation remains grim in Assam; administration yet to reach all affected people of Silchar, says CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Silchar in Cachar district, which is among the worst-affected areas, and assessed the damage caused by flood waters in the Barak valley city. As many as 2.33 lakh people have taken shelter in 637 relief camps in the State, which has been battling floods and landslides for the past two weeks. According to latest updates by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 25 lakh people are still facing difficulties in 27 flood-hit districts of the state, comprising 79 revenue circles and 2,894 villages.

Mann Ki Baat | Close to 200 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered: PM Modi

“Precaution dose is also being rapidly administered in the country. If it is time for a precaution dose after your second dose, then you must take this third dose. Make your family members, especially the elderly, take a precautionary dose,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his “Mann Ki Baat” address.

Have power to register, want authority to cancel registration of parties: EC to Law Minister

The election law provides the poll panel power to register an association of people as a political party, but does not give it the authority to de-register. At a recent interaction with the Union Legislative Secretary, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is learnt to have pushed for this power to withdraw registration of political parties.

Joe Biden says G7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war

Mr. Biden and his Group of Seven allies will huddle on the summit’s opening day Sunday on strategies to secure energy supplies and tackle inflation, aiming to keep the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from splintering the global coalition working to punish Moscow.

U.K. PM Johnson claims to be on track to win next election amid rebellion

Mr. Johnson has been putting up a strong defence in the face of criticism after voters punished the Conservatives over the partygate scandal and rising cost of living crisis by voting for Opposition Labour and Liberal Democrats in the by-elections earlier this week.

India wants to capture world market, to become $30 trillion economy very soon: Piyush Goyal

Minister for textiles and commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said that the country would reach 30 trillion economy from the level of 3 trillion economy very soon and the government has been aggressively addressing all the structural issues including the tariff barriers, issues in taxation, global competitiveness, etc.

India exported 1.8 million tonnes wheat to several countries since ban: Food Secretary

About 33,000 tonnes of wheat as humanitarian assistance has already been supplied to Afghanistan against the commitment of 50,000 tonne, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said. India has continued with its commitment to cater for the genuine needs of neighbouring countries and food-deficit nations through Government-to-Government mechanism and also to fulfil supply commitments already made, he said.

Ranji Trophy final | Madhya Pradesh create history with maiden trophy, beat Mumbai by six wickets

On the final day, Mumbai could only manage 269 in their second innings, leaving M.P. with a paltry target of 108, and they did it in style as coach Chandrakant Pandit won a record sixth national title as a coach.

Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

Rohit had batted on first day of the ongoing warm-up game against Leicestershire but didn’t take field on the second day. He did not bat in the second Indian innings. The 35-year-old Indian skipper is expected to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill in the Test match and his participation would now depend on result of his RT-PCR test and recovery.