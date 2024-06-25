Chaos erupts in Lok Sabha as MPs invoke ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and Palestine during oath-taking ceremony

Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar, BJP MP from Bareilly, stirred controversy on June 25, after he hailed ‘Hindu Rashtra’ after taking the oath as a member of the Lower House of the Parliament. After taking oath on the second day of the Parliament session, the 68-year-old BJP leader said ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra, Jai Bharat’ and Opposition MPs were up in arms. N.K. Premachandran, who represents the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, was heard saying “How can he say that?” Other members of the Opposition said that the Bareilly MP’s remarks were anti-constitutional. Earlier, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi hailed Palestine after taking oath as a Lok Sabha member, triggering an uproar from the treasury benches that led to the Chair striking it off the record. Mr. Owaisi hailed his state Telangana, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the AIMIM’s slogan for Muslims and Palestine. This was objected to by some members of the treasury benches, leading to an uproar after he finished his oath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Speaker election: It’s NDA’s Om Birla vs INDIA bloc’s Kodikunnil Suresh

Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress on June 25 filed the nomination for the post of Lok Sabha speaker as the INDIA bloc candidate. Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said the Opposition will contest Speaker’s election and accused the govt of being non-committal on giving Deputy Speaker’s post to the Opposition. Senior Cabinet Minister Rajnath Singh had reached out to the Opposition leaders on behalf of the government in a bid to build consensus for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament. But, Mr. Venugopal and DMK’s T.R. Baalu walked out of Rajnath Singh’s office, refusing to endorse the NDA’s nominee for the Speaker’s post.

Not consulted over INDIA bloc’s nominee for Lok Sabha Speaker: Trinamool Congress

The Trinamool Congress on June 25 said the party was not consulted on the Opposition’s decision to field Congress MP K. Suresh as the INDIA bloc’s joint nominee for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. As Mr. Suresh filed his nomination for the election of Speaker on June 25 morning, the Trinamool Congress was not among the INDIA bloc parties that signed his paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi High Court stays Arvind Kejriwal’s bail in Excise policy case

The Delhi High Court on June 25 stayed the trial court’s June 20 order releasing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on bail in the Excise Policy case noting that the trial court did not “appropriately appreciated the material on record” submitted by the Enforcement Directorate. The High Court referred to certain remarks made by the trial court judge where it had observed that it was not possible to go through thousands of pages of documents filed by the respective parties.

Bombay HC orders release of accused juvenile in Pune Porsche car crash

The Bombay High Court on June 25, passed an order to release the minor accused in the Pune luxury car accident case that claimed two lives. While passing the order, the court also declared the impugned remand orders as illegal and set them aside.

Sanatana Dharma remarks case: Bengaluru court grants bail to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was granted bail on June 25 by a Bengaluru court for his ‘eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ remark. The DMK leader appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate following a notice to him based on a petition by social activist Paramesh for his remark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi water crisis: Atishi hospitalised after health worsens during hunger strike

Delhi Water Minister Atishi was admitted to the hospital on June 25 after her sugar level plummeted to 36, during her indefinite hunger strike over the water crisis in Delhi. The AAP leader was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in the National Capital in the early hours of June 25. Her health condition deteriorated as she was on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the Haryana government to release Delhi’s share of water. On Tuesday, her indefinite hunger strike entered the fifth day.

Bail matters shouldn’t be adjourned unnecessarily, says Supreme Court, hopes HC will decide Satyendar Jain’s plea on July 9

Observing that bail matters should not be adjourned unnecessarily, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it hoped the Delhi High Court will decide the bail plea of jailed former AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case at the next hearing. A Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and S.V.N. Bhatti made the observation while disposing of Mr. Jain’s plea against the High Court’s decision of adjourning the hearing of his bail application for six weeks. “It goes without saying that bail matters are not to be unnecessarily adjourned. Therefore, we hope and trust that the High Court shall take its call on the next date of hearing,” it said.

Madhya Pradesh Ministers to now pay Income Tax; Cabinet revokes 52-year-old rule

Madhya Pradesh cabinet on June 25 decided that State Ministers will have to pay their Income Tax, instead of the state government bearing such burden. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in a statement said the cabinet has taken a decision to strike off the 1972 rule, under which the State government was paying the Income Tax on the salaries and perks of Ministers. The Cabinet decided that all Ministers will pay the Income Tax on their salaries and allowances, Mr. Yadav said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan sailor dies in Navy operation targeting Indian trawlers, 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen held

A sailor from the Sri Lankan Navy was killed in an operation targeting Indian fishermen and their fishing vessel in the early hours of Tuesday, June 25, 2024, according to Sri Lankan authorities. As many as 10 Indian fishermen, seven from Nagapattinam, one from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu and two others from Andhra Pradesh were arrested on charges of illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters, off Kankesanthurai in Jaffna peninsula. The bottom trawler they used was also apprehended.

One killed in Kenya as protesters breach parliament

Kenyan police shot dead one protester near Parliament on June 25, a rights group said, with AFP journalists seeing three people lying motionless on the ground as crowds opposed to proposed tax hikes breached barricades to enter the parliamentary complex where a fire erupted. The rallies, led by the youth, began last week, and caught the government off guard, with President William Ruto saying over the weekend he was ready to talk to the protesters.

International court seeks arrest of Russian officials over attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on June 25 for Russia’s former Defence Minister and its military chief of staff for attacking civilian targets in Ukraine. The court is accusing former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov of war crimes and the crime against humanity of inhumane acts. The court said in a statement that warrants were issued because judges considered there were reasonable grounds to believe that the men are responsible for “missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure” from October 10, 2022 until at least March 9, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declares gun violence a public health emergency

The U.S. Surgeon General on June 25 declared gun violence a public health crisis, driven by the fast-growing number of injuries and deaths involving firearms in the country. The advisory issued by Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation’s top doctor, came as the U.S. grappled with another summer weekend marked by mass shootings that left dozens of people dead or wounded.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange freed from prison, will plead guilty in deal with U.S.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will allow him to walk free and resolve a long-running legal saga that spanned multiple continents and centred on the publication of a trove of classified documents. Assange left a British prison on June 24 and will appear later this week in the U.S. federal court in the Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth in the Western Pacific. He is expected to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defence information, the Justice Department said in a letter filed in court.

U.S. probing China Telecom, China Mobile over internet, cloud risks

The Biden administration is investigating China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom over concerns the firms could exploit access to American data through their U.S. cloud and internet businesses by providing it to Beijing, three sources familiar with the matter said. Authorities at the Commerce Department are running the investigation, which has not been previously reported. They have subpoenaed the state-backed companies and have completed “risk-based analyses” of China Mobile and China Telecom, but are not as advanced in their probe of China Unicom, the people said, declining to be named because the probe is not public.

Naresh Goyal appeals to Bombay HC for extension of interim medical bail

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal (75) filed an application with the Bombay High Court on June 25, seeking an extension of the two-month interim medical bail that was granted to him earlier. The plea states that his medical condition remains critical. Moreover, he stated, he had recently lost his wife to cancer, on May 16. Earlier, on May 6, the Bombay HC had granted interim bail to Mr. Goyal for two months on medical grounds.

Frank Duckworth, co-inventor of DLS method, dies at the age of 84

English statistician and one of the inventors of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, Frank Duckworth died at the age of 84, according to a report. Duckworth passed away on June 21, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.com. The Duckworth-Lewis method, devised by Duckworth and fellow statistician Tony Lewis, was introduced to determine results in rain-affected cricket matches. The method was first used in international cricket in 1997 and was formally adopted by the ICC as the standard method for setting revised targets in truncated games in 2001.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.